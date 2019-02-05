An Investor's Look At The New Drugs Of 2018 And Their Makers

For the 5 year charts, LOXO, FOLD, ARRY, all mid cap were the top gainers, while CBIO, TTPH, AKAO were the biggest losers.

While small cap companies, SIGA, RIGL were gainers on the day of approval, LOXO, a mid cap companies is a definite winner across several time frames. AKAO, DOVA, VSTM, all micro cap companies, lost substantially since approval.

I look at these 59 approvals and the stock performance of their makers on the day of the approval news, and at different time frames.

Among the approvals, 19 drugs have novel mechanisms of action, 14 breakthrough therapies, 34 orphan drugs, 4 accelerated approval.

In 2018, the FDA approved 59 new drugs, up from the 46 in 2017, setting a new record.

Introduction

2018 has been a productive year for the pharmaceutical industry with a record approval of 59 new drugs.

Source: Chemical & Engineering News.

In order of approval date, the 59 new drugs are as follows:

Drug Name Company Approval Date Indication Additional Information* Lutathera Novartis (NVS) 1/26/2018 Somatostatin receptor-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumours Novel MOA OD Biktarvy Gilead Sciences (GILD) 2/7/2018 HIV infection Symdeko Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) 2/13/2018 Cystic fibrosis OD, BT Erleada Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 2/14/2018 Prostate Cancer Trogarzo TaiMed Biologics 3/6/2018 Multidrug-resistant HIV infection Novel MOA OD, BT Ilumya Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (OTCPK:SMPQY) 3/20/2018 Psoriasis Tavalisse Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) 4/17/2018 Chronic immune thrombocytopenia (low blood platelet count) Novel MOA OD Crysvita Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals (RARE) 4/17/2018 X-linked hypophosphatemia Novel MOA OD, BT Akynzeo Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) 4/19/2018 Nausea Lucemyra US WorldMeds (private) 5/16/2018 Opioid withdrawal Novel MOA Aimovig Amgen (AMGN) 5/17/2018 Migraine prevention Novel MOA Lokelma AstraZeneca (AZN) 5/18/2018 Hyperkalemia Doptelet Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA) 5/21/2018 Thrombocytopenia in adults with chronic liver disease Palynziq BioMarin Pharmaceuticals (BMRN) 5/24/2018 Phenylketonuria Novel MOA OD Olumiant Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) 5/31/2018 Rheumatoid arthritis Moxidectin Medicines Development for Global Health (private) 6/13/2018 River blindness (onchocerciasis) OD Epidiolex GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) 6/25/2018 Rare, severe forms of epilepsy OD Zemdri Achaogen (AKAO) 6/25/2018 Urinary tract infections Antibiotic Mektovi Array BioPharma (ARRY) 6/27/2018 Unresectable or metastatic melanoma OD Braftovi Array BioPharma (ARRY) 6/27/2018 Unresectable or metastatic melanoma OD TPOXX Siga Technologies (SIGA) 7/13/2018 Smallpox Novel MOA OD Tibsovo Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) 7/20/2018 Acute myeloid leukemia Novel MOA OD Krintafel GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) 7/20/2018 Malaria relapse prevention OD, BT Orilissa AbbVie (ABBV) 7/23/2018 Endometriosis Novel MOA Omegaven Fresenius Kabi 7/27/2018 Parenteral nutrition-associated cholestasis OD Mulpleta Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOY) 7/31/2018 Thrombocytopenia in adults with chronic liver disease Poteligeo Kyowa Hakko Kirin 8/8/2018 Two rare types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma Novel MOA OD, BT Onpattro Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) 8/10/2018 Polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis Novel MOA OD, BT Annovera TherapeuticMD (TXMD) 8/10/2018 Pregnancy prevention Galafold Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) 8/10/2018 Fabry disease. Novel MOA OD, AA Diacomit Biocodex (private) 8/20/2018 Seizures associated with Dravet syndrome OD Oxervate Dompe famaceutici (private) 8/22/2018 Neurotrophic keratitis Novel MOA OD, BT Takhzyro Shire (SHPG) 8/23/2018 Types I and II hereditary angioedema OD, BT Xerava Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) 8/27/2018 Complicated intra-abdominal infections Antibiotic Pifeltro Merck & Co. (MRK) 8/30/2018 HIV-1 infection Lumoxiti AstraZeneca (AZN) 9/13/2018 Hairy cell leukemia OD Ajovy Teva Pharmecutical Industries (TEVA) 9/14/2018 Migraine prevention Copiktra Verastem (VSTM) 9/24/2018 Chronic lymphocytic leukemia, small lymphocytic lymphoma and follicular lymphoma OD, AA Emgality Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) 9/27/2018 Migraine prevention Vizimpro Pfizer (PFE) 9/27/2018 Metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer OD Libtayo Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) 9/28/2018 Cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma BT Seysara Paratek Pharmecuticals (PRTK) 10/1/2018 Acne vulgaris Antibiotic Nuzyra Paratek Pharmecuticals (PRTK) 10/3/2018 Community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and skin infections Antibiotic Revcovi Ladiant Biosciences (private) 10/5/2018 Adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency OD Tegsedi Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA); Ionis Pharcaceuticals (IONS) 10/5/2018 Polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis Novel MOA OD Talzenna Pfizer (PFE) 10/16/2018 Breast cancer with a germline BRCA mutation Xofluza Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOY), Genentech (OTCQX:RHHBY) 10/24/2018 Influenza Novel MOA Lorbrena Pfizer (PFE) 11/2/2018 Anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer OD, BT, AA Yupelri Theravance Biophama (TBPH) 11/8/2018 Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease Aemcolo Cosmo Pharmceuticals (OTC:CMOPF) 11/16/2018 Travelers’ diarrhea Antibiotic Gamifant Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCPK:SWTUY) 11/20/2018 Primary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis Novel MOA OD, BT Daurismo Pfizer (PFE) 11/21/2018 Acute myeloid leukemia OD Vitrakvi Loxo Oncology (LOXO) 11/26/2018 NTRK gene fusion-positive solid tumors Novel MOA OD, BT, AA Firdapse Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CBIO) 11/28/2018 Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome OD, BT Xospata Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMF) 11/28/2018 Acute myeloid leukemia OD Motegrity Shire (SHPG) 12/14/2018 Chronic idiopathic constipation Asparlas Servier Pharmecuticals (private) 12/20/2018 Acute lymphoblastic leukemia in children and young adult OD Elzonris Stemline Therapeutics (STML) 12/21/2018 Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm Novel MOA OD, BT Ultomiris Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) 12/21/2018 Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria OD

