Will Ford Cut Its Dividend Soon?

Ford Motor Company (F), for many years, prioritized paying out dividends over investing in its future. Well, the future is here to bite it.

Results Disappoint

Q4 2018 non-GAAP EPS of $0.30 missed consensus by $0.01.

This, however, does not tell the full story, as consensus estimates of Ford's future profitability have continuously declined in recent periods:

Data by YCharts

In other words, Ford cannot even meet low expectations.

Key Comment

For my investments, I try to read all quarterly releases, analyze key SEC filings, and listen to the earnings calls in order to make informed decisions.

On Ford's most recent earnings call, two analysts raised the red flag on the company's investment grade credit rating, which is at imminent risk:

[...] Then as a second question, I mean as we look at the cash flow in the year, it was not the greatest this year and as we look at what we – the funding of the dividend, it was largely off the cash on the balance sheet. I think there was some concern in the rating agencies that if you don't get your plan worked out and really turn the cash flow around, that you're going to continue to pay the dividend off the balance sheet and then fund the restructuring from the cash on the balance sheet.

Rating agencies are "concerned" because Ford's operating results deteriorated significantly from Q4 2017:

The above table illustrates the company's earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT") on a non-GAAP basis; and on a GAAP basis, the company actually lost money in Q4:

In comparison, for example, Tesla's (TSLA) quarterly free cash flow has dramatically improved in recent quarters, after many years of heavy investments in its battery manufacturing facility, the Gigafactory:

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, the significant deterioration in Ford's operating results, illustrated above, combined with the company's total debt balance of $154 billion, illustrated below including Ford Credit, is a dangerous combination:

Data by YCharts

Speaking of Ford Credit, I wonder... is Ford still an automotive company?

Ford, The Bank

The following table from page 11 of the company's most recent earnings release illustrates where Ford makes its money:

One key observation is that the vast majority of Ford's $6.85 billion in Net cash provided by operating activities was due to the $6.52 billion from the Increase in accounts payable and accrued and other liabilities. In other words, had Ford not slowed down payments to its suppliers in the fourth quarter, as illustrated below, its Net cash provided by operating activities would have been nonexistent:

Data by YCharts

The more important observation from the above table is that Ford's $6.85 billion in Net cash provided by operating activities is less than its $7.74 billion in Capital Spending for the quarter. In other words, the Company excluding Ford Credit has negative free cash flow.

Ford Credit

For now, Ford Credit is carrying the company's bottom line, because the used vehicle values in the segments where Ford focuses have done relatively well: This tailwind Ford Credit has enjoyed, however, will not last if interest rates rise and Tesla unveils its all-electric pickup truck this summer.

If you think that Tesla's pickup truck cannot impact Ford's sales until produced in volume, I recommend that you study the following table, which shows how BMW's sales trended following Tesla's Model 3 unveiling in early 2016:

At least in the case of BMW, the Model 3's impact on BMW's sales started immediately following the unveiling. If the unveiling of Tesla's pickup truck similarly impacts Ford's F-Series sales, then the upward trend in the used pickup truck values may reverse, in which case, Ford Credit could suffer significant losses. In my opinion, this will happen sooner than estimated.

The Elephant In The Room

Ford, surprisingly, insists on continuing to pay its large dividend:

Data by YCharts

Even though Ford has not grown the dividend, its dividend yield has continued to increase as the stock price has declined; and more importantly, Ford's payout ratio has reached 79 percent, which I believe will prove unsustainable, as the company finally ramps up investment in its Mobility segment:

Ford's 7 percent dividend yield is nearly double of that of its primary competitor, General Motors (GM):

Data by YCharts

Threatened by the rating agencies with a downgrade to junk, I expect Ford to cut its dividend in 2019 and eliminate it altogether in 2020.

Management Signals

In fact, management more or less signaled a dividend cut on the earnings call in response to a question from Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas, who was left all the way to the end of the call and could only ask one question:

[...] what is a higher priority, sustaining the current dividend or maintaining investment grade?

Ford's Chief Financial Officer responded:

[Ford's overall financial strategy] starts with a strong balance sheet, an investment grade rating, maintaining our debt capacity, and ensuring that our global funded pension plan stays funded and de-risked. So to me that is sort of like ground zero, and then [...] the business has got to generate the cash flow that enables us to fund everything else. Everything else includes the traditional business, the new business opportunities, it includes obviously the shareholder distributions.

In other words, if Ford cannot improve its cash flow, which I believe will prove more difficult than management lets on, then the dividend will be cut.

One More Thing

If credit rating agencies lower Ford's corporate family rating ("CFR") to junk, then Ford Credit's ability to finance leases at favorable rates could deteriorate, and its significantly positive contribution to Ford's bottom line could end.

Bottom Line

Ford's financials are bad, its fundamentals have worsened further, and I expect Ford Credit's contribution to Ford's bottom line to soon deteriorate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to my long position in Tesla, I have a small short position in Ford via puts.