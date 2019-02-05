Charles Schwab: Fine-Tuned Business Processes Propelling The Company Higher

Investment Thesis

Over the last decade, shares of Charles Schwab (SCHW) have grown substantially and a lot of growth potential has likely not been fully materialized. Despite a looming late stage of an economic growth cycle, the company’s strong fundamentals and fine-tuned business processes are set to become the source of the company’s long-term outperformance.

Corporate profile

Charles Schwab Corporation is a leading savings, loan and investment management company. The company provides financial services to both individual and institutional clients through two segments - Investment Services and Advisor Services, giving clients the choice of where, when, and how they do business. Currently, Charles Schwab has over 17000 full-time employees which serve over 10 million clients. As described by Walt Bettinger during the latest earnings call, the company’s strategic approach to serving clients is primarily based on the tenets of so-called ‘no trade-offs’ and ‘seeing through clients’ eyes’. The company operates branches in 46 U.S. states as well as in Puerto Rico and London.

Key takeaways from the latest quarterly earnings call

In the latest business update, the management of the company highlighted several improvements of key operational metrics. Based on TOA - transfer of assets and accounts – the company managed to win the trust of new customers and win more than $2 dollars from competitors for every dollar they won from the company. As the company’s CEO commented, this has been part of an internally called virtuous cycle under which the company’s operating model has been working exactly as was intended. Besides favorable TOA, the company has also successfully decreased EOCA – expense per client assets – through asset growth and fixed cost amortization over a larger client base, operations with discipline and prioritization and make investments on an ongoing basis that improve productivity, efficiency and remove friction.

Growing organically

During the call, Charles Schwab’s president and CEO Walt Bettinger also put a lot of emphasis on the company’s organic growth story – increasing sales largely through output and not via acquisitions. Last year, the company struggled with competitors who priced their products below the company’s commission rate which got negatively reflected in the business. This issue, however, seems to be resolved and according to the company’s management, the company targets 7 percent organic growth rate in the long run.

High profitability metrics

Looking at Charles Schwab’s profitability metrics, the company has managed to achieve an outstanding return on equity. Even though this key company’s metrics have been highly cyclical, it currently hovers well above 14 percent. This was achieved especially by a relatively high yet sustainable level of debt in the company’s capital structure.

Improving Website Traffic

The company has also been experiencing a significant success on the marketing front. Based on the statistics of traffic evaluating website SimilarWeb, the company’s traffic is growing by a remarkable percentage. Most of the company’s visitors come from the United States, however, a sizeable portion of the traffic originates in the United Kingdom and Taiwan.

Valuation

Plugging-in Charles Schwab Corporation's financial statements' figures into my DCF template, the company’s shares seem to be undervalued. Under perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, constant 16 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years and 7 percent EBIT margin, fair value of the stock comes at 63 USD. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share value of the company stands roughly at 64 USD if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 10x.

From a different perspective working with operating earnings multiples, Charles Schwab' shares currently look even more attractive. Using the Fast Graphs forecasting calculator with a 21 percent adjusted operating earnings growth rate assumption, the company's intrinsic value by the end of February FY2024 are forecasted to reach up to US$164. This implies a total annualized rate of return upside potential up to 24 percent.

Lastly, in the light of revenue variation of Peter Lynch's popular earnings line for the projection of intrinsic per share values of the company, Charles Schwab' shares appear to provide a positive upside potential as well. According to my model, assuming 16 percent annual revenue growth, one percent annual equity dilution factor, a price-to-sales PS ratio of around 6x, the company's share price by the end of 2022 could hover above US$80. This scenario suggests an annualized rate of return potential of approximately 5 percent in the following years.

Key Risks

General economic environment may adversely impact the business.

Changes in the regulatory environment may negatively influence the company’s financial condition.

Falling interest rates could negatively influence the company’s interest revenue as the company is positioned to profit from a rising interest rate environment.

Security breaches or cyber-attacks of the company’s systems could negatively impact the company’s operations and reputation.

The company faces considerable competition in hiring and retaining qualified personnel.

The company industry is characterized by fierce price competition which may adversely impact the company’s margins.

The company is subject to various counterparty risks which negatively impact the company’s financial results.

A significant decrease in market liquidity could adversely impact the company’s intangibles.

The bottom line

To sum up, Charles Schwab Corporation is an outstanding and highly adaptable business with seemingly a lot of unrealized potential ahead. Despite possible economic headwinds on the horizon, the company has a strong financial position, extensive experience, and deep industry expertise to navigate any uncharted territory.

