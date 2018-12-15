Co-produced with Jussi Askola and PendragonY for High Dividend Opportunities

The year 2019 marks the 11th year to our current economic cycle. More commonly, the economy experiences a down cycle every 5 to 10 years. This current economic cycle has lasted longer because of a more careful Federal Reserve which have done a good job navigating interest rates, and because of other economic stimulus such as tax reforms. We believe that we still have a couple of good years ahead of us, and we will not see any recession before the year 2021.

Still, we believe that income investors should always prepare ahead of time and start shifting to more defensive positions one year or two years ahead of an economic downturn. This is exactly what we have been doing at "High Dividend Opportunities." Since the beginning of the year 2019, we have been slowly shifting our investment strategy to include:

A higher allocation to preferred stocks and bonds (including high-quality fixed income CEFs, Bonds, and "baby bonds"). A higher allocation to non-cyclical stocks and sectors.

What are Non-Cyclical Stocks?

Non-cyclical stocks (or often referred to as defensive stocks) are businesses that provide essential goods and services that do well during economic downturns because demand for their products and services continues regardless of the state of the economy. Some good examples of non-cyclical stocks are utilities. All consumers and businesses need water, gas, and electricity, and therefore demand for such products and services are "sticky" and the profitability of those companies that provide them is more stable. Other good non-cyclical stocks include telecom, midstream MLPs, and healthcare stocks.

When the economy is growing, non-cyclical stocks tend to lag behind. However, during economic downturns, they tend to outperform because their recurrent cash flow makes them more attractive.

Let us take an extreme example, which is the great recession we have seen in the years 2007-2008 when almost every stock lost in value. If we look closer, there is a huge difference in magnitude, with some sectors getting absolutely crushed while others only experienced limited volatility. Within the Property REIT sector, for example, industrial REITs lost 67% in 2008. During the same year, healthcare REITs “only” dropped by 12% because their cash flow was significantly more resilient to economic shocks. Taking some chips off the cyclical industrial REITs in 2005, 2006, or 2007 and reinvesting proceeds in more defensive healthcare REITs would have been prudent and greatly reduced the pain ahead. This is what we are essentially seeking to do today by progressively putting more and more capital to work in safer segments of the market:

Healthcare REITs show resilience: Minus 12% total return in 2008 while the S&P 500 (SPY) lost 37%.

Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate

Dropping by “only” 12% in the sharpest real estate crash in history and outperforming the average stock investor by over 25% really is a fantastic result.

Today, we review what makes select Healthcare REITs so resilient and outline the thesis of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) – one of our Top Picks in the sector.

Healthcare Properties as an Investment

Healthcare properties come in many shapes and forms including senior housing, skilled nursing facilities, medical offices, life science campuses, hospitals and many more. Each possesses unique investment characteristics with some being riskier and others being more resilient, but one common feature is that they are less sensitive to the economic cycle than other property types. Rather, their returns are more correlated to demographics and operators’ performance.

source

Healthcare properties are certainly not the first property type that you think of when considering a real estate investment, but the truth is that they often produce some of the very best risk-adjusted returns of all property types. Hospitals in particular are exceptionally appealing because they enjoy 5 highly desirable features:

High Cash Flow: Unlike most mainstream property types such as offices, industrial, retail and apartments, which have experienced very high demand from investors and today sell at relatively low cap rates, hospitals continue to sell at 7-10% cap rate due to the lack of relative demand. Hospital investments require specialized expertise that is not widely available. There exist very few active investors in this segment and we suspect that this may lead to alpha-rich returns with higher yields without necessarily taking any more risk. Defensive and Durable: Hospitals are absolutely essential infrastructure to our society that we cannot substitute or live without for even one day. A recession is certainly not going to stop people from going to the hospital. Regardless of economic turmoil, this is a vital necessity, and therefore such assets are close to being perfectly insensitive to the economy. The same cannot be said about most other property sectors which may experience greater cash flow volatility in recessions. High Growth: With the rapidly aging population, the demand from patients is expected to surpass the supply growth of hospitals in the long run. Consider this: 10,000 baby boomers are reaching full retirement age every single day. No wonder, then, that the 75+ year old segment of the population is experiencing 7x faster growth than the average and is expected to account for 34 million people by 2030 (+14 million compared to today). This creates demand and hospital owners may benefit from this trend in the long run. Less Operator Risk: One of the main risks of healthcare assets today is that changing regulation and market landscape is putting great stress on operators which struggle to remain profitable. This has in the recent years been an issue for skilled-nursing home REITs such as Omega (OHI) and Sabra (SBRA), which experienced tenant bankruptcies and continue to have a very tight rent coverage ratios. In comparison, hospital operators are much healthier today (on average) and able to maintain stronger rent coverage. This result in less risk of tenant bankruptcy, vacancy and costly capex to refill properties. Better-Controlled Supply: One of the main risks in real estate is always overbuilding. Fortunately, in the case of Hospitals, markets tend to remain better-balanced because of the more difficult licensing process and lesser competition from developers who are required to have more specialized knowledge. Senior housing, on the other hand, is a good example of a property type that is much easier to develop – leading to greater cyclicality and risk.

