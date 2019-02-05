France ETF: Protests Continue With Possible Referendum Ahead
About: iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ)
by: Yunus Yenikalayci
Summary
EWQ does a good job with tracking the stock market of France.
ETF saw notable institutional inflows.
Civil unrest ongoing with yellow vest protests.
Macron likely to call for referendum to reflect on demands of protesters.
Investor Takeaway
Investors can utilize iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ) for allocating capital in the stock market of France. Sociopolitical tensions are ongoing in the country as yellow vests continue protests. French president