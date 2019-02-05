Aphria Roared Back 150% From Short Attack. What Now?

Over the last year or so, Aphria (APHA) has been embroiled in a series of drama that seems to never end. From the initial Nuuvera scandal to the LatAm short attack and the recent hostile bid from Green Growth Brands (OTCQB:GGBXF), Aphria shareholders have gone through a roller-coaster year. However, the stock has been steadily recovering and it has gained over 150% since the stock reached a bottom of $5.0 three days after Hindenburg and Quintessential launched their short attack on December 3, 2018. Now what? What is the future of Aphria? Will the company eventually be sold?

(In C$ unless otherwise noted)

Should Aphria Sell Itself?

We think Aphria should consider selling itself for several reasons. Above all, the Aphria brand has been associated with fraud and insider dealings after months of relentless media coverage and short attack. We do not see a shortcut to repairing the brand damage it has suffered and we believe that there is merit to a solution that involves a name change or a change of control. An acquisition of Aphria by another company would keep the Aphria name out of the public while maintaining the underlying assets which are quite valuable in the domestic Canadian market.

Secondly, we think Aphria is facing a period of transition involving its management and governance. CEO and VP Growing Operations both announced plans to transition out of their current executive roles and Irwin Simon was installed as the new Independent Chairman of the Board. Aphria promoted Jakob Ripshtein to the President post in 2018 and he was supposed to report to Vic. Now that Vic will leave the CEO post, Aphria is still trying to find a replacement to take his post. At this juncture where two top management posts are leaving, we think the Board of Aphria might be more willing to entertain a bidder compared to other times.

Lastly, we think Aphria is stuck in an awkward position in the Canadian market. Aphria is the smallest of the top 5 LPs in Canada. It is much smaller than the top 4 players and we do not see the gap closing anytime soon. Aphria cannot match Canopy (CGC) and Cronos (CRON) due to the multi-billion investments they have received and it is far smaller than Aurora (ACB) in terms of scale and capital markets profile. Tilray (TLRY) enjoys enviable valuation in the stock market and has a large insider shareholder, Privateer, that prevents outside forces from manipulating the stock.

Given the recent troubles at Aphria, we also think other smaller LPs in Canada will be hesitant to be acquired by it. Frankly, the Board is probably least focused on doing another acquisition at this point.

Who Are The Buyers?

We think Aurora Cannabis could be a party that might be interested in Aphria due to its history of large domestic acquisitions. Granted that times are different now and Aurora has already amassed one of the largest footprints in Canada, we still think that Aurora will take a look at Aphria. The combined company would become one of the largest domestic supplier in Canada, if not the largest, and the combined assets also encompass an extensive network of foreign operations in the EU and Latin America. Most importantly, the combined company would have more cash, more borrowing base, bigger market cap, and more resources to compete with Canopy and Cronos.

Another idea is that perhaps Aphria could seek a combination with HEXO (HEXO) and use HEXO as the brand for the combined company. The Aphria brand has been seriously damaged but HEXO remains a highly respected company that only recently listed on the NYSE. We think the combined company would become a dominant player that combines HEXO's near-monopoly presence in Quebec with Aphria's strength in Ontario and Western Canada through its Broken Coast subsidiary.

Going It Alone

What if Aphria failed to find a buyer for itself? We don't think there is a deal based on the current terms presented by GGB. Barring a much-improved bid from GGB, Aphria must find another buyer if it wants to do a deal. In the case that a white knight fails to emerge and GGB refuses to up its bid materially, we could see a scenario where Aphria has to continue executing on its standalone business strategy. At the end of the day, we are confident that Aphria's Canadian assets remain highly valuable backed by its supply agreements with all Canadian provinces and over 250,000 kg of annual capacity under construction. However, we do think that Aphria's international assets are probably worth only a fraction of what it paid originally. The Nuuvera acquisition was frowned upon by investors and it actually marked the beginning of Aphria's downfall. The LATAM acquisition was much debated and we can't imagine that a buyer would be willing to acquire these assets from Aphria given the dotted history of the assets.

Looking Ahead

As discussed above, we think Aphria is very likely going to be sold to another strategic buyer. The buyer is likely another cannabis firm that has ample access to capital and one that offers a compelling value proposition for Aphria shareholders. If Aphria failed to find a buyer, we would imagine the company to remain a viable and competitive player in the Canadian market. However, the international assets of Aphria are likely permanently impaired. We think existing investors should hold onto their Aphria shares in hopes of receiving a better offer or GGB upping its initial bid. Worst case, Aphria remains a strong business in Canada even without its international assets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.