In conclusion, owners of hospitals appear to be in a particularly strong place with high income, consistent growth and a defensive positioning. With this in mind, we are very bullish on hospitals as a whole, and this is especially true when managed by a team of experts with significant resources and experience.

Medical Properties Trust: The One and Only Pure-Play Hospital REIT

Medical Properties Trust is one of the largest owners of Hospital properties in the United States with a portfolio of over 275 properties and a market cap in excess of $6 billion. Most of these properties are regular hospitals, also called “General acute care Hospitals” where patients receive active but short-term treatments. In medical terms, care for “acute” health conditions is the opposite to “chronic” care or long-term care. Currently the portfolio is allocated at 70% acute care and 30% in long term care and rehabilitation.

Below are pictures of select properties from MPW’s hospital portfolio.

Mountain Point Medical Center, Lehi Utah:

source

UC Health Emergency Room, Thornton Colorado:

source

IMED, Valencia Spain:

source

Ochsner Emergency Room, Marrero Louisiana:

source

The owned hospitals are generally well-maintained structures with modern layouts located in top markets. MPW is one of the pioneers in Hospital investing and its first-mover advantage allowed it to hand-pick the best properties and build a diverse portfolio over the years.

Today, the portfolio ranges from one end of the country to the other with locations in 29 states:

source

On top of its US portfolio, MPW maintains a ~20% strategic exposure to European markets with the great majority of it invested in Germany.

The top 5 markets ranked from highest to lowest weighting:

USA: 82.7% of the portfolio

82.7% of the portfolio Germany: 14.8% of the portfolio

14.8% of the portfolio Italy: ~1% of the portfolio

~1% of the portfolio United Kingdom: ~1% of the portfolio

~1% of the portfolio Spain: ~0.5% of the portfolio

This portfolio allocation is very favorable because (1) it reduces the regulatory risk of single markets by country and states; (2) it also lessens the risk of overbuilding in key locations; and finally (3) it allows MPW to take a more global approach and chip in where it sees the best opportunities. Put simply, the geographical diversification has the potential to boost returns while mitigating risks in the long run.

Here what we find particularly interesting is the ~15% allocation to Germany, and we see great opportunity there. This is because Germany is a perfect market for hospitals. The country is today facing one of the biggest demographic dilemmas of the entire planet. The population is aging at such a rapid pace that the share of those over 60 is expected to rise from 27% to 39% by 2050. As one of the largest owners of hospitals in Germany, MPW is set to benefit from strong demand growth over the next decades.

It is no coincidence that the great majority of the Foreign portfolio is invested in Germany and not another country.

source

When looking at REITs, we always like to check the "Tenant Rent Coverage Ratio", which exhibits the profitability of the tenants who operate the properties, and how much cash flow they make to cover the rent payment to Property Owners. Another important feature that sets MPW apart from other Healthcare REITs is its exceptionally strong "Tenant Rent Coverage ratios."

Hospitals remain today very profitable (on average) and are able to pay rents with ease in comparison to skilled nursing facilities and senior housing operators who suffer from tighter margins.

Currently MPW is enjoying a safe 3.2 times "rent coverage ratio" – leaving ample room for error before the tenant’s ability to pay would need to be questioned:

source

In comparison, numerous healthcare REITs including Omega (OHI), New Senior (SNR) or Sabra (SBRA) play with much thinner coverages as low as 1.2 times "rent coverage ratios" – putting the landlord at greater risk of defaults, vacancy and increased capex.

Portfolio Takeaways

MPW enjoys great strength in its portfolio with:

Geographical diversification: +5 countries, 29 states, and +100s of cities represented in the portfolio – mitigating individual market risks.

+5 countries, 29 states, and +100s of cities represented in the portfolio – mitigating individual market risks. Exposure to Germany: strategic allocation to high growth European markets – potentially boosting returns and reducing risk along the way.

strategic allocation to high growth European markets – potentially boosting returns and reducing risk along the way. Strong Operators: The rent coverage metrics and the general health of its tenants appears to be significantly better than average at 3.2x.

The Growth Engine

MPW grows by automatically enforcing rent increases per its lease contracts (1-2% growth per year) and supplements this growth by growing the portfolio and starting new income streams.

Historically, the company has been highly successful at doing this with great consistency. Not even the Great Financial Crisis had any meaningful impact on the cash flow of the company:

source

Over the last 8 years, the company has managed to grow FFO per share by 8% per year while consistently hiking its dividend:

source

As if this was not good enough for us, the CEO made the following comment in the last conference call:

We think 2019 has the potential to be a monumental year for the Company with opportunity to deliver market-leading FFO and dividend growth from the very large, diverse and actionable acquisition pipeline that we have assembled. said Edward K. Aldag, Jr., CEO of MPW

The CEO notes that the company has an “outstanding” balance sheet with sector-leading leverage and approximately $2 billion in available liquidity all while its pipeline has grown to its largest size it has ever been. It positions the company for $2 billion in accretive, low-levered acquisitions and sizable growth.

