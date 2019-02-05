QuoteMedia: A Financial Data Provider And Microcap Stock Bargain

In a few years QMCI could be earning more than half its current share price. There is no balance sheet leverage. This is a value offer poised for a future growth valuation.

The service is excellent. The team is dedicated. Management is aligned with shareholder interests. QMCI lacks some awareness among potential users but gained traction in 2018 and accelerating in 2019.

Profile

The Company provides market data, financial web content solutions and cloud-based applications. Revenue by type of service consists of the following:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Portfolio Management Systems: Corporate Quotestream $886,833 $759,952 $2,633,853 $2,246,365 Individual Quotestream 451,618 412,057 1,395,666 1,232,144 Interactive Content & Data Applications 1,473,421 1,216,137 4,248,163 3,537,355 Total revenue $2,811,872 $2,388,146 $8,277,682 $7,015,864

The 3 types of services are growing in tandem. Much of the development cost of the software was incurred over the last 10 years. While system improvements continue, and so will development costs, the company is clearly set to improve gross margins as revenues are increasing faster than development costs.

A compelling opportunity to position for future growth

The gross margin for Q3 2018 was 52% an improvement from 45% for Q3 2017. Likewise operating margins during this period rose to 7.8% from -2.1%. The improvement was 9.9%, and on course to improve more. In a recent presentation, founder Dave Shworan, guided 2018 revenues to around $11 million, therefore 15% to 16% growth in 2018.

QMCI financials assign no value to intellectual property (IP) primarily because development costs are expensed as incurred, and as a result the current book value is not a meaningful figure. On the plus side, all the revenue is recurring and the subscriber retention rate is solid at 93%. Given the recurring revenue model at QMCI, I believe a multiple of 5 to 6 times sales is justified going forward. Factoring in the conversion of all preferred shares, my suggested multiple yields a share price of about 45 cents based on an enterprise value of $66 million. At 8 cents, this company affords a remarkable 450% potential return.

Disruption is here too!

To understand how the investment industry hires talent, consider first how they compete for advisors. Advisors have mobility, they ride elevators to and from their offices daily and when they turn to a competitor to continue their businesses, well they devastate the profitability of their former branch.

Typically, a branch of advisors will experience several new hires and departures every year. Advisors can change employers fairly quickly, often recruited and hired without even submitting a CV. Fees generated and assets under management are their drivers to negotiate hiring terms, mostly the fee-sharing formula. An advisor going from bank A to bank B will often earn hundreds of thousands of dollars more in earnings per year for Bank B. So how do brokerages attempt to retain advisors?

There is not a single clear answer to that question, but clearly wealth divisions of Investment Banks have a wide offering of resources to service their advisors. Among those resources are portfolio systems, performance tools, financial ratios analytics, research, quotations and News. While competing for the largest accounts like BAML and J.P. Morgan, Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters (now Refinitiv) have proprietary News and they have been successfully leveraging this advantage for years. In essence if you subscribe to either Reuters, or Bloomberg, you need not look elsewhere; you already have very extensive coverage but costs several thousands of dollars per year.

I'm a retired Investment advisor in Montreal. I worked in the industry for 35 years. In essence, I've had the opportunity to extensively use most of the popular quotation services used in the industry including Thomson (now Refinitiv) and Bloomberg. I have tremendous respect for the above named services, but I currently use QuoteMedia's Quotestream-Pro application. Why you may ask? The short answer is the price. While I pay $114 CAD per month for service, or ~$1350 per year, the alternative is to pay thousands of dollars per year using Bloomberg or Refinitiv. So why is there such a huge difference in pricing? Mostly because my subscription does not include the highly expensive news services offered by Dow Jones, Reuters and Bloomberg.

News is consumed differently today. Technology and the internet began a continuing transformation to retrieve News. There are several times more alternatives to read News. Consider first the free News available through web sites. This site, Seeking Alpha, is a good example and there are many more sources on the web to choose from. Hence, QuoteMedia, allows subscribers to access all this free News, sorted by industry, by geography and by company and dated for historical context and displayed by headline by simply clicking the mouse. There are several dozen news providers in the U.S. and Canada. Some examples are Benziga, CNBC, GlobeNewswire, PR Newswire, Canada Newswire, Business Newswire, etc. These are very credible and reputable providers available for free with a QuoteMedia subscription. Each news provider is limited in their coverage but they are free and when used in aggregate, users at QuoteMedia don't miss much, if anything.

