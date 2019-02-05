Lockheed Martin: Dividend Growth Takes Flight

Lockheed Martin’s business performed especially well in 2018 and is poised to grow top and bottom line results in 2019.

As the largest defense contractor in the world, Lockheed Martin should see a larger portion of this growth.

by Nate Parsh

Spending on defense is increasing. U.S. defense spending reached $590 billion in fiscal year 2017 and grew to $686 billion in fiscal year 2018. In late September, Congress passed and the president signed a Defense Budget of $716 billion for fiscal year 2019.

In addition to higher capital allocations on defense, the world is far from a safe place. While President Trump has stated on occasion that North Korea is no longer a nuclear threat, U.S. intelligence believes that the country has expanded its long-range missile bases. U.S. intelligence also believes that ISIS remains a threat in Syria. These types of “hot spots,” along with others around the world, mean that defense spending is likely to increase in the coming years.

One of our favorite names in the defense sector and a company we feel that is poised to capitalize on increased defense spending is Lockheed Martin (LMT).

Company Background and Recent Financial Results

Lockheed Martin formed when Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta merged in 1995. Today, the company is the largest defense company in the world. Lockheed Martin receives 60% of revenues from the U.S. Department. The remainder of the company’s revenues are split almost equally between other U.S. government agencies and international clients.

Lockheed Martin is composed of four divisions: Aeronautics, which produces fighter aircraft such as the F-35; Rotary & Mission Systems, which produces combat ships, naval electronics and Sikorsky helicopters; Missiles & Fire Control, which houses missile defense systemsl; and Space Systems, which produces satellites.

Lockheed Martin reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 on January 29th.

Source: Lockheed Martin’s 4th Quarter and Full Year 2018 Presentation, page 6.

Lockheed Martin’s earnings-per-share, or EPS, for the fourth quarter totaled $4.39, which was $0.01 above consensus estimates and a 2% improvement from the previous year. Revenue increased more than 4% to $14.4 billion, beating estimates by $670 million. For the year, EPS was $17.59, $0.09 above Lockheed Martin’s midpoint for guidance. This result was a 32% increase from 2017. Revenue grew 6% year-over-year to $54 billion. Lockheed Martin finished the year with a backlog of $130.5 billion, a 24% improvement from 2017.

Lockheed Martin generated $3.1 billion in cash from operations. This is after the company made a $5 billion pension contribution. The company returned $3.8 billion to shareholders during 2018 in the form of dividends ($2.3 billion) and share repurchases ($1.5 billion). Share repurchase accelerated during the fourth quarter as the company took advantage of a decrease in share price. More than 40% of total share repurchases for 2018 occurred during the fourth quarter of the year.

Sales for Lockheed Martin’s Aeronautics division grew 4% in the fourth quarter and 9% for the full year. Much of this growth was due to increased demand for the company’s F-35 program. The company delivered 91 F-35 aircraft in 2018, 25 more than in 2017. 30% of deliveries were made to U.S. allies. Lockheed Martin has a backlog of nearly 400 F-35s as several large orders were placed during the quarter. Updates for the F-16 program also contributed to sales growth.

Missiles & Fire Control revenues improved 22% for the quarter and 16% for 2018. This segment of Lockheed Martin posted the highest growth rate in the company. The company saw higher sales volumes for its tactical and strike missiles and sensors programs. Orders for the PAC-3 interceptor totaled more than 450 due to separate orders from the U.S. army and foreign allied nations.

Sales for Rotary & Mission Systems were lower by 4% for the quarter, but up 4% for the year. Integrated warfare systems and sensors were the primary driver of growth in this division. The Sikorsky program also experienced higher demand. The Royal Canadian Navy selected Lockheed Martin to begin design work for the future fleet of combat ships.

Space revenues increased 2% for both the quarter and year. Demand for commercial and government satellites increased during the second half of 2018. The company’s InSight Mars Lander touched down on Mars on November 26th and will study the interior of the planet as it tries to gain a better understanding of the planet’s geologic evolution.

Lockheed Martin provided its initial guidance for 2019 on the conference call.

Source: Lockheed Martin’s 4th Quarter and Full Year 2018 Presentation, page 9.

The company has a midpoint for EPS of $19.30 for the current year. Revenue is expected to be $56.5 billion. If achieved in 2019, these midpoints would represent growth of 9.7% for EPS and 4.6% for revenue.

Lockheed Martin has grown EPS at a rate of 5.4% over the past decade. We feel that the company is likely to outperform this growth rate over the next five years as defense spending is on the rise. We target an EPS growth rate of 6% through 2024.

Dividend History and Total Expected Returns

Lockheed Martin has increased its dividend for the past 16 years. As a result, Lockheed Martin is a Dividend Achiever.

The company has raised its dividend:

By an average of 10.8% per year over the past three years.

By an average of 12.4% per year over the past five years.

By an average of 17.6% per year over the past 10 years.

The company recently raised its dividend by 10% for the payment made to shareholders in late December. Investors have been able to count on double digit dividend increases in recent years. Shares currently yield 3%, which is well above the 2% yield of the S&P 500.

While the growth rates have declined slightly over time, increases will likely continue to occur as Lockheed Martin has a very low payout ratio. The company paid out $8.20 in dividends for 2018. Based off of the company’s full year EPS result, the payout ratio was just 46.6% for 2018.

Lockheed Martin will likely pay at least $8.80 dividends-per-share in 2019. I say "at least" because the company usually raises its dividend for the final payment of the calendar year. Based off of forward guidance of $19.30, the dividend payout ratio is just 45.6%. For reference, Lockheed Martin has a five and 10-year average payout ratio of 53.3% and 44.7%, respectively. So both 2018 and 2019’s payout ratios are near the low end of the company’s historical averages.

Shares of Lockheed Martin closed on Friday at a price of $291. Using the company’s forward guidance for 2019, the stock has a price-to-earnings ratio, or P/E, of 15.1. While the stock has a 10-year average P/E of 15, we have a target valuation of 16x earnings due to the increase in defense spending that is taking place in the U.S. and around the world. If shares were to expand to our target P/E by 2024, shareholders of Lockheed Martin would see an additional 1.7% added to total returns per year.

We expect Lockheed Martin to offer a total annual return of 10.7% through 2024. We arrive at this estimate by combing expected earnings growth of 6%, dividend yield of 3% and multiple expansion of 1.7%.

Conclusion

Increases in defense spending means that companies in the defense sector will likely see growth. As the world’s largest defense contractor, Lockheed Martin is likely to see solid growth in the coming years.

Lockheed Martin has given investors robust dividend growth over the past decade. With higher expected revenues and earnings, investors can likely expect more of the same.

The company’s recent results show that products and services are in high demand in both the U.S. and around the world. We feel that Lockheed Martin offers a solid combination of earnings growth, dividend yield and multiple expansion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.