Co-produced with Jussi Askola and PendragonY for High Dividend Opportunities
The year 2019 marks the 11th year to our current economic cycle. More commonly, the economy experiences a down cycle every 5 to 10 years. This current economic cycle has lasted longer because of a more careful Federal Reserve which have done a good job navigating interest rates, and because of other economic stimulus such as tax reforms. We believe that we still have a couple of good years ahead of us, and we will not see any recession before the year 2021.
Still, we believe that income investors should always prepare ahead of time and start shifting to more defensive positions one year or two years ahead of an economic downturn. This is exactly what we have been doing at "High Dividend Opportunities." Since the beginning of the year 2019, we have been slowly shifting our investment strategy to include:
Non-cyclical stocks (or often referred to as defensive stocks) are businesses that provide essential goods and services that do well during economic downturns because demand for their products and services continues regardless of the state of the economy. Some good examples of non-cyclical stocks are utilities. All consumers and businesses need water, gas, and electricity, and therefore demand for such products and services are "sticky" and the profitability of those companies that provide them is more stable. Other good non-cyclical stocks include telecom, midstream MLPs, and healthcare stocks.
When the economy is growing, non-cyclical stocks tend to lag behind. However, during economic downturns, they tend to outperform because their recurrent cash flow makes them more attractive.
Let us take an extreme example, which is the great recession we have seen in the years 2007-2008 when almost every stock lost in value. If we look closer, there is a huge difference in magnitude, with some sectors getting absolutely crushed while others only experienced limited volatility. Within the Property REIT sector, for example, industrial REITs lost 67% in 2008. During the same year, healthcare REITs “only” dropped by 12% because their cash flow was significantly more resilient to economic shocks. Taking some chips off the cyclical industrial REITs in 2005, 2006, or 2007 and reinvesting proceeds in more defensive healthcare REITs would have been prudent and greatly reduced the pain ahead. This is what we are essentially seeking to do today by progressively putting more and more capital to work in safer segments of the market:
Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate
Dropping by “only” 12% in the sharpest real estate crash in history and outperforming the average stock investor by over 25% really is a fantastic result.
Today, we review what makes select Healthcare REITs so resilient and outline the thesis of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) – one of our Top Picks in the sector.
Healthcare properties come in many shapes and forms including senior housing, skilled nursing facilities, medical offices, life science campuses, hospitals and many more. Each possesses unique investment characteristics with some being riskier and others being more resilient, but one common feature is that they are less sensitive to the economic cycle than other property types. Rather, their returns are more correlated to demographics and operators’ performance.
Healthcare properties are certainly not the first property type that you think of when considering a real estate investment, but the truth is that they often produce some of the very best risk-adjusted returns of all property types. Hospitals in particular are exceptionally appealing because they enjoy 5 highly desirable features:
In conclusion, owners of hospitals appear to be in a particularly strong place with high income, consistent growth and a defensive positioning. With this in mind, we are very bullish on hospitals as a whole, and this is especially true when managed by a team of experts with significant resources and experience.
Medical Properties Trust is one of the largest owners of Hospital properties in the United States with a portfolio of over 275 properties and a market cap in excess of $6 billion. Most of these properties are regular hospitals, also called “General acute care Hospitals” where patients receive active but short-term treatments. In medical terms, care for “acute” health conditions is the opposite to “chronic” care or long-term care. Currently the portfolio is allocated at 70% acute care and 30% in long term care and rehabilitation.
Below are pictures of select properties from MPW’s hospital portfolio.
Mountain Point Medical Center, Lehi Utah:
UC Health Emergency Room, Thornton Colorado:
IMED, Valencia Spain:
Ochsner Emergency Room, Marrero Louisiana:
The owned hospitals are generally well-maintained structures with modern layouts located in top markets. MPW is one of the pioneers in Hospital investing and its first-mover advantage allowed it to hand-pick the best properties and build a diverse portfolio over the years.
Today, the portfolio ranges from one end of the country to the other with locations in 29 states:
On top of its US portfolio, MPW maintains a ~20% strategic exposure to European markets with the great majority of it invested in Germany.
The top 5 markets ranked from highest to lowest weighting:
This portfolio allocation is very favorable because (1) it reduces the regulatory risk of single markets by country and states; (2) it also lessens the risk of overbuilding in key locations; and finally (3) it allows MPW to take a more global approach and chip in where it sees the best opportunities. Put simply, the geographical diversification has the potential to boost returns while mitigating risks in the long run.
Here what we find particularly interesting is the ~15% allocation to Germany, and we see great opportunity there. This is because Germany is a perfect market for hospitals. The country is today facing one of the biggest demographic dilemmas of the entire planet. The population is aging at such a rapid pace that the share of those over 60 is expected to rise from 27% to 39% by 2050. As one of the largest owners of hospitals in Germany, MPW is set to benefit from strong demand growth over the next decades.
It is no coincidence that the great majority of the Foreign portfolio is invested in Germany and not another country.
When looking at REITs, we always like to check the "Tenant Rent Coverage Ratio", which exhibits the profitability of the tenants who operate the properties, and how much cash flow they make to cover the rent payment to Property Owners. Another important feature that sets MPW apart from other Healthcare REITs is its exceptionally strong "Tenant Rent Coverage ratios."
Hospitals remain today very profitable (on average) and are able to pay rents with ease in comparison to skilled nursing facilities and senior housing operators who suffer from tighter margins.
