January 2019 Passive Income Update

Total passive income increase over last year was 25.44% - a growth rate of over 25% is fantastic.

Canadian Utilities raised their dividend by 7.5%. This raise increased our forward dividends by $23.43.

Brrrr..

Cold enough for ya? Holly sh!t, it's chilly out there. Winter decides to kinda chill, and then BAM, hit us with all its wrath. So much snow, wind and icicles... Is it summer yet? Why am I not on a cruise boat in the Caribbean right now? Anyways, winter sucks...

January brings with it the gauntlet that is our life. Our daughter turned one, and we needed to have a mini wedding birthday party for her. Over 100 people came to say happy birthday, chill and eat some food. Love to have a massive party with family and friends, but these parties ain't cheap.

Right after that is our wedding anniversary, which basically gets cancelled out because our daughter decided to pop out the day before... haha.

The wife went back to work this month, so things are a little more hectic. We should be able to increase our savings rate soon. But we missed out on 2 mat leave payments, so need to recoup that first.

Now we start setting up our son's birthday party for the beginning of February... fun fun… winter babies. It would be so much easier if it was warm out and they could just hang out in our backyard. Clearly, there's something in the air during April, so I guess I got that to look forward too! =)

Let's get to that income...

Raises or Cuts

A couple decent raises to start the year off right this month.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) kept it going by boosting theirs by 11.11%. This one raised the meter by $9.20. A free whopper combo. (Maybe the next raise, I can afford a whopper with cheese combo). Mmmmm....

Canadian National Railway (CNI) came through with a massive 18% dividend raise, adding $20.31 to our income.

In total, these 3 raises added $52.94 to our income. Sweeeet!

Dividend Income

15 companies paid us this month:

Stocks January 2018 Income January 2019 Income Totals 307.44 425.12 Restaurant Brands 5.23 27.78 Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF) 11.20 sold Boardwalk REIT (OTCPK:BOWFF) 5.44 sold Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) 0 7.98 AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) 5.48 2.40 Disney (DIS) 0 17.60 USD Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 0 43.45 Sienna Senior Living (OTCPK:LWSCF) 2.40 2.45 Cisco (CSCO) 38.57 USD 44.22 USD ZDY ETF 8.10 sold Automotive Properties REIT 3.62 sold Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) 18.62 (2 Drips) n/a Dream Global REIT (OTC:DUNDF) 0 13.13 (One Drip) Telus Corp. (TU) 17.68 50.69 (One Drip) Transcontinental Inc. (OTCPK:TCLAF) 0 23.31 (One Drip) TD Bank (TD) 78.60 (One Drip) 80.40 (One Drip) Shaw Communications (SJR) 30.03 (One Drip) 31.11 (One Drip) Riocan (OTCPK:RIOCF) 38.07 (One Drip) 28.32 (One Drip) Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF) 15.36 (One Drip) 17.08 (2 Drip's) Algonquin Power (AQN) 29.04 (2 Drips) 35.24 (2 Drips)

10 Drips this month. You know we be dripping!

January 2019 Dividend Total = $425.12 (%38.27 higher year over year)

January 2018 Dividend Total =$307.44 (Previous dividend income)

Our Drips (Dividend Reinvestment Program) added $11.91 to our yearly forward dividends this month.

Hmmmm, a purple line. Aren't we fancy? A great month to start the year off right! Got to love that growth and all those dividend raises...

Other Income

Private Investment Payment - $500.00

Nothing new here, just our regular monthly payment. (I don't even have to edit this part every month) Steady Eddy...

Solar Income

In December, our solar panel system generated 223 kWh. The winter blues don't just affect me, it kills our solar income as well, since we get paid a fixed rate of 28.8 cents per kilowatt hour Hydro One deposited $64.22 into our chequing account this month. Womp womp...

System Installed January 2018

Total System Cost - $32,396.46

Total Income Received - $2580.18

______________________________

Amount to Breakeven - $29,816.28

Adsense

Thanks again to everyone using one of our referral links to Amazon (AMZN) to make their purchases over the holidays. Amazon tossed us a cool $35.32. This is our biggest Amazon payment to date, thanks!

Credit Card Cashback

In January of every year, the credit card we have decides to pay us our total cashback balance. Since we pay our bills in full all the time, this is all bonus. We got $353.60 - our highest total yet!

Total January - Passive Income - $1378.26

Total Passive Income Increase Over Last Year - 25.44%

A growth rate of over 25% is fantastic. I'm really glad to see this, especially after last month's pretty weak growth rate. I told the wife to buy me something fancy, she bought me a bag of chips...

Totals For 2019

Dividends Year to Date Total - $425.12

Other Passive Income Year to Date - $953.14

Total Passive Income for 2019 - $1378.26

Year-end Goal - $15,500 - 9.18%

January 2019 Purchases/ Sales

2019 continued where we started at the end of 2018. We sold off a bunch of Enbridge (ENB) to lower their percentage of our portfolio from over 13% to now around 7%. I also decided to sell off our position in Corus Entertainment.

Sold

146 shares of Enbridge

All our Corus Entertainment stocks

Bought

Added 87 shares of Inter Pipeline

107 shares of Dream Global REIT

204 shares of Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)

You can read about the Enbridge selloff and moves in this post. The Corus sale can be found here.

Goals Update

I want to read 10 books this year. I finished Crushing It by Gary V. It was a great book and really showed how important social media is these days. So far 1/10 and started a new book this month.

Just talked about doing a will. Contacted lawyer with what we need to do and how much. - Fail.

Picked up some garbage, but with all the snow, there's not much showing at the moment.

Charities - Donated to a fundraiser $25 bucks to special needs Olympics this month. Narrowed our list down to either 2 charities to commit to give $50 a month. Nature Conservancy of Canada or Conservation Halton. They both help out animals and use money to buy forests/habitats and protect the animals' natural homes. Halton is a lot more local, so we would personally see the benefits on our community.

Increase dividends by $1,100 this year. With new purchases, drips and dividend raises this month, we added $96.49 to our dividend portfolio.

Reduce screen time before bed - I started out so good, probably 6 out of 7 days not going on my phone an hour before bed. I have fallen off the boat a bit here. Time to read more again.

Conclusion

5 semi-passive income sources to start the year off. Fantastic! A great dividend growth rate, followed by another decent year over year overall of passive income. You got to love these updates. I continued to switch up the portfolio, which long term will be a great move. I like how the allocations are coming together, but really want to focus on starting and averaging in these 3 companies: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), PepsiCo (PEP), 3M (MMM).

Unfortunately. the market popped way up since December. It's actually pretty crazy. I was down like $14k around Christmas, and here we are a month and a half later and I'm up $2k. This year may be a volatile one. =)

Anyways, that's our January 2019 Passive Income Update, another great month in the books. This should be another wonderful year.

Wish you all the best, continue to be awesome!