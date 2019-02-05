An Investor's Look At The New Drugs Of 2018 And Their Makers

Introduction
2018 has been a productive year for the pharmaceutical industry with a record approval of 59 new drugs.
Source: Chemical & Engineering News.
In order of approval date, the 59 new drugs are as follows:
|
Drug Name
|
Company
|
Approval Date
|
Indication
|
Additional Information*
|
Novartis (NVS)
|
1/26/2018
|
Somatostatin receptor-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumours
|
Novel MOA
OD
|
Gilead Sciences (GILD)
|
2/7/2018
|
HIV infection
|
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)
|
2/13/2018
|
Cystic fibrosis
|
OD, BT
|
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
|
2/14/2018
|
Prostate Cancer
|
TaiMed Biologics
|
3/6/2018
|
Multidrug-resistant HIV infection
|
Novel MOA
OD, BT
|
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (OTCPK:SMPQY)
|
3/20/2018
|
Psoriasis
|
Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)
|
4/17/2018
|
Chronic immune thrombocytopenia (low blood platelet count)
|
Novel MOA
OD
|
Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals (RARE)
|
4/17/2018
|
X-linked hypophosphatemia
|
Novel MOA
OD, BT
|
Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY)
|
4/19/2018
|
Nausea
|
US WorldMeds (private)
|
5/16/2018
|
Opioid withdrawal
|
Novel MOA
|
Amgen (AMGN)
|
5/17/2018
|
Migraine prevention
|
Novel MOA
|
AstraZeneca (AZN)
|
5/18/2018
|
Hyperkalemia
|
Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA)
|
5/21/2018
|
Thrombocytopenia in adults with chronic liver disease
|
BioMarin Pharmaceuticals (BMRN)
|
5/24/2018
|
Phenylketonuria
|
Novel MOA
OD
|
Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY)
|
5/31/2018
|
Rheumatoid arthritis
|
Medicines Development for Global Health (private)
|
6/13/2018
|
River blindness (onchocerciasis)
|
OD
|
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
|
6/25/2018
|
Rare, severe forms of epilepsy
|
OD
|
Achaogen (AKAO)
|
6/25/2018
|
Urinary tract infections
|
Antibiotic
|
Array BioPharma (ARRY)
|
6/27/2018
|
Unresectable or metastatic melanoma
|
OD
|
Array BioPharma (ARRY)
|
6/27/2018
|
Unresectable or metastatic melanoma
|
OD
|
Siga Technologies (SIGA)
|
7/13/2018
|
Smallpox
|
Novel MOA
OD
|
Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)
|
7/20/2018
|
Acute myeloid leukemia
|
Novel MOA
OD
|
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
|
7/20/2018
|
Malaria relapse prevention
|
OD, BT
|
AbbVie (ABBV)
|
7/23/2018
|
Endometriosis
|
Novel MOA
|
Fresenius Kabi
|
7/27/2018
|
Parenteral nutrition-associated cholestasis
|
OD
|
Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOY)
|
7/31/2018
|
Thrombocytopenia in adults with chronic liver disease
|
Kyowa Hakko Kirin
|
8/8/2018
|
Two rare types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma
|
Novel MOA
OD, BT
|
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)
|
8/10/2018
|
Polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis
|
Novel MOA
OD, BT
|
TherapeuticMD (TXMD)
|
8/10/2018
|
Pregnancy prevention
|
Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)
|
8/10/2018
|
Fabry disease.
|
Novel MOA
OD, AA
|
Biocodex
(private)
|
8/20/2018
|
Seizures associated with Dravet syndrome
|
OD
|
Dompe famaceutici (private)
|
8/22/2018
|
Neurotrophic keratitis
|
Novel MOA
OD, BT
|
Shire (SHPG)
|
8/23/2018
|
Types I and II hereditary angioedema
|
OD, BT
|
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH)
|
8/27/2018
|
Complicated intra-abdominal infections
|
Antibiotic
|
Merck & Co. (MRK)
|
8/30/2018
|
HIV-1 infection
|
AstraZeneca (AZN)
|
9/13/2018
|
Hairy cell leukemia
|
OD
|
Teva Pharmecutical Industries (TEVA)
|
9/14/2018
|
Migraine prevention
|
Verastem (VSTM)
|
9/24/2018
|
Chronic lymphocytic leukemia, small lymphocytic lymphoma and follicular lymphoma
|
OD, AA
|
Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY)
|
9/27/2018
|
Migraine prevention
|
Pfizer (PFE)
|
9/27/2018
|
Metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer
|
OD
|
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)
|
9/28/2018
|
Cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma
|
BT
|
Paratek Pharmecuticals (PRTK)
|
10/1/2018
|
Acne vulgaris
|
Antibiotic
|
Paratek Pharmecuticals (PRTK)
|
10/3/2018
|
Community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and skin infections
|
Antibiotic
|
Ladiant Biosciences (private)
|
10/5/2018
|
Adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency
|
OD
|
10/5/2018
|
Polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis
|
Novel MOA
OD
|
Pfizer (PFE)
|
10/16/2018
|
Breast cancer with a germline BRCA mutation
|
Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOY), Genentech (OTCQX:RHHBY)
|
10/24/2018
|
Influenza
|
Novel MOA
|
Pfizer (PFE)
|
11/2/2018
|
Anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer
|
OD, BT, AA
|
Theravance Biophama (TBPH)
|
11/8/2018
|
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
|
Cosmo Pharmceuticals (OTC:CMOPF)
|
11/16/2018
|
Travelers’ diarrhea
|
Antibiotic
|
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCPK:SWTUY)
|
11/20/2018
|
Primary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis
|
Novel MOA
OD, BT
|
Pfizer (PFE)
|
11/21/2018
|
Acute myeloid leukemia
|
OD
|
Loxo Oncology (LOXO)
|
11/26/2018
|
NTRK gene fusion-positive solid tumors
|
Novel MOA
OD, BT, AA
|
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CBIO)
|
11/28/2018
|
Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome
|
OD, BT
|
Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMF)
|
11/28/2018
|
Acute myeloid leukemia
|OD
|
Shire (SHPG)
|
12/14/2018
|
Chronic idiopathic constipation
|
Servier Pharmecuticals (private)
|
12/20/2018
|
Acute lymphoblastic leukemia in children and young adult
|
OD
|
Stemline Therapeutics (STML)
|
12/21/2018
|
Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm
|
Novel MOA
OD, BT
|
Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)
|
12/21/2018
|
Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria
|
OD
Sources: US Food and Drug Administration; Chemical & Engineering News. Note*: MOA=Mechanism of Action, OD=Orphan Drug, BT=Breakthrough Therapy, AA=Accelerated Approval.
