Cannabis Vs. Oil And Gas

Introduction

A few weeks ago I wrote my North American Cannabis Industry Still Blowin Smoke article where I argued that North American cannabis stocks were heavily overvalued based on the estimated market size by 2025 to support those valuations. The purpose of this article is to add additional insight into how overvalued the cannabis industry is by comparing it to one of the most depressed industries in North America that has been laden with investor sentiment the past 4-5 years.

Investment Thesis

As shown above North American O & G producer's in the SPDR index (XOP) have lost nearly half their value since 2015 as oil prices have been in the $30-$70/bbl range in that time making production less profitable. Not only that, O & G and natural gas futures have been on a downward trend making hedging production less of an option and those that did back in 2015 are having to roll those contracts into ones at less lucrative prices.

Over the past few years there has been a flood of cannabis producers with legalization taking place at the state level in the USA and at the Federal level in Canada. Investors recognizing the potential for production shortages in the near future have placed large enough bets on these companies that the industry has even been able to form its own index even though it is very much in its infancy stages. This index is traded on the TSX as the Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) or HMMJ as it trades on the TSX. It was incepted in April 2017, shown below is its performance in that time.

Its IPO was valued at around $6.50 and currently trades at $15.95, a 146% return in a year and a half even though it is one of the least profitable indices in terms of earnings and free cash flow.

Valuation Comparison

Shown below are the top 8 stocks held in the HMLSF ETF which is an investable index that intends to replicate the medical/recreational cannabis market in North America. Even though there are 50 companies in this index the top 8 stocks account for 70% of the net asset value in the index.

HORIZONS HMMJ HOLDINGS Ticker Weight Market Capitalization (billions) Sales (millions) EBITDA (millions) TILRAY INC . (TLRY) 10.64% $8.94 $37 (20) CANOPY GROWTH CORP . (OTC:CGC) 10.32% $22.82 $133 (331) AURORA CANNABIS INC . (OTC:ACB) 9.88% $10.53 $74 (114) CRONOS GROUP INC . (OTC:CRON) 9.83% $4.19 $18 (1) SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO/THE . (SMG) 9.55% $3.76 $2,667 481 GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC . (GWPH) 9.27% $3.58 $13 (0) APHRIA INC . (OTC:APHA) 6.78% $2.57 $5 (33) HEXO CORP . (OTC:HEXO) 4.04% $1.62 $3 (14) Total 70.31% $57.99 $2,950 (33)

* Figures are in USD

Shown below is a list of O & G producers in North America you can buy for almost the same $58 billion market cap.

Company Ticker Market Capitalization (billions) Sales (millions) EBITDA (millions) InPlay Oil (OTCQX:IPOOF) $0.01 $103 $54 Crescent Point (CPG) $23.36 $5,570 $1,364 Encana (ECA) $8.9 $7,244 $1,739 Vermillion Energy Inc. (VRML) $6.62 $2,003 $1,335 Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCPK:PEYUF) $1.49 $672 $994 Arc Resources (OTCPK:AETUF) $4.5 $1,943 $1,041 Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) $16.7 $29,341 $4,073 Total $61.57 $46,876 $10,599

* Figures are in USD

The incredible thing about this analysis is for the same ~$60 million that the top 8 holdings in HMLSF cost you can buy:

Well established companies that have been in business at least 10 years (except InPlay Oil).

More than 15x the amount of revenue.

Over $10 billion more in total EBITDA, as most cannabis producers are not even cash flow positive.

The performance of HMLSF is also skewed by the results of Scotts Miracle-Gro which shows the highest revenues and the only EBITDA positive company of the top 8. This company is an interesting choice for the index considering their primary business is lawn care (fertilizers), gardening and landscape, and pest control products. Scotts has been steadily beefing up its cannabis-focused Hawthorne Gardening subsidiary for several years with multiple acquisitions and the company's purchase of Sunlight Supply in April solidified Hawthorne's spot as the top supplier of hydroponics products for the U.S. cannabis industry, explaining its eligibility in the index.

Conclusion

This article is not a pro O & G investment thesis but rather a means to demonstrate the outlandish valuations of cannabis producers. O & G production is a mature industry that will likely see modest demand growth over the next 5 years at roughly 7% CAGR in terms of mb/d according to IEA forecasts largely due to slowed economic growth in China and India. The cannabis industry is largely in its infancy and is actually expected to grow at 34% CAGR according to forecasts by Grandview Research. However, even if the producers in the index grew their revenues in line with global demand at 34% per year it would take almost 10 years to just to achieve the current revenues of my random sample of oil companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.