Tesla's Bright Outlook In 2019

This is relatively inexpensive for a dominant, increasingly profitable, market leading company likely to grow revenues by 35 – 60% this year.

The company is likely to surpass analysts' estimates in 2019, and should report revenues and EPS toward the higher end of the analysts' range.

Tesla's Bright Future In 2019

Tesla (TSLA) closed out 2018 with another strong, solid, profitable quarter. The numbers, and the information provided on the earnings call imply Tesla is fully charged to provide explosive results in 2019. Yet consensus revenue estimates appear very modest for the year, and the company is likely to deliver towards the higher end of the analysts’ range.

Also, EPS estimates vary widely for 2019, but the company could report EPS of around $8 - $11 (per my analysis). This implies that the stock may be trading at around 27 – 38 times forward earnings, quite cheap for an increasingly profitable, market leading company likely to grow revenues by 35 – 60% this year.

Notable Highlights from Tesla’s Earnings Call

Model 3 became the best-selling premium vehicle in the U.S.

Tesla achieved roughly 80% market share in the EV segment in the U.S.

In 2018 Tesla sold nearly as many vehicles as it sold in all its prior years combined.

Tesla expects deliveries to be at least 50% higher YoY in 2019 (even if there is a global recession). This implies, 245,240 (total vehicles delivered in 2018), plus at least 50%, equates to at least 367,860 deliveries in 2019.

Cash on hand increased by more than $700 million, ending the year with $3.7 billion in cash.

Operating margin remained strong at 5.7%, (excluding restructuring costs 5.8%).

Company expects YoY revenue growth of at least 50% in 2019. This suggests, (full year 2018 revenues $21.46 billion), plus a 50% YoY increase points to revenues of around $32.2 billion in 2019.

Q1 top priorities include improving service operations in North America, and Improving logistics chain to Europe and China.

Q1 likely to be profitable, as well as all quarters going forward, according to CEO.

Tesla’s Q4 Results Vs Q4 Projections

In a recent article, I introduced Tesla’s Q4 projections that called for a net income of about $307 million, or roughly $1.73 per share. The company’s adjusted EPS came in at $1.93 vs consensus estimates of $2.20. However, GAAP EPS came in at just 78 cents for the quarter, which translates to about $139.5 million in net income.

Q4 Results Vs Q4 Projections, Q3/Q2 Results

So, what hurt Tesla’s profitability this quarter?

Well, it was several factors, including higher costs on parts shipped from China, a lower ASP for the Model 3, as well as other elements. Perhaps most notably, Tesla utilized almost no ZEV credit revenues this quarter. In fact, the company used fewer than $1 million in ZEV credit revenues, compared to over $50 million utilized last quarter.

This implies the company is likely carrying over ZEV credits to 2019, and may use them throughout this year to bolster revenues and net income. Q4 GAAP profitability was further squeezed by $54 million due to Tesla’s Asset Backed Securitization ABS, related to its lease program.

If we factor out the $100 million in ZEV credit revenue I projected, and add the $54 million ABS charge coupled with the $22 million in stock based compensation for the quarter, my net income projection would have amounted to $131 million or 73 cents per share, essentially in line with the company's actual results.

Wait, There's Some Good News

The first notable positive factor in the company's results is that Tesla’s revenues surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates by $150 million, coming in at $7.23 billion vs estimates for $7.08 billion. This represents about a 120% YoY increase in revenues. Additionally, the company’s $139.5 million GAAP income is quite an improvement over last year’s $675.4 million loss. The company’s cash position also improved drastically by nearly $1.5 billion over the past year.

The company expects to deliver roughly 360,000 to 400,000 total vehicles in 2019, which is a YoY improvement of about 45 – 65%. A factor seemingly overlooked in much of the post-earnings reporting is the company’s continued improvement on the operational/cost cutting side.