Historical stock market reporting has more merit with advisors and investors than regular news has for average readers. Advisors can instantly search a list of headlines for a security and link events and price history in a flash, hence news providers make copy available to subscribers going back for months and years. Of course this is very expensive information, and it requires professional writers trained in finance who are prompt and concise. This added-value by Bloomberg and Reuters is their profit and revenue generators.

However, QMCI is inverting the traditional industry model. Just as the audience for financial News is huge, the audience for real-time quotations beyond banks and institutions is similarly very large, and this is where QuoteMedia delivers a win-win solution to corporate and individual audiences by selling data instead of News. QuoteMedia sells data feeds with free News as accessories to sell quotes and data subscriptions.

Conversely, The incumbent News providers deliver the same numeric data, consensus', forward EPS, target data, financial ratios, and quotes as added accessories to sell News. Much of the numeric data and charting is automated and requires much less human capital so the cost of supporting this numeric data is recovered by selling News. If each terminal is billed out at $500 to $1000 monthly, the incumbents more than cover the cost to deliver the numeric data.

Main Audience for QuoteMedia

First, from a public standpoint, QuoteMedia, is a leader in driving many investor relations web sites for quotations. For instance, end of day quotes, intra-day delayed quotes, or pricier real-time quotes are commonly used on web sites of traded companies. QuoteMedia sells charting, quotations, and numeric history to these companies for an outsourcing fee. We must remember that Reuters/Refinitiv and Bloomberg sell News while providing some added value with numeric data to buyers of News. Now consider the fact that there are only a handful of quote providers in this industry, several times fewer than there are exchanges for listed securities. Then consider the number of listings for each exchange to imagine the number of web sites requiring a feed source for quotes. If you extend this reasoning globally you quickly get a feel for the size of this audience. This area of business, web site quotes, is growing fast for QuoteMedia. I believe they are the best positioned operator going forward mainly because they focused early on this market segment. I believe QMCI earned their moat by building historical data banks, and by providing some best in class tools (e.g. charting), with excellent reliability, and customized displays for their accounts.

Despite great technology today, the aggregating process requires many highly skilled automation developers. This expertise earns a moat too. Many of their corporate platforms may be tailored to unique situations giving QMCI an edge to integrate back office accounting and trading order platforms for corporate accounts. Once tailored to fit, there is some resistance to switch providers. It's a solution for building a larger book of subscribers, or explained in another way, an opportunity to earn long-term relationships with subscribers.

Second, from a private investor point of view, I believe QuoteMedia's offerings deliver significantly more value. For instance, I currently pay for quotations only. Many published news stories are also available on the web such as WSJ, Globe & Mail, Reuters, even Morningstar. Not all News that hit the wires are carried in newspapers but many do get published and can be read with our newspaper and web subscriptions. While some subscriptions for these services may be costly they are affordable for most investors. In essence, the main difference of subscribing to these titles instead of buying a package of quotations and news is you do not have access to some older news reports. I can live with that, as explained earlier other news providers at QuoteMedia carry history going back months and years too.

So how large is this addressable market of private investors? Consider there are hundreds of clients for each advisor and thousands of investors for each listed company and we can safely presume the number of worldwide investors is numbered in millions. Granted, active investors are the most qualified prospects, but globally this is still a huge market and also measured in millions of prospective users.

Wealth and retirement creates our interest and our needs for investments and new ideas. My guess is QuoteMedia will be a beneficiary of a new trend in this need for information. Currently, relatively few investors have secured a quote subscription to trade securities. I believe the trend to go live with quotes and news is set to accelerate mainly because of the unfolding awareness of web experiences in general.

While newspaper subscriptions nose dived several years ago, oddly, online News subscriptions are still only in the early stages of penetration. One reason for the decline is much of our news is free through web content. More recently, the major titles are adding readership numbers with online subscriptions, and to name just a few; The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Canada's national title, The Globe and Mail. I believe the reputable and major titles will be adding subscriptions at a faster pace going forward, and that subscriptions offered by QuoteMedia will grow in sync with traditional titles named earlier. I suspect local printed titles have bottomed and those remaining, some because they are free, will struggle to keep costs at or less than advertising revenue numbers.

