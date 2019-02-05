Brookfield Property Partners: My Top Pick For 2019

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners is a diversified global real estate company that develops, owns, and operates a huge portfolio of office, retail, multifamily, industrial, hospitality, triple-net-lease, and manufactured housing assets.

BPY's investment objective is to generate a long-term, above-market return on equity of 12% to 15%, with stable cash flows, asset appreciation, and annual distribution growth of 5% to 8%.

BPY management does this by acquiring high-quality assets in resilient, dynamic markets and pursuing diversification across geographic areas and real estate sectors.

Management continually sells stabilized assets at or near peak values and reinvests the proceeds into higher-yielding strategies.