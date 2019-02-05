My Visit With Petrobras's IR Team

I had the opportunity to sit down with the investor relations team of Petrobras (PBR) in Centro (downtown) Rio de Janeiro last Friday. The takeaway is that management is paying down debt, selling off non-core assets, and concentrating on oil exploration.

Petrobras is the largest oil company in South America. The company produces 2.6 million barrels of oil equivalent a day. Most of this information if from a presentation that the company handed me. About two million barrels of that amount stays in Brazil. 80% of that is oil and 20% natural gas. The Brazilian government is the controlling shareholder. Much of Petrobras's operations are controlled by law.

The stock trades for $16.43 and the market cap is $98 billion. The stock trades at a forward price to earnings ratio of 12. The forward dividend is 10¢ and the dividend yield is .6%.

The company told me that they had made many mistakes over the years. The first was borrowing too much which we will talk about in greater detail. Another mistake was paying way too much for new deals. Also, investing in new deals that did not have great returns on capital. In 2015, there was a change in management and now Petrobras has new goals.

The first is to slash capital expenditures and costs by $220 billion over the next five years to $130 billion. Capital expenditures are monies spent on things like building and repairing refineries and pipelines. With the additional cash, management plans to continue to pay down debt and perhaps even increase the dividend.

The company uses a metric called net debt compared to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. It's basically comparing your debt to your income before taxes and write-offs. This metric stood at a very high 5.11 in 2015. In the latest quarter, it was 2.96. Management has a goal of 1.5 by 2020. It's going to take a lot of asset sales to reach that goal.

From 2019 to 2023, the company plans to spend $84.1 billion on operations. $68.1 billion of that is oil exploration. That is basically what Petrobras wants to become--a pure oil exploration company. Another $8.2 billion spent on refining and transportation, $5 billion on natural gas, $300 million on petrochemicals, and $400 million on renewables such as wind and solar.

In the presentation I was handed, debt dropped from $106 billion in 2014 to and estimated $69 billion in 2018. S&P rates their debt as BB-. Most of the debt does not mature until 2022 and 2023.

There are about ten refineries and pipelines for sale. One of which is named TAG. Management stated that some people believe that TAG is worth $7 billion. I asked who could be potential buyers and the answer was basically anyone, especially private equity. Petrobras IPO'd a distribution company two years ago and plans on having more IPOs (initial public offering). The company plans on selling $26.9 billion of assets.

Petrobras wants to bring more foreign companies to the market to increase competition. The list includes: Equinor (EQNR) for offshore wind, Total (TOT) for renewables, Chinese CNPC for refineries, and Murphy (MUR) for partnerships in the Gulf of Mexico.

Oil in Brazil is located hundreds of miles off the coast in what is technically called pre-salts. The oil must be pumped by rigs. Each one of these rigs pumps about 150 thousand barrels of oil a day. There are new rigs coming online all of the time. About four for this year. Petrobras plans on increasing oil production 5% a year for the next several years. I asked what the breakeven point on oil is and answer was $40 to $45 a barrel. I don't know if that's a goal or that's what it is currently. Brazil doesn't have fracking like we have in the U.S. Wrong type of soil. The soil in Brazil is often red, rich in iron. Too bad about Vale (VALE) and its dam break. I was supposed to visit them last Monday.

I'll briefly touch on the past. Operation Car Wash (Operação Lava Jato) was a sting operation involving hundreds of politicians and business people. Petrobras got caught with bribes getting into billions of dollars. The company had to write-down assets, cut the dividend, fire management, and sell off assets.

Is the stock a buy? I don't know. I'd be more optimistic about the bonds as I truly feel that management will paydown debt and increase cash. Petrobras seems to be doing a much better job managing its problems. It's focusing on oil exploration and as long as the price of oil does not crash, the company should continue to do well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.