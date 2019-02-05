Las Vegas Sands' Biggest Growth Market Is Slowing
About: Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)
by: Leo Nelissen
Summary
Las Vegas Sands showed serious weakness for the first time since the start of the current upswing.
Sales and earnings suffered from slowing gaming activities in its biggest growth market Macau.
A lot of the current weakness has been priced in, but Chinese economic growth indicators suggest further downside risks.
Las Vegas Sands (LVS) has been a true roller coaster over the past few months. The stock declined from more than $80 in the summer of 2018 to less than $50 in the