Sources: US Food and Drug Administration; Chemical & Engineering News. Note*: MOA=Mechanism of Action, OD=Orphan Drug, BT=Breakthrough Therapy, AA=Accelerated Approval.

Among them: there are 16 new cancer treatments; 19 drugs have novel mechanisms of action; 14 breakthrough therapies; 34 orphan drugs; 4 accelerated approvals; 5 new antibiotic drugs (this includes some drugs with multiple designations).

Some notables: from ABBV, the first new drug for endometriosis in more than a decade; from GWPH, the first marijuana-extracted drug to treat rare forms of childhood epilepsy; from ALNY, Onpattro is the first treatment to act by RNA interference; from FOLD, a Fabry treatment that is a small molecule drug, not an enzyme; from LOXO, a novel cancer treatment, the first small molecule drug that treats cancer patients according to their genetic profiles. LLY's $8B offer recently to acquire LOXO, highlights the tremendous value LLY has placed on such an innovation.

There are four diseases that have more than one drug approved (i.e. more treatment options for the patients): for Acute myeloid leukemia from AGIO, PFE, ALPMF; for Polyneuropathy from ALNY, AKCA/IONS; for Thrombocytopenia in adults with chronic liver disease from SGIOY, DOVA; and for Migrane prevention from AMGN, LLY.

AZN, LLY, ARRY, SHPG, SGIOY, PRTK each had two approvals and PFE had four.

Of these drug makers that trade on US exchanges, 4 are mega cap, 16 big cap, 10 mid cap, 5 small cap, 6 micro cap.

Stock performance of the makers of 2018 new drugs

Although an FDA approval is a definite achievement for all the companies, their stock performances varied a great deal.

The four charts below show the top five gainers and bottom five losers.

1. On the day of approval.

Sources: Yahoo Finance: Close prices used adjusted for dividends and splits.

2. Since approval to Feb, 1, 2019

Sources: Yahoo Finance: Close prices used adjusted for dividends and splits.

3. One year performance

Sources: Yahoo Finance: Close prices used adjusted for dividends and splits.

To put the % of change in context, the below chart shows one year performance of the bench marks (SPY +0.83%; IBB +035%; XBI -7.75%)

Source: Seeking Alpha

4. Five year performance

Sources: Yahoo Finance: Close prices used adjusted for dividends and splits.

Note: For LOXO, the adjusted close price of $13 on Aug 1, 2014 and for DOVA, $19.81 on June 29, 2017 (the earliest data points on Yahoo Finance for these two stocks) were used.

Again, the five year performance of the bench marks for comparison (SPY +46.76%; IBB +28.47%; XBI +62.08%).

Source: Seeking Alpha

Concluding thoughts

It was a great year for all the patients who will be helped by these 59 new drugs of 2018.

For investors, especially those of small/micro cap companies, it may be a more mixed story. SIGA, RIGL, TTPH, PRTK are among the top gainers on the day of the approval news, but only SIGA has still held on to its gain since approval. Antibiotic developers, AKAO, TTPH, PRTK did poorly in 2018, in spite of completing the regulatory process. DOVA's drug has no special designations and the stock struggled in all the time frames discussed here. Perhaps being a micro cap company entered a space dominated by big players contribute to the difficulty.

It's noted that the FDA approval news is a non-event for the mega cap companies. Pfizer has the most approvals, 4 new drugs, and its stock does not come into the picture at any time frame.

Four mid cap companies (LOXO, FOLD, ARRY, AKCA) dominated the 5 year chart with 4 top gainers. All of them have novel mechanisms of action and orphan drug status. Additionally LOXO (a breakthrough therapy) and FOLD treatments received accelerated approval.

LOXO is a definite winner of 2018 new drugs' makers, with its impressive and sustained gains, completed by a Buy-out ( probably the dream of every investor of biotech start-ups). Many congratulations to all LOXO longs!

Source: Google Finance

Many thanks for taking the time to read this article. All the best in your investing in the pharma/biotech stocks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFSCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.