Among them: there are 16 new cancer treatments; 19 drugs have novel mechanisms of action; 14 breakthrough therapies; 34 orphan drugs; 4 accelerated approvals; 5 new antibiotic drugs (this includes some drugs with multiple designations).
Some notables: from ABBV, the first new drug for endometriosis in more than a decade; from GWPH, the first marijuana-extracted drug to treat rare forms of childhood epilepsy; from ALNY, Onpattro is the first treatment to act by RNA interference; from FOLD, a Fabry treatment that is a small molecule drug, not an enzyme; from LOXO, a novel cancer treatment, the first small molecule drug that treats cancer patients according to their genetic profiles. LLY's $8B offer recently to acquire LOXO, highlights the tremendous value LLY has placed on such an innovation.
There are four diseases that have more than one drug approved (i.e. more treatment options for the patients): for Acute myeloid leukemia from AGIO, PFE, ALPMF; for Polyneuropathy from ALNY, AKCA/IONS; for Thrombocytopenia in adults with chronic liver disease from SGIOY, DOVA; and for Migrane prevention from AMGN, LLY.
AZN, LLY, ARRY, SHPG, SGIOY, PRTK each had two approvals and PFE had four.
Of these drug makers that trade on US exchanges, 4 are mega cap, 16 big cap, 10 mid cap, 5 small cap, 6 micro cap.
Stock performance of the makers of 2018 new drugs
Although an FDA approval is a definite achievement for all the companies, their stock performances varied a great deal.
The four charts below show the top five gainers and bottom five losers.
1. On the day of approval.
Sources: Yahoo Finance: Close prices used adjusted for dividends and splits.
2. Since approval to Feb, 1, 2019
Sources: Yahoo Finance: Close prices used adjusted for dividends and splits.
3. One year performance
Sources: Yahoo Finance: Close prices used adjusted for dividends and splits.
To put the % of change in context, the below chart shows one year performance of the bench marks (SPY +0.83%; IBB +035%; XBI -7.75%)
4. Five year performance
Sources: Yahoo Finance: Close prices used adjusted for dividends and splits.
Note: For LOXO, the adjusted close price of $13 on Aug 1, 2014 and for DOVA, $19.81 on June 29, 2017 (the earliest data points on Yahoo Finance for these two stocks) were used.
Again, the five year performance of the bench marks for comparison (SPY +46.76%; IBB +28.47%; XBI +62.08%).
Source: Seeking Alpha
Concluding thoughts
It was a great year for all the patients who will be helped by these 59 new drugs of 2018.
For investors, especially those of small/micro cap companies, it may be a more mixed story. SIGA, RIGL, TTPH, PRTK are among the top gainers on the day of the approval news, but only SIGA has still held on to its gain since approval. Antibiotic developers, AKAO, TTPH, PRTK did poorly in 2018, in spite of completing the regulatory process. DOVA's drug has no special designations and the stock struggled in all the time frames discussed here. Perhaps being a micro cap company entered a space dominated by big players contribute to the difficulty.
It's noted that the FDA approval news is a non-event for the mega cap companies. Pfizer has the most approvals, 4 new drugs, and its stock does not come into the picture at any time frame.
Four mid cap companies (LOXO, FOLD, ARRY, AKCA) dominated the 5 year chart with 4 top gainers. All of them have novel mechanisms of action and orphan drug status. Additionally LOXO (a breakthrough therapy) and FOLD treatments received accelerated approval.
LOXO is a definite winner of 2018 new drugs' makers, with its impressive and sustained gains, completed by a Buy-out ( probably the dream of every investor of biotech start-ups). Many congratulations to all LOXO longs!
Source: Google Finance
Many thanks for taking the time to read this article. All the best in your investing in the pharma/biotech stocks!
Disclosure: I am/we are long PFSCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.