Currently MPW is enjoying a safe 3.2 times "rent coverage ratio" – leaving ample room for error before the tenant’s ability to pay would need to be questioned:
In comparison, numerous healthcare REITs including Omega (OHI), New Senior (SNR) or Sabra (SBRA) play with much thinner coverages as low as 1.2 times "rent coverage ratios" – putting the landlord at greater risk of defaults, vacancy and increased capex.
MPW enjoys great strength in its portfolio with:
MPW grows by automatically enforcing rent increases per its lease contracts (1-2% growth per year) and supplements this growth by growing the portfolio and starting new income streams.
Historically, the company has been highly successful at doing this with great consistency. Not even the Great Financial Crisis had any meaningful impact on the cash flow of the company:
Over the last 8 years, the company has managed to grow FFO per share by 8% per year while consistently hiking its dividend:
As if this was not good enough for us, the CEO made the following comment in the last conference call:
We think 2019 has the potential to be a monumental year for the Company with opportunity to deliver market-leading FFO and dividend growth from the very large, diverse and actionable acquisition pipeline that we have assembled.
said Edward K. Aldag, Jr., CEO of MPW
The CEO notes that the company has an “outstanding” balance sheet with sector-leading leverage and approximately $2 billion in available liquidity all while its pipeline has grown to its largest size it has ever been. It positions the company for $2 billion in accretive, low-levered acquisitions and sizable growth.
In the same conference call, the management introduced a guidance for 2019 with 5% FFO (per share) growth, which will likely allow for another dividend hike in the coming quarters.
MPW is a high-quality REIT with defensive assets, a conservative balance sheet, a solid track record of consistent execution, and another solid year ahead of it.
Yet, despite all these attractive characteristics, MPW is trading at a deep discount to high-quality healthcare peers as well as broader REIT markets.
We see no reason why MPW should trade at a discount to the broader market or even its higher quality peers. On the contrary an argument could be made that MPW deserves a premium (or at least par) valuation when considering that:
In the long run, as investors take note and become more familiar with MPW’s story, we believe that the shares are set to reprice closer to 15x FFO – potentially unlocking 30% upside to investors.
|
Expected FFO per share
|
Implied FFO Multiple
|
Implied Upside
|
$1.44
|
15
|
~25%
Even at 15x FFO, MPW would remain very reasonably priced. After all, slower growing REITs like Realty Income (O) trade at 20x FFO despite having greater retail risk.
MPW makes an ideal “Dividend Growth” investment in our book because it combines:
With a ~6% dividend yield, ~5% annual growth, and an expanding FFO multiple over the next 3 years, MPW shareholders would be set to earn:
5.5% (dividend yield) + 5% (profitable growth) + 5-10% (FFO multiple expansion) = ~15-20% annual total returns.
While our assumptions do not appear to be overly aggressive, even if you decided to be more conservative, the total return expectations would remain extremely attractive for a company with such a low risk profile.
We see two main risks to our investment thesis in MPW:
MPW should be considered a “long term dividend growth investment” for income investors. The best approach is to buy a position and forget about it. In the long run, solid results should show to the patient investors. This is a stock that we plan to hold even if we hit a recession.
A note about diversification: To achieve an overall yield of 9%-10% and optimal level of diversification, at High Dividend Opportunities we recommend a maximum allocation of 2%-3% of the portfolio to individual high-yield stocks like MPW, and a maximum of 5% allocation to high-yield exchange traded products (such as ETFs, ETNs and CEFs). For investors who depend on the income, diversification usually results in more stable dividends, mitigates downside risk, and reduces the overall volatility of your portfolio.
If you liked this report, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to not miss future articles.
About High Dividend Opportunities: We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 1,900 members. This is a Top-Rated service, ranked #1. Your subscription includes:
Join the Largest Community of Income Investors and start generating high-dividends TODAY. Sign up HERE.
This article was written by
I am a former Investment and Commercial Banker with over 35 years experience in the field. I have been advising both individuals and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991. As author of High Dividend Opportunities, the #1 service on Seeking Alpha for the 6th year in a row.
Our unique Income Method fuels our portfolio and generates yields of +9% along side steady capital gains. We have generated 16% average annual returns for our members, so they see their portfolio's grow even while living off of their income! 4500+ members have joined us already, come and give our service a try! Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% overall yield. No one needs to invest alone.
In addition to being a former Certified Public Accountant ("CPA") from the State of Arizona (License # 8693-E), I hold a BS Degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, and a Masters degree from Thunderbird School of Global Management (Arizona). I am also a Certified Mortgage Advisor CEMAP, a UK certification. I currently serve as a CEO of Aiko Capital Ltd, an investment research company incorporated in the UK. My Research and Articles have been featured on Forbes, Yahoo Finance, TheStreet, Seeking Alpha, Investing.com, ETFdailynews, and on FXEmpire.
The service is supported by a large team of seasoned income authors who specialize in all sub-sectors of the high-yield space to bring you the best available opportunities. By having 6 experts on your side who invest in our own recommendations, you can count on the best advice!
In addition to myself, our experts include:
3) Philip Mause
4) PendragonY
We cover all aspects and sectors in the high yield space! For more information on “High Dividend Opportunities” please check out our landing page:
High Dividend Opportunities ('HDO') is a service by Aiko Capital Ltd, a limited company - All rights are reserved.
Disclosure: I am/we are long MPW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (232)