SG&A expenses decreased by 8.6% sequentially from $730 million in Q3 to just $667 million in Q4. Additionally, Q4’s SG&A costs are more than 11% lower than Q2’s. This is rather remarkable considering Tesla delivered 125% more vehicles in Q4 than it did in Q2, and strongly implies that the company’s efficiency is beginning to improve drastically with scale.

A similar phenomenon can be observed on the production side, as Tesla’s gross margins continued to look very healthy in Q4. Tesla reported a slight decline in its GAAP automotive gross margin from 25.8% in Q3 to 24.3% in Q4. The slight decline was due to several factors, including almost no ZEV credit revenues, a lower Model 3 ASP, as well as other factors likely to be transient in nature.

However, overall margins were very strong, as Model 3’s gross margin remained above 20% in the quarter, despite a lower ASP. The Model S/X gross margin also remained strong, at an estimated 26.5%. Tesla’s combined automotive sales gross margin came in at 23.3%, just slightly below Q3’s 25%. Overall, Tesla achieved a gross margin of 20% in Q4, slightly below Q3’s 22.3%, but well above Q2’s 15.4%.

Energy generation and storage (EG&S) weighed on overall gross margin slightly in Q4 due to seasonal factors. EG&S gross margin declined from 17.2% to 11.5% QoQ, but is expected to bounce back strongly in 2019. Another factor to consider is Tesla’s stable or declining operating costs, implying that the company is quite capable of controlling costs and expenses.

Furthermore, Tesla appears to be turning more profitable with scale, as its economies of scale seem to be materializing more and more. This could also be related back to Tesla’s recent round of layoffs, implying that the company simply doesn’t need the access employees as it becomes more automated, efficient, and profitable with scale.

Projections: Here’s What Tesla’s Results Could Look Like in 2019

Revenues

Model S/X: 95,000 units * ASP $100,000 = $9.5 billion (higher end)

Model S/X: 90,000 units * ASP $95,000 = $8.55 billion (lower end)

Model 3: 364,000 units (7,000 per week average) * ASP $50,000 = $18.2 billion (higher end)

Model 3: 300,000 units (5,770 per week average) * ASP $48,000 = $14.4 billion (lower end)

Energy Generation & Storage: $1.6 - $2 billion

Automotive Leasing: $1.2 - $1.5 billion

Services & other: $2.2 - $2.8 billion

Total Revenues: $27.95 - $34 billion

Gross Profit

Model S/X gross margin: 26 – 27.5%

Model S/X gross profit: $2.22 - $2.61 billion

Model 3 gross margin: 22 – 25%

Model 3 gross profit: $3.17 - $4.55 billion

Energy Generation & Storage gross margin: 14 – 18%

Energy Generation & Storage gross profit: $220 - $360 million

Automotive Leasing gross margin: 45 – 50%

Automotive Leasing gross profit: $540 - $750 million

Services and other gross margin: (-20%) – (-25%)

Services and other gross profit: (-$560) – (-$500)

Gross profit range: $5.59 - $7.77 billion

Gross profit margin: 20 - 23%

Operating Income/Expenses/Net Income

R&D costs: $1.44 - $1.56 billion

SG&A expenses: $2.72 - $3 billion

Total operating costs: $4.16 - $4.56 billion

Operating profit range: $1.43 - $3.21 billion

Operating margin: 5.1 – 9.4%

Interest expense: $700 million

ZEV credit, SBC, ABS, other income/charges: N/A

Pretax income: $730 million - $2.51 billion

Net income: $576.7 million - $1.98 billion

EPS: $3.22 - $11.06

Forward P/E: 27 – 93

These estimates provide somewhat of a wide range, but they are much narrower than the analysts’ range of just 59 cents to nearly $20 for next year. The consensus figure is for $6.16, which is about 42% above my low case scenario, but well below my higher end estimate range.

Also, the analysts provide a very wide revenue range of just $24.35 to about $34 billion, with a consensus average of $28.68 billion. My revenue estimates come in at the higher end of this range, and while the consensus average amongst analysts implies a YoY revenue growth of 33.64% my estimates point to a figure of about 35 – 60%.