A few years ago I switched from one print subscription that I held for almost 40 years to several online subscriptions, The Globe and Mail and WSJ. I no longer subscribe to newspapers, but being retired, I subscribe to Morningstar and ValueLine for research. As an advisor, those research subscriptions were available through my office during my career. I also enjoy a deep pool of sell-side research available through my advisors at BMO.

Financials

QuoteMedia's adjusted pretax income is simply net income less the interest expense for the period. This expense was eliminated in 2017 when a controlling shareholder and founder, Dave Shworan, surrendered his note receivable for preferred shares of the company. The preferred shares do not pay dividends. The liability accumulated with accrued interest on company statements in lieu of a salary for Mr. Shworan. In essence, he built the company while earning mostly shares instead of a salary. The key element of this table is the line showing the sequential growth. The average growth of the last 4 quarters is 429%.

Products

The easiest way to learn about QuoteMedia and their products is of course to experience the navigating process live. This is easily achievable online. It takes only minutes to be up and running . Also as I mentioned in my opening statements, their dedicated support team, if required, is available to answer our calls for assistance.

I've copied a somewhat comprehensive list of images and lists here. Also included below is a copy of my subscription details and the cost of each item listed there. Please note my account at QuoteMedia is based in Canada and I am being billed in Canadian dollars. I can change my entitlements directly by logging on to QuoteMedia's web site. The entitlements are for one month minimum and prices are pro-rated for the first month. It's all so easy, in many ways, it fosters the creation of boutique investment firms and it drives the competitive spirit in the existing investment industry. More on this is shared in my conclusion.

1. Quotestream, A Comprehensive Streaming Market Data, Research and Portfolio Management Application.

2. My subscription list

Order Review

Application PackagesQuote stream Premium 49.95

Data PackagesDelayed Canadian Level 1 Data 0.00

Delayed US Level 1 Data 0.00

TSX Canadian Consolidated Quotes Level 1 Real-TimeData 16.50

Montreal Canadian Options Real-Time Data 6.00

TSX Level 2 Market by Price Real-T Data for Cdn

Consolidated Quotes 9.00

OPRA US Options Real-Time Data 1.75

US Level 1 Major Equities Real-Time Data 4.20

US Level 1 Major Indices Real-Time Data 5.60

OTC Markets Level 1 Real-Time Data 7.00

London Stock Exchange (LSE) Level 1 Real-Time Data 9.10

London Stock Exchange (LSE) Level 2 Real-Time Data 4.00

News Packages QuoteMedia Aggregated News 0.00

Monthly Total: $113.10

3. Data Feeds and Financial Data APIs

Streaming Data Feeds:

Data Feed Services, Market Coverage, Delivery Mechanisms, Data Feed Products, Redundancy & Reliability, Real-Time Market Data.

XML & JSON Data:

Quotes Data, Intraday and Historical, News & Headlines, Analysts and Earnings, Research Data, Charting Data, Option Chains, Markets Data, Symbols and Splits, Change Deltas, RSS News Services, Custom Index Services, Web Services API.

4. Dynamic Web Content Services

Stock Quotes,Financial Charts, News and Headlines, Company Filings, Level 2 / Market Depth, Trades / Time & Sales, Option Chains, Company Profiles, Analyst Ratings, Earnings, Corporate Events, Financials, Insiders, Historical Data, Key Ratios, Share Information, Watchlists, Portfolio Manager, Stock Alerts, News Alerts, Market Summary, Global Market Indices, Market Movers, Forex and Currencies, Futures and Commodities, Market Heatmaps, Canadian Consolidated,Net House Summary, Finance Calculators, Stock Market Calendars, Earnings Calendars, Earnings Market Summary, Responsive Financial Content, Stock Tickers, Stock Screeners, Mutual Fund Screeners, Wallboards, Custom Development.

5. Sample of Investor Relations Solutions

North American Equities, NASDAQ Basic Plus, Global Equities, Options, Futures and Commodities, Indices, Mutual Funds, ETFs, UITs, REITs, Foreign Exchange & Currencies Rates, Historical Data, Historical Tick Data, Charting Analytics, News Coverage, SEC Filings, Fundamentals, Analyst Coverage, Insiders, Ownership, Corporate Actions & Earnings, Market Movers, Profile, Share Info & Key Ratios.

