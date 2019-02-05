Valuing Tesla Based On Vehicle Sales And Autonomy

Analysts effectively price Tesla’s autonomy opportunity at $0, and it's hard to see that as rational.

On a free cash flow basis, sales of 4.1 million vehicles in 2025 would seem to justify a current share price of $420. This is optimistic, but not unrealistic.

In this article, I’ll look at Tesla’s valuation through two different lenses: vehicle sales and autonomy.

Based on projected vehicle sales, Tesla's (TSLA) stock price looks pretty much rational. Analysts' price targets range from $93 to $530, and if you split the difference, you end up with $311.50, about where the price currently is. As even Elon Musk admits, auto manufacturing is a tough business and bankruptcy is common. On the other hand, rockets are pretty tough too, and Elon created a company that is arguably the best in the world at making them. There are reasons for pessimism and optimism. By and large, the Tesla debate is about which reasons should have more weight.

By contrast, I strain to understand why analysts don't even attempt to value Tesla's opportunity in autonomous driving. Almost all analysts just ignore the topic, even as several of their own firms estimate the general autonomous driving opportunity at astronomical values. The implicit consensus view among analysts seems to be that Tesla has a 0% chance of capturing any of this opportunity. Yet if they assigned even a 5% chance of a 10% market share, that could be enough to significantly change their price targets.

Vehicle sales

Free cash flow is an interesting metric for valuing Tesla because it factors in the cap ex required to sustain growth. Free cash flow also ignores non-cash expenses: perhaps most importantly, depreciation and amortization of factory equipment. But this seems okay since the cost of equipment that is depreciating now was accounted for under cap ex at an earlier time. If current cap ex is lower than past cap ex simply because money is being invested more efficiently, as Tesla’s management claims, and not because growth is being slowed, then free cash flow seems more representative of long-term future financial performance than net profit.

Another major non-cash expense is stock-based compensation, which causes equity dilution. To correct for this, we can simply estimate equity dilution separately.

Based on today’s free cash flow, Tesla is worth $20 billion, or about $115/share. What would we have to believe about Tesla’s free cash flow in 2025 to conclude that the stock is worth $420 today?

At an annual discount rate of 7%, and assuming equity dilution of 2% per year, Tesla’s market cap would need to be $121.2 billion in 2025 to imply $420/share in discounted present value. A free cash flow yield of 16.6% is typical for major carmakers. So to justify a $121.2 billion market cap, free cash flow would have to be $20.1 billion.

In Q4 2018, Tesla’s free cash flow margin was 12.6%. It seems logical to assume that production processes will become more efficient over time, and that economies of scale will help too. But to avoid a rabbit hole of complex, speculative modelling, let’s just stick with that 12.6% figure.

At a 12.6% margin, revenue would need to be about $160 billion. How could this be achieved? Here’s one scenario:

$10 billion from 100,000 high-end vehicles at an average selling price of $100,000 (e.g. Model S and X, Model 3 Performance, and Roadster)

$10 billion from solar and battery products, based on a projected 40% compound annual growth rate (which is less than Tesla’s overall revenue growth rate historically, and in line with the growth rate for energy products between 2017 and 2018)

$140 billion from the sale of 4 million non-high-end vehicles at an average selling price of $35,000, which is about the average price of a new vehicle in the U.S. (e.g. Model 3 and Y, the pickup truck, a future mass market compact car, and presumably a future mass market compact SUV or crossover)

This doesn’t seem unattainable. It just means Tesla needs to become a very large vehicle manufacturer. But that outcome isn't assured, either.

It makes sense to think about valuation probabilistically. Suppose you think there’s a:

50% chance of a $420/share discounted present value

25% chance of $210/share, implying half as much free cash flow in 2025 as in the scenario above

12.5% chance of $630/share, implying 50% more free cash flow in 2025

12.5% chance of bankruptcy

The expected value is $341/share. But this is somewhat arbitrary. Fiddle with the probabilities and the share prices, and you’ll output different numbers.

Autonomy

The wild card I’ve excluded so far is autonomy. Several prominent analyst firms value Waymo (GOOG, GOOGL) at a range of figures from around $120 billion to $250 billion. For Tesla, that’s the equivalent of around $700/share to $1,450/share.

Tesla's Gigafactory 1 in Sparks, Nevada. Photo by Planet Labs.