In the same conference call, the management introduced a guidance for 2019 with 5% FFO (per share) growth, which will likely allow for another dividend hike in the coming quarters.

Price and Quality Mismatch Creates Opportunity

MPW is a high-quality REIT with defensive assets, a conservative balance sheet, a solid track record of consistent execution, and another solid year ahead of it.

Yet, despite all these attractive characteristics, MPW is trading at a deep discount to high-quality healthcare peers as well as broader REIT markets.

MPW is currently priced at 12x FFO based on the mid-range guidance for 2019. MPW has a history of beating guidance and with the highly optimistic comments of the CEO, we would not be surprised if the company outperformed again.

based on the mid-range guidance for 2019. MPW has a history of beating guidance and with the highly optimistic comments of the CEO, we would not be surprised if the company outperformed again. The broader REIT market is priced at around 16x FFO. In comparison, higher-quality healthcare peers are more commonly priced between 15-20x FFO.

We see no reason why MPW should trade at a discount to the broader market or even its higher quality peers. On the contrary an argument could be made that MPW deserves a premium (or at least par) valuation when considering that:

Its management has one of the best track records of the industry. The company enjoys a first mover advantage as the “only” pure play on hospital investments. Market-leading rent coverage ratios, balance sheet metrics, and growth guidance for 2019. It enjoys high-growth European exposure with great potential.

In the long run, as investors take note and become more familiar with MPW’s story, we believe that the shares are set to reprice closer to 15x FFO – potentially unlocking 30% upside to investors.

Expected FFO per share Implied FFO Multiple Implied Upside $1.44 15 ~25%

Even at 15x FFO, MPW would remain very reasonably priced. After all, slower growing REITs like Realty Income (O) trade at 20x FFO despite having greater retail risk.

A Dividend Growth Investor’s Dream

MPW makes an ideal “Dividend Growth” investment in our book because it combines:

High yield: Priced at ~$18 per share, MPW is paying out a 5.5% dividend yield which is superior to the average 4.5% yield of the REIT index (VNQ).

Priced at ~$18 per share, MPW is paying out a 5.5% dividend yield which is superior to the average 4.5% yield of the REIT index (VNQ). Safety: The dividend is covered at a low 69% payout ratio and the underlying assets provide very consistent cash flow with little variation based on the broader economy.

The dividend is covered and the underlying assets provide very consistent cash flow with little variation based on the broader economy. Growth: Over the past years, MPW has consistently grown the dividend by about 5% per year, and we expect this growth to continue in the coming years.

Total Annual Returns Expectations

With a ~6% dividend yield, ~5% annual growth, and an expanding FFO multiple over the next 3 years, MPW shareholders would be set to earn:

5.5% (dividend yield) + 5% (profitable growth) + 5-10% (FFO multiple expansion) = ~15-20% annual total returns.

While our assumptions do not appear to be overly aggressive, even if you decided to be more conservative, the total return expectations would remain extremely attractive for a company with such a low risk profile.

Risks to Consider

We see two main risks to our investment thesis in MPW:

Recession Risks : While MPW’s fundamentals would remain resilient in case of a recession, there is no doubt that the share price would drop along with most of other stocks in case a recession happens. However, we believe that the drop would be much lower than most other stocks because this is a defensive stock operating in a defensive industry.

: While MPW’s fundamentals would remain resilient in case of a recession, there is no doubt that the share price would drop along with most of other stocks in case a recession happens. However, we believe that the drop would be much lower than most other stocks because this is a defensive stock operating in a defensive industry. Share issuance: With the share price back at $18, the management may decide to issue new shares to grow the company with more acquisitions. We would consider this move positive in the long term, but it could lead to short term market volatility. We trust the management’s judgement here as it has proven to be very friendly to shareholders over the years.

Bottom Line

While we remain bullish on equities, recession risks may increase over the next two years as we approach the final years of the current economic cycle. For income investors, it is important to increase allocation to more defensive industries. Healthcare REITs and hospitals in particular can continue to generate significant cash flow through the complete market cycle as they are mostly unaffected by the broader economy. MPW is a REIT that invests in the hospital niche and has built a very desirable portfolio with defensive cash flow, consistent growth, and appreciation potential. The year 2019 is set to be a monumental year according to the company CEO. This comes after a multi-year track record of very successful execution. With all the characteristics of a high-quality company, investors can expect MPW to trade at a premium valuation, and yet it trades at a low 12x FFO. Simple total return modeling shows great outperformance potential for shareholders with a ~5.5% yield, ~5% annual growth and an additional 5-10% annual appreciation from multiple expansion.

MPW should be considered a “long term dividend growth investment” for income investors. The best approach is to buy a position and forget about it. In the long run, solid results should show to the patient investors. This is a stock that we plan to hold even if we hit a recession.