Conclusion

As noted in my disclosure, I am a shareholder of QMCI, the company discussed in this report. I also intend to be a shareholder for several years. It is my approach to buy businesses through stock ownership as opposed to trading stocks for trading gains. I do believe QuoteMedia has the right blend of products, people, clients and finally shareholders to write a success story going forward.

As of the time of this writing, the stock is offered at 8 cents U.S. and has a market capitalization of USD 8.9 million. Clearly, I am recommending a micro-cap stock for longterm investors, though I do foresee a fairly easy path to 30 cents a share rather quickly, at and above that level, there may be some dilution as some preferred shares may be redeemed for common shares. Nonetheless, at the current price and growth trajectory, as explained earlier, this name affords a wide margin of potential growth. As explained, I believe a multiple of 5 to 6 times sales is justified going forward. So factoring in the conversion of all preferred shares, my suggested multiple yields a share price of about 45 cents based on an enterprise value of $66 million. At 8 cents, this company affords a remarkable 450% potential return.

However, buyers (and sellers) must be nimble as liquidity is perhaps a concern until the price spikes to higher levels. Liquidity will rise in tandem with the price of QMCI shares, but until then I urge you to place limit orders only. One thing I've learned about stocks over 35 years is liquidity is usually very low when the price is dirt cheap. At 8 cents, the current share price is very much dirt cheap.

I believe the distribution of QMCI shareholders is still weighted towards accumulators, long term investors who waiting for events to unfold. On the other hand there are very few near term traders here. The float is in excess of 50 million shares, therefore when the stock breaks the current trading range between 7 and 10 cents, I believe the average daily trading volume will range between 200,000-300,000 shares. Good things happen to companies working their businesses plans with dedication over several decades, and this company is no exception. As fundamentals are improving, this name will likely attract a broader range of shareholders this year.

Finally, as a participant in financial markets during my career I've seen the industry change in ways I could never have imagined in 1981. In fact as an analyst at the Toronto Stock Exchange's Index Group, I witnessed that exchange pioneer automated trading, support developers of brokerage back office accounting, facilitate the development and rollout of a quote service in Canada. Since then, Canadian lending banks bought most of the large stock brokerages in Canada, while many regional U.S. brokerages were acquired by the largest players. Brokerage services are currently mostly provided by bank owned wealth management groups.

An interesting note here, the TMX Money website is currently powered by QuoteMedia, whereas a couple of decades ago this would have been handled by the exchange itself. Many readers here frequently consult investor relations web sites of our companies, and you will also note QuoteMedia is the source of some of the quotes you are viewing. NASDAQ online is also a user of QuoteMedia information.

The advent of management-fee based accounts

Meanwhile many exchanges consolidated and are now publicly traded entities. In many ways the old membership model restricted access to trading, while the newer ownership model facilitates access to trade on exchanges. Sooner, rather than later, the entrepreneurial drive of advisors will lead to many more smaller boutique operators, non-bank ownership, and they will seek lower cost providers such as QuoteMedia to ride out the market cycles and remain in business for the full cycle. Going forward, fee based accounts, a somewhat recent trend in the industry, should also be very beneficial for smaller operators to carry them through bear markets. Commissions based accounts typically yield very little revenue during bear markets, whereas fee based accounts generate much more regular flows of revenue.

Industry trends are set to lead QuoteMedia, a low cost solution, to a greater share of the NEWS and quotations business, Also going forward, because people are paramount to success in the investment industry and because technology today is far superior, those facts and trends will also add mobility for advisors and will lead to future startups of boutique operators and open opportunities for moated QuoteMedia. Like I wrote earlier, at stake here, are hundreds of thousands of dollars more in annual earnings for retail advisors who join smaller operators, who generally have more generous payout formulas. Typically, smaller operators with lower overhead costs can afford to share a greater portion of revenues with advisors who produce those fees.

Finally, consolidation is always an important consideration for management and shareholders of small companies. Yes larger companies continue to seek out smaller operators, this is not a problem though, if controlling shareholders accept a bid, smaller shareholders will receive the same offer. There is aligned consideration for all partners, and all shareholders. Currently, management at QMCI holds a controlling interest in this firm. However, most of us do retire and management at QMCI will evaluate all alternatives at some point, including a sale of the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QMCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

