Western Digital Has Meaningful Downside Protection, But Limited Upside

Summary
Western Digital is navigating through the trough of the cycle successfully as it remains free cash flow generative.
2019 promises improving margins and average selling prices for HDDs and SSDs.
However, Micron, a related player in the data management sector, is a better bet.
Investment Thesis
Western Digital (WDC) makes hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid-state drives (SSDs) or flash-based memory. The latter product is manufactured under a joint venture with Toshiba Memory Corp (TMC).
Operating since