Another factor to consider is that while my lower end EPS estimates point to a figure of only $3.22, I do not believe the company’s EPS will be that low this year. This was more of a worst-case scenario outlook (if all segments underperform simultaneously). Realistically, I am looking for Tesla to deliver revenues in the higher end neighborhood of my range, and EPS should come in at $8 - $11 for 2019.

This would put the company’s forward P/E at just 27 – 38. Is 27 – 38 times forward earnings expensive for a dominant, increasingly profitable, market leading company, likely to increase revenues by 35 – 60% this year?

Addressing Risks, Concerns, and Developments

What will happen to Model S/X sales this year?

There could be a slight decline YoY due to the removal of lower-end models as well as increased Model 3 sales. However, the decline is likely going to be minor and relatively insignificant. The CEO also mentioned that cash flows from the Model S/X segment should remain about the same as in 2018, also reinforcing the probability of sales remaining about the same to slightly lower on a YoY basis.

Why are January’s Model S/X sales so low?

InsideEVs estimates Tesla delivered just 875 Model S and 950 Model X vehicles in the U.S. in the first month of the year. However, these relatively light sales can be attributed to several factors, including slow January sales due to seasonal factors, as many people don’t seek to buy cars in the colder (winter packed), early months of the year.

Also, Tesla typically focuses on overseas operations in the first month of any quarter. There is likely also a December “hangover” effect, as The Model 3 had a record month, and S/X sales were also relatively strong in December.

Perhaps, most importantly, we can point to last year’s sales, which show lower sales for January, of just 800 Model S and 700 Model X vehicles sold in the month. Nevertheless, Tesla was still able to achieve its target of about 100K Model S/X deliveries for the year.

What about Model 3 demand going forward?

Admittedly, January’s Model 3 sales have gotten off to a relatively slow start. InsideEVs estimates that Tesla only delivered 6,500 Model 3s in the U.S. in the month of January. Now this is quite the crash of roughly 74% from the all-time high record month of December.

However, just like with seasonally weak Model S/X sales, we can attribute the weak Model 3 numbers to seasonal factors, as well as Tesla’s push towards Model 3 deliveries in Europe and China.

Longer-term CEO Elon Musk mentioned that he “guesses” annual worldwide demand will be roughly 700K – 800K (when the vehicle reaches an ASP of about $42,000), in a strong economy, and about 500K or more in a recession, or a weak economy.

The CEO also mentioned that worldwide 2019 Model 3 deliveries should be at least 350K. This seems attainable, as around 7,000 Model 3s per week gets the company to 364,000 Model 3 vehicles. This scenario becomes even more plausible if the Chinse Gigafactory can achieve scale production in Q4.

But is Model 3 demand sustainable?

The Model 3 sold nearly 150,000 units in North America alone last year, and that’s with extremely slow production throughout the first half of the year. If production was robust all year Tesla would have likely sold around 200,000 Model 3s in 2018 in the U.S. alone, possibly more even. This would have represented around 50%, of the entire entry/midsized premium sedan market in the U.S.

Europe’s premium sedan market is roughly the same size as in the U.S. at slightly above 400K, and China’s is even larger, with over 500K sales in 2018. Therefore, it seems plausible that the Model 3 could achieve sustainable demand of about 500,000 Model 3s annually amongst the three geographical regions. The breakup of the demand picture could look something like: 150K U.S., 150K Europe, 200K China.

Although demand could be there, the company is not likely to achieve this kind of scale to meet the 500K annual demand until early to mid 2020. To meet 500K demand would require production of nearly 10K Model 3s per week, which would likely include 7K per week from Fremont’s factory, and another 3K from China’s Shanghai Gigafactory.

Why would the world demand 500K (or more) Model 3s per year?

One reason is because there is nothing like the Model 3 in the world, and there is not likely to be anything like it for a while. Legacy manufacturers have plenty of EVs in the works, and even some like the I Pace already on the market but the Model 3 is and will likely remain in a class of its own for some time. Just about all “serious competitors” coming to market within the next year or two are aimed to compete with Tesla’s higher priced models, the S and the X vehicles.

