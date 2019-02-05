DRDGold: A Series Of Unfortunate Events

Even excluding Phase 2 of the project, DRDGOLD looks undervalued based on the net present value of the current business and Phase 1.

Introduction

DRDGOLD (NYSE: DRD) announced that gold production decreased by 5% quarter on quarter to 35,732 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2018 as tonnage slipped by 8% due to a series of power mishaps over an 11-day period that included a fire at an Eskom sub-station, a lightning strike at Brakpan tailings, and load-shedding. It almost sounds like there’s a curse on the company but at least development of the Far West Gold Recoveries (FWGR) project seems to be going smoothly with early-stage commissioning starting on 6 December 2018.

FWGR is off to a flying start and we look forward to the benefit of its contribution in the second half of the 2019 financial year - DRDGOLD

The problems at Ergo represent a temporary headwind and this could be a buying opportunity before FWGR Phase 1 kicks into full gear in 2019.

Result for the second half 2018

DRDGOLD forecast a loss per share of between 5.8 to 8.6 South African cents which compares to earnings of 14.4 cents per share a year earlier. On a headline basis, share earnings were also expected to come in at a loss. As each ADR is equal to 10 shares, the company should post a loss of between $0.04 and $0.6 per share for the six months ended 31 December.

Overall, the results don’t look that bad after taking into account the power mishaps and the costs associated with the commissioning and start of FWGR Phase 1. Adjusted EBITDA even managed to improve quarter on quarter thanks to the higher gold prices during the period:

Source: DRDGOLD

The financial results of the company will be released on 13 February.

Far West Gold Recoveries

Construction of Phase 1 started in August and the project is on track to achieve full production of 500 000 tpm in the first quarter of 2019. Phase 1 requires capex of around $21.6 million (financed by a $22.5 million loan) and has a net present value of almost $100 million, which can help DRDGOLD turn around its business considering that the Ergo operations are marginal at the moment:

Source: DRDGOLD

The reason Phase 1 of FWGR is so much more profitable compared to the Ergo operations is that the tailings have a much higher grade and therefore the yield is more than 50% higher:

Source: DRDGOLD

Phase 1 is just an appetizer though. The second part of FWGR has a net present value of over $150 million and DRDGOLD plans to complete a definitive feasibility study on it in 2020. It contemplates the delivery of a central, high-volume, CPP capable of processing at least 1 Mtpm of tailings and the development of a new RTSF including associated pipeline infrastructure:

Source: DRDGOLD

FWGR represents a part of the assets that comprised the West Rand tailings retreatment project of Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE: SBGL). DRDGOLD acquired the project in 2018 in exchange for shares and Sibanye-Stillwater now holds a 38% stake in the company. I wrote an SA article covering the deal in November 2017. Overall, I think that it seems like a win-win. On one side, DRDGOLD can leverage its expertise as a gold tailings retreatment specialist to optimize the new assets, while Sibanye got a part of the combined business without having to put further strain on its balance sheet.

One of the main concerns of DRDGOLD investors regarding Phase 2 of FWGR has been its large capex, which stands at over $220 million and this is before including contingencies and project services. Some of the funding could come from Sibanye-Stillwater, as the latter has an option to increase its stake in DRDGOLD to 50.1% by acquiring additional shares at a 10% discount to the 30-day VWAP. However, the rest will be very hard to raise by DRDGOLD considering that very few companies are lining up to finance gold projects in South Africa. This is why DRDGOLD is considering an alternative option for Phase 2 that has a much lower capex of $30 million. The focus of this alternative option is upgrading the Driefontein 4 tailings storage facility:

Source: DRDGOLD

The alternative option for Phase 2 has a much lower mine life (13 years compared to 20) and throughput, but the net present value is over $200 million, and the direct capex is just $30 million (almost the same as Phase 1). DRDGOLD should choose with which of the two options to proceed in 2020 but I think that the alternative one looks as the likely winner, especially if you compare them head-to-head:

Source: DRDGOLD

Conclusion

DRDGOLD had weak results for the fourth quarter of 2018 mainly due to power mishaps but I think that this could be a solid growth story starting this year as the first phase of FWGR kicks off.

Phase 2 will be hard to finance but the alternative option seems much more appealing anyway. If Sibanye-Stillwater exercises its option to boost its interest in DRDGOLD to 51%, this will pretty much finance the alternative option.

Overall, I think that DRDGOLD looks undervalued. Even if we don’t take into account Phase 2 as it’s at least three years into the future, the Ergo operations and Phase 1 have a net present value of almost $220 million using gold prices of $1,300 per ounce.

If you like this article, consider joining The Gold Commonwealth. There's a two-week free trial and the service will focus on long ideas, takeover targets, turnarounds, exploration stories and under-followed gems in the mining space, particularly gold. Omnis Quis Coruscat Est Or!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.