CVS Reasonably Priced With Long-Term Growth Potential

If CVS can execute, its shares have significant upside over the next few years.

Trading below a 10 PE on forward earnings, CVS's current share price reflects the markets concerns about whether CVS overpaid for Aetna, as well as the material merger integration risks.

With the Aetna merger, CVS has an opportunity to transform the health care industry.

I've been holding CVS shares for over a year now ($61.79 cost basis) and remain bullish on the company, including its ability to service its customers/members by finding innovative and profitable ways to deliver better care for less. CVS shares have significant upside over the next few years, particularly if CVS can deliver on its post-Aetna merger operational targets.

About CVS

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) styles itself as a health care innovation company. On the cutting edge of a changing health care landscape, CVS is attempting to transform the consumer health care experience, and with the acquisition of Aetna, CVS is building a new integrated health care model.

The goals under CVS's new integrated health care model include healthcare that is easier to use and less expensive, all while putting the consumer at the center of their care. CVS's new integrated health care model (summarized in the slide below) will also provide the company with opportunities to create incremental value and accelerate growth across the company's verticals, including substantial cash flow to reinvest with a focus on driving shareholder value over the long term.

CVS has embarked on a strategy of expanding beyond its retail pharmacy operations and become a healthcare services company. It has positioned itself as a major player within the U.S. healthcare ecosystem by building itself into a top-tier pharmacy benefit manager and one of the largest U.S. pharmacy retailers.

As the owner of the largest network of retail pharmacies in the U.S. (ubiquitous CVS store locations are, in the aggregate, within three miles of 70% of the U.S. population), the new CVS will attempt to turn its retail locations into "Healthcare-Hubs." At these hubs, the company's customers/members will be able to obtain a suite of health services and products, and these healthcare hubs should permit the company to reduce healthcare costs for its customers/members.

The Merger with Aetna

The Aetna merger is consistent with CVS management's plan to provide innovative ways to help both healthcare payers and individual patients. The merger should make it easier for an aging population to utilize CVS to get the advice, medicines and care they need to stay healthy and avoid even costlier treatment in the future.

Furthermore, the merger permits CVS to advance its plans to use technology, interactions with trusted pharmacists and its Minute Clinics to reduce costs and improve healthcare outcomes.

From a financial perspective, the merger is likely to result in material cost synergies (exceeding $750 million in 2019-2020 as shown in the slide below) from the elimination of duplicate costs, improved pricing from vendors and from serving customers in lower-cost settings and from eliminating wasteful care and procedures.

The merger is also likely to result in additional revenue synergies from CVS's ability to cross-sell its comprehensive health services.

The slide below provides an update on the merger as of January 8, 2019, the date CVS presented at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

At the end of day, post-merger, the new CVS should be a premier healthcare services player with material scale advantages.

Financial Matters

CVS currently has a market capitalization of approximately $84 billion. Highlights from CVS's Q3-2018 earning report were as follows (notably these results are pre-merger):

Net revenues increased 2.4% to $47.3 billion;

Same store prescription volume growth of 9.2%;

Pharmacy Services claims growth of 5.7%;

GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $1.36

Adjusted EPS of $1.73; and

Generated cash flow from operations of $6.4 billion; free cash flow of $4.9 billion.

CVS is expected to earn approximately $7 per share in 2018, excluding extraordinary items. The company is currently valued at less than 10X forward earnings (estimated earnings for 2019 are $7.36), which in my view is indicative of the markets fear of the material merger integration risks that exist, coupled with CVS's rather large debt load, much of it taken on in connection with the merger.

With the addition of Aetna starting in 2019 and beyond, I expect the company to earn at least $8 share by 2022. Too, I think as the merger risks dissipate, the market will assign a higher multiple to what amounts to a world-class franchise.

A multiple of 13-times (still conservative) on $8 in earnings provides a share price of $104 in four years (approximately 60% upside over the four-year period).

Currently CVS is trading around $65 per share and offers a dividend yield above 3% at $2.00 per share. Since CVS is not going to raise its dividend while digesting the merger, shareholders can expect at least $8.00/share in dividends over the next four years, in addition to any capital appreciation.

Of course, there are many variables at play here, and CVS ultimately needs to successfully execute its business plan. Nonetheless, I think there is significant upside for CVS if the company can execute.

CVS's fourth quarter earnings are expected to be released on February 20, 2019 before the market opens.

Risks

As CVS now finds itself a health care behemoth, the risks to the company have expanded.

CVS may have overpaid in the Aetna transaction. As a result, the combined company will be under significant pressure to execute a merger integration that has minimal issues. Given the complexity of the new company, however, the chances of the integration being flawless are not high. Further, the drag of the debt incurred to finance the transaction will be a drag on the company if CVS cannot meet its operating and synergy targets.

The new CVS is being structured as a brand-new business model and there is considerable uncertainty surrounding this prospect, notwithstanding the major opportunity that exists.

CVS' retail pharmacy operations face significant headwinds from pharmacy benefit management pricing pressures and increasing competition. Amazon (AMZN) has entered the space with its Pill Pack acquisition.

CVS's revenue is tied to the sales of nonpharmaceutical products through its retail locations. These products are tied to consumer discretionary spending and any downturn in the economy would be a headwind.

In addition to the foregoing, there are many other risks for a healthcare company of this size, including substantial political, legislative and regulatory risks.

Concluding Thoughts . . .

Notwithstanding the risks enumerated above, I remain long-term bullish on CVS and the opportunity in front of it to transform the healthcare landscape. I consider the company a solid long-term holding for the patient value investor, and think the current price, together with a dividend yield in excess of 3%, provide a reasonable margin of safety. On any pullback into the $50s, I'll be looking to add aggressively to my existing position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.