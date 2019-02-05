Alphabet Q4 Earnings: Strong Results

Alphabet needs to up its game if it wants its cloud platform to be taken seriously.

Investment Thesis

In an environment where many FAANGs (and related stocks) are faltering, and seeing their top-lines post decelerating growth, Alphabet (GOOGL)(GOOG) once again delivered strong results. Yet the share price sagged - unjustifiably in my opinion.

Does it mean that shareholders are no longer 'long' and passionate about Alphabet? Admittedly, the tech giant did have some small hiccups in its performance during the quarter, but overall, I continue to be very bullish Alphabet and consider it meaningfully undervalued.

Q4 2018 Results

Alphabet's top line was once again strong at 23% YoY (constant currency). However, Q4 '18 was weighed down by heavy investments and acquisition costs, which culminated with Alphabet's operating income only being up 7% to $8.2 billion.

Despite posting strong numbers on its earnings call, the stock still sold off after hours; although it appears to have recouped some ground at the time of writing. As we all know well, investors' sentiment has a tendency to be mercurial.

One positive surprise for me in the quarter was that advertising revenue on YouTube turned out to be a positive contributor. After years of seeing Alphabet grapple with the challenges of how to successfully monetize this platform, this news turned out to be an interesting turn-of-events. Was this a one-off, or has YouTube finally started to bear meaningful fruit?

Cloud: Not As Strong As Hoped For

As for some bad news, it appears that Google Cloud is not gaining as much market share as one would have hoped for. Yes, Alphabet still managed to punch out triple-digit growth for customers over $1 million, making it arguably the fastest revenue growth rate amongst its tech peers.

Having said that, this level of growth is not going to cut into AWS' (AMZN) dominant market share in a material way. On the other hand, there is no harm in trying, of course.

Also, as we have seen in the past few days, Azure (MSFT) continues to aggressively plow forward too, with Azure once more posting strong revenue growth of 76% YoY as of Microsoft's latest figures.

Hence, here is the problem for Google Cloud: how to get customers to trust its brand. Microsoft has done tremendously well in positioning itself at the bleeding edge of the modern workforce as the go-to software provider for all enterprise needs.

Additionally, AWS continues to gain market share with smaller and more enterprising startups which are perhaps budget-constrained. And AWS serves these businesses with offerings such as its 'pay-as-you-go'. Then, we are left with Google Cloud without a strong enough narrative to make it compelling for either large enterprises or smaller users.

Valuation - Cheap Compared To Itself & Its Peers

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

The table above highlights the fact that Alphabet's valuation has not meaningfully appreciated in the past year, even though its revenue and cash flows continued to increase at a steady clip.

In more detail, we can see how Alphabet's P/Cash Flows from Operations are presently being priced at a discount (16.7X) to its own historical average of 18.9X.

Furthermore, as readers know, Alphabet continues to grow at an approximate CAGR of 20%. Thus, without any type of financial modeling we can understand that Alphabet's growth rate is still significantly higher than its present valuation.

Yet, for now, Wall Street appears disenchanted and apathetic towards Alphabet. It is almost as if, Alphabet is expected to do well, and the fact that it continues to steadily deliver strong growth is nothing of interest - which is astonishing.

Takeaway

Where Alphabet continues to do tremendously well, such as advertising, that indeed continues to be a strong driver. However, the problem for Alphabet is how to diversify away from this revenue stream and successfully grow other opportunities.

In the past, Alphabet lost out the war for mobile, after it decided too late in the game to join the party. I trust that Alphabet will not let an opportunity as big as the cloud get away this time around.

In summary, Alphabet continues to be a terrific investment opportunity, which is growing at a rapid clip and is highly cash generative. Even if there were some minor blemishes in its earnings report, it is my contention that this is more than accounted for in the present share price.

