Papa John's: Free Pizza?

At current levels, the company is starting to look very appealing in terms of a potential takeover opportunity.

The fight for control between Papa John and Papa John's is hurting the company and have sent shares plunging.

The Power Struggle Within The Company Controversy

Papa John's (PZZA) is no stranger to controversy lately. Starting with former CEO and chairman John Schnatter's remarks about NFL players' protests during the national anthem and, more recently, the racial slur he let slip during a conference call.

The former cost the company their "official pizza of the NFL" sponsorship, which is certain to cause irreparable damage to both the brand and top line of Papa John's.

They do say though that all publicity is good publicity and I agree, to an extent. Don't get me wrong, what John Schnatter said was completely out of line, and he should face the full consequences of his actions. That being said, the company has a golden opportunity here. By distancing themselves from Mr. Schnatter, they can take advantage of all the free press that they're receiving and, hopefully, convert it into sales. Which they are currently attempting to do by removing his face from all promotional materials.

This is a good move and should stay intact even if John Schnatter comes back on as chairman of the company. These efforts are taking their toll on the bottom line, however, with the company reporting a net loss in Q3 of -$0.41 per share stemming primarily from rebranding efforts. Excluding special items, it was still down compared to the previous year but came in at a positive $0.20 per share.

The latest in this long line of 'roadblocks', which have sent shares plunging, is news that Papa John's have abandoned their ambitions of an outright sale to pursue the sale of a stake in the company instead. The apparent reason for this is that acquisition offers from PE firms did not meet internal valuation expectations. Right after this announcement, shares dropped ~6.2%, which goes to show just how closely 'linked' this stock is to any news of a sale.

For those of you who haven't been following Papa John's recently, here's a timeline:

27/02/2018: The NFL ends their endorsement deal with Papa John's. 13/07/2018: John Schnatter apologizes for his use of a racial slur but claims it was taken out of context. 26/07/2018: Papa John sues Papa John's. 26/09/2018: John Schnatter reaches out to PE firms for help with buying back his company. 09/10/2018: Trian Fund evaluates takeover bid for Papa John's. 10/10/2018: Papa John's will likely be sold in the next year, analyst says. 30/10/2018: Buyout firms Bain and CVC compete to acquire Papa John's. 06/11/2018: Papa John's posts the biggest quarterly sales plunge since 1998. 27/11/2018: Papa John's shares sink on report that it lost bidder. 29/01/2019: Rumoured Mega-Deal will see 3G Capital's Restaurant Brands International (QSR) buy troubled Papa John's. 01/02/2019: Shares fall after Papa John's abandons ambitions of outright sale.

Buyout Options

Mark Kalinowski, president of Kalinowski Equity research, told MarketWatch that there's a lot of incentive present for a sale of Papa John's. He believes that the odds of the company being sold within 12 months are good. With that in mind, let's evaluate the potential buyers of the firm that were and still might be interested in an outright purchase or takeover.

The first interested party was Trian Fund Management LP, which owned ~13% of Wendy's (WEN) at that stage, news reported that the hedge fund allegedly contacted Papa John's in order to collect information for a possible bid. On the 27th of November, however, news outlets reported again, but this time that Trian was no longer interested. The news came days after the company reported a drop in YoY same-store sales in North America of ~15.7%.

After that, Reuters reported Bain Capital, CVC Capital Partners, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), and Roark Capital were all competing for Papa John's, with binding offers expected over the weeks following.

Most recently, rumours have been circulating that Papa John's founder John Schnatter could be getting a deal together with 3G Capital's Restaurant Brands International to buy out the company. For now, we'll just have to wait and see if any offers come through.

Clearly, there is interest in the firm, but it seems that up until now, the company might just have been priced too expensively for the bidders' respective tastes. This makes sense given the deteriorating fundamentals and amount of damage control still needed.

Valuation

This begs the question, how much is Papa John's really worth? Let's try and find out...

First, a list of some of the inputs that I used for my model that are broken down into a 'growth period' of 5 years and the values I used for terminal value:

Growth rate: -12.28% (2%)

Beta: 0.71 (0.80)

Risk-free rate: 2.56%

Risk premium: 5.23%

Pre-tax cost of debt: 3.69% (3.91%)

ROC: 16.28% (8.75%)

Reinvestment rate: -75.43% (22.86%)

Based on these inputs, this is the output I got from my FCFF DCF model:

Therefore, my value for Papa John's comes in at ~$1.1 billion or ~$35 per share, which is just below the current share price of $38.51.

I'm open to criticism regarding this share price, but I feel that it is a very dependable valuation that takes into account the current situation at Papa John's. That being said, some may argue that it is too conservative, but I believe that it is fair and just.

We now have a little more insight into why the deals might be falling through with the PE firms. It could be that they are giving more favourable valuations but not quite as high as management would like. Or, it is possible that the PE firms also see Papa John's as overvalued and aren't prepared to give any significant premiums to the current share price.

But now, with the share price coming down as much as it has, it just might invite some of the bidders back to the table for an irresistible offer. Thus, I agree with analysts that are banking on a sale of the company. If all the variables remain constant, Papa John's is a great opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.