UBS (UBS) forecasts $1.2 trillion in U.S. revenue for autonomous ride-hailing in 2030; McKinsey forecasts $1.4 trillion in global revenue. Let's take the average of $1.3 trillion.

A popular conjecture is that network effects in the autonomous ride-hailing business will create a winner-takes-all or winner-takes-most market, like what has happened with Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) in the United States. In an attempt to be conservative, I'll look at what would happen if Tesla captured just a 10% share of revenue, which is about the U.S. market share that Lyft had in 2015, and considerably less than the 25%+ market share it currently enjoys. 10% is also roughly the market share of the largest auto manufacturers, which do not benefit (or suffer) from network effects.

A 10% share of $1.3 trillion in 2025 revenue is worth $93 billion in market cap at the S&P 500’s historical average 1.5x revenue multiple. This number is discounted back to the present, again using a 7% annual discount rate. In Tesla terms, that’s $540/share. Even with 2% equity dilution every year from 2019 to 2030, the discounted present value would still be about $435/share.

We can look at the same number through the lens of free cash flow. With a free cash flow margin of 20%, comparable to tech companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google, a 10% share of $1.3 trillion in revenue would mean $26 billion in free cash flow. The S&P 500’s historical average free cash flow yield is 4%. That multiple implies $309 billion in discounted present value, or about $1,800/share for Tesla. With 2% annual equity dilution, $1,450/share.

Profit is another lens. BCG forecasts $76 billion in global annual profit from autonomy in 2035. A 10% share at the S&P 500’s historical average 15.7 P/E ratio would be worth $40 billion, discounted to today. That’s the equivalent of about $230/share. With dilution, about $205/share.

ARK Invest forecasts autonomous taxi companies will have a combined market cap of $7 trillion in 2028. A 10% market cap share discounted to today would be worth $380 billion. For Tesla, that would be $2,200/share, or $1,850/share assuming 2% annual dilution.

To account for the uncertainty around autonomy, any of these numbers can be assigned a probability and therefore an expected value. For instance, a 5% chance of $2,200/share being the correct value implies an expected value of $110/share (in addition to however Tesla is valued for vehicle sales). A 5% chance of $205/share being correct implies an expected value of $10/share.

As far as I know, the only mainstream analyst who currently prices in the autonomy opportunity for Tesla is Morgan Stanley’s (MS) Adam Jonas: at $95/share. But if mainstream sell-side analysts are representative of the market’s thinking, then close to $0/share for autonomy is priced into Tesla. Jonas is alone among dozens of analysts.

Why should we price in any amount? Because Tesla is the only company in the world that currently has the technical capacity to collect driving data on the scale of billions of miles. This may prove key to autonomy. Elon Musk made a note of this on the recent earnings call:

I think we have an advantage that no one else has which is that we have, at this point, somewhere on the order of 300,000 vehicles on the roads, with a 360-degree camera sensor suite, radar, ultrasonics, always connected, uploads, especially video clips - with the customer’s permission - when there’s an intervention. So effectively, we have a massive, massive training fleet. ...the miles of training that we have… If you added everyone else up combined, they're probably 5% - I'm being generous - of the miles that Tesla has. And this difference is increasing. ...18 months from now, we'll probably have a million vehicles on the road… and every time the customers drive the car, they're training the systems to be better. I'm just not sure how anyone competes with that.

The recent success of DeepMind’s StarCraft-playing AI, AlphaStar, is a showcase of the power of contemporary machine learning techniques when engineers can get their hands on truly massive amounts of training data. DeepMind had access to millions of human-played games of StarCraft for use in imitation learning. Since a video game is a perfect simulator of itself, DeepMind could run the equivalent of centuries of play to train its AI using reinforcement learning.

The limitations on autonomous driving today may turn out not to be fundamental limitations of contemporary machine learning, but simply limitations on the scale of training data that has been available to engineers so far. As I've elaborated on elsewhere, Tesla, with its unique scale of training fleet, is the only company currently in a position to try the AlphaStar approach to autonomous driving.

This is why it makes sense to try to put some kind of dollar amount on Tesla's autonomy opportunity. Most analysts avoid this, which implicitly makes the dollar amount $0. This looks to me like a market irrationality, and, therefore, an investment opportunity.

Disclaimer: This article is not investment advice. Please learn about the risks and consider consulting a licensed financial advisor before making major investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.