ConocoPhillips: Detailed Analysis Of The Fourth Quarter 2018

Oil equivalent production was 1,357K Boe/d in the fourth quarter, up 8% from a year ago and up 7.6% sequentially.

Image: ConocoPhillips facility in Eagle Ford.

Investment Thesis

ConocoPhillips (COP) is an independent US oil company that I consider particularly appealing for a long-term investment, because of its broad assets portfolio and supportive projects pipeline.

While oil prices are increasingly unpredictable due to a continual geopolitical instability worldwide which fuels volatility; one component remains constant is that ConocoPhillips is delivering decent earnings and cash flow.

The fourth quarter of 2018 can be considered as the perfect example with oil prices fluctuating from over $80 per barrel to $50 per barrel in a few months.

While we cannot consider ConocoPhillips as an oil supermajor since the company spun off its downstream assets on April 12, 2012, known as Phillips 66 (PSX), to focus on the upstream business, the company is still an excellent alternative to companies such as Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) or BP Plc. (BP).

The only noticeable negative aspects are that the dividend paid is quite limited in comparison with oil majors, with a yield of only 1.8%, and the company is more dependent on oil and natural gas prices.

Quick Presentation

ConocoPhillips owns a worldwide portfolio covering five different locations of the globe with world-class assets producing 1,357K Boe/d in 4Q'18 (including Libya).

ConocoPhillips - 4Q'18: The raw numbers

ConocoPhillips 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Billion 6.52 7.25 7.77 8.88 7.20 8.74 8.96 9.24 10.17 10.36 Net Income in $ Billion -1.04 -0.04 0.59 3.44 0.42 1.58 0.89 1.64 1.86 1.87 EBITDA $ Billion 1.11 2.37 2.06 -2.43 2.51 3.18 3.72 4.23 4.59 4.47 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 7.5% 38.7% 5.8% 18.1% 9.9% 17.7% 18.3% 18.0% EPS diluted in $/share -0.84 -0.03 0.47 -2.78 0.34 1.28 0.75 1.39 1.59 1.61 Cash from operations in $ Billion 1.28 1.44 1.79 1.75 1.06 2.48 2.40 3.34 3.41 3.78 Capital Expenditure in $ Billion 0.92 1.00 0.97 1.02 1.09 1.52 1.54 2.00 1.60 1.62 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 364 444 824 731 -33 964 864 1,343 1,811 2,166 Cash and cash equivalent $ Billion 4.32 3.66 3.36 11.80 11.69 10.10 7.05 6.01 6.68 6.15 Total Debt in $ Billion 28.7 27.3 26.4 23.5 21.0 19.7 17.1 15.0 15.0 15.0 Dividend per share in $ 0.250 0.250 0.265 0.265 0.265 0.285 0.285 0.285 0.305 0.305 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.25 1.25 1.25 1.24 1.22 1.20 1.19 1.18 1.17 1.16

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, And Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and other income

Net income increased $1.868 billion, or $1.61 per share, in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018. The company also indicated that it received $85 million from PDVSA in the fourth quarter of 2018, as part of a $2 billion arbitration agreement.

The $85 million brings the total payout under the agreement to $430 million, the company said, below the expected $500 million in 2018.

Ryan M. Lance, Chairman, and CEO noted in the conference call:

Our financial position is very strong and we execute, exited 2018 A rated by all three major credit rating agencies. And we achieved a settlement agreement in our ICC proceedings with PDVSA to fully recover an arbitration award of about $2 billion, of which we recognized over $400 million in 2018. Operationally, I'm proud of the way our organization performed. We safely executed our capital program and achieved underlying production growth of 18% on a per-debt adjusted share basis.

2 - Free Cash Flow (not including divestitures)

Free cash flow for ConocoPhillips is positive on a yearly basis and represents $6.184 billion ("TTM"). COP recorded a record fourth quarter FCF of $2,166 million in 4Q'18.

As I have said in my preceding article about the company, free cash flow is a critical indication when it comes to evaluating a long-term investment. COP is showing excellent numbers here which should justify a larger quarterly dividend which is now $0.305 per share and seems too low.

Note: ConocoPhillips decided a 66% dividend cut, starting 2016 from 0.75/Q to 0.25/Q. While the company has increased dividend since then, it represents less than 50% of what the company was paying in 2015.

The dividend is now $1.22 per share on a yearly basis, which represents $1.42 billion annually, well below free cash flow and a $3 billion share buyback in 2018.

Ryan Lance said in the conference call:

We've executed just over $6 billion of buyback since our program began in late 2016, with about $9 billion remaining on our existing authorization. Including our dividends and buybacks, we returned about 35% of our CFO to our owners. All this was funded organically from free cash flow.

COP has passed the FCF test.

3 - Detailed Oil production in K Boe/d

Note: The production above includes Libya (32K Boep/d).

Production in Lower 48 represents 32.1% of the total output including Libya. The Lower 48 includes the three US shale basins (Eagle Ford, Bakken, and Delaware) and also the production from the Gulf of Mexico.

Oil equivalent production was 1,357K Boe/d in the fourth quarter, up 8% from a year ago and up 7.6% sequentially.

Production in the US shale is growing and is now 335K Boep/d:

The company said that oil equivalent production from the three basins (Eagle Ford, Bakken, and Delaware) rose in the fourth quarter.

Below are the global average oil equivalent price realized by ConocoPhillips. The global average oil equivalent price increased 15% from a year ago.

In the first quarter of 2019, ConocoPhillips forecasts production of 1.29 million Boep/d to 1.33 million Boep/d.

4 - Net debt

Net debt is about $8.82 billion (total cash of $6.15 billion) in 4Q'18. Reducing the debt has been one priority for the company in 2017, and the net debt has been constant in the last three quarters below $9 billion.

COP received credit rating upgrades from Fitch and Moody’s to A3 on Sept. 26, 2018.

The upgrade reflects ConocoPhillips' improving leverage after substantial additional debt reduction well ahead of its 2019 target, improved capital productivity and margins following significant portfolio transformation, and our expectation that the company will prudently manage its capital expenditures and shareholder distributions to maintain a strong balance sheet

5 - ConocoPhillips: guidance 2019

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

ConocoPhillips is built to financial excellence. The fourth quarter of 2018 is another testament of strength. Free Cash Flow is passing over $2 billion this quarter. It proves that exploration and production (E&P) oil companies such as COP have managed their operations more efficiently and now have better returns and reliable downside protection. However, I am not convinced that the bullish oil trend is here to stay and whereas we will see some improvement in the short term, we should brace for another downturn in oil prices probably in H2 2019.

ConocoPhillips’s global strategy gives the company an opportunity beyond the US market which is seen softening in 2019. The company is active in overseas markets as well, which helps to keep strong returns by shrinking the supply chain and monetize the significant difference in natural gas price between the domestic market and the international market, especially the Asian market. Also, ConocoPhillips offers a decent mix of oil and natural gas operations, which provides the company with the right financial balance.

In 2017, oil made up 43.5% of the company’s production and increased it to 50.9% in 2018. However, I would say, all this dynamite and a so tiny wick? Looking at the stock performance, the investor in me is not impressed. Despite such pristine financial performance, the stock is still slow to recover from the recent oil crash which pushes me to think that the current rally is a sell one.

Technical Analysis (Short Term)

COP experienced a recent breakout of its descending wedge pattern with line resistance at $67 which is now turning into line support. The new resistance is $70 (I recommend selling about 20% of your position at this level unless oil prices continue to be bullish). The new trading pattern is not clear yet, and we need a few more trading days. However, it is clear that one long-term support is $65 (I recommend adding at this level).

For the mid-term, on the positive side, COP could eventually re-test its high of October 2018 (double top) or turn bearish and drop to $57 (double bottom). Oil prices will be paramount.

I recommend a long-term hold on COP.