Furthermore, the Model 3 is not only competing for customers looking to buy in the premium luxury segment, it is also competing for customers looking to buy just about any EV or hybrid vehicle. Furthermore, once Tesla can drop the price below to around $36K the Model 3 will be essentially competing for share amongst buyers looking to get into a well-equipped Camry, or an Accord, etc. So, the potential market share the Model 3 could carve out may be a lot greater than many market participants suspect is attainable.

Where is the Model Y?

Although a specific date is not yet set, the Model Y is expected to be unveiled in the first half of this year. Tesla’s CEO provided some clarity on where construction may take place, stating that the Model Y will likely be constructed at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Nevada, alongside Tesla’s battery pack production facility. Constructing the Model Y on the same site as the battery packs should help reduce costs, and further emphasize Tesla’s economy of scale capabilities.

Additionally, Elon Musk stated that the Model Y’s commonality is roughly 74% with the Model 3, implying that many of the parts and the production processes are extremely similar. This suggests Tesla will likely bypass much of the mayhem encountered with the Model 3 ramp up. Automation, and battery pack assembly issues should largely be avoided when the Model Y ramp up occurs, which infers Tesla’s profitability is not likely to be impacted substantially to the downside while Model Y production takes off.

What about the Gigafactory in China?

The building process for Tesla’s Chinese Gigafactory has begun. This facility is expected to be a hybrid battery pack, and car production facility mostly focusing on the Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. Tesla has repeatedly stated that it expects the factory to achieve volume production by the end of this year. Achieving volume production at the Shanghai factory should enable Tesla to reach approximately (or close to) 10,000 vehicles per week, possibly by the end of this year.

It is also important to mention that Tesla will start to benefit from lower Chinese labor costs, which should help the company to improve margins longer-term, and increase overall profitability.

Where is the factory funding coming from?

Tesla is leasing land from the Chinese government (a 50-year lease) to build the facility. Lease payments will come out of operating expenses. CapEx is only needed for equipment in the factory, and will come out of the company’s capital expenditures.

Most of the capital for CapEx spending will be raised from local Chinese banks. Tesla expects to receive very favorable rates and likely will. Tesla expects to raise about $500 million, which should enable the company to reach initial production capacity of approximately 3,000 vehicles per week.

Tesla’s Gigafactory will be the first wholly owned foreign manufacturing facility in China (of any automotive company). Also, China has some of the largest banks in the world, and $500 million is not a lot of money, which implies Tesla will likely get capital on extremely favorable terms. Additionally, the Chinese government wields enormous influence in China’s financial industry, which further reinstates the likelihood for extremely favorable terms, as the Chinese government very likely wants Tesla in China.

Why would China want a Tesla factory?

Contrary to what many market participants may believe, the Chinese government probably wants to have a much larger Tesla presence in China. It is extremely prestigious to have a company with Tesla’s technological capacity, and worldwide popularity to be operating on Chinese soil.

Tesla is extremely popular in China because it represents the pinnacle of EV technology. Having Tesla present in China will be beneficial to China’s entire growing EV industry, as the country has numerous EV companies/startups aiming to capitalize in the world’s growing EV segment.

Having a Tesla factory on the ground in China, and more Teslas on the road should create more competition amongst the Chinese EV makers, which should lead to better overall EV quality, and enable a faster transition into a majority EV market.

The Bottom Line

Tesla just reported another very strong and profitable quarter. Revenues exploded by 120% on a YoY basis and the company provided some valuable insight about future production goals, and projects like China’s Gigafactory, and the Model Y vehicle.

These factors are extremely important because they will likely become the near-term revenue drivers, as well as catalysts for the company’s stock price to move upward in 2019. Notably, the company continues to become more efficient, and its production is likely to continue to become more efficient and profitable with scale.

Ultimately, the company should continue to ramp up revenues throughout the year, and is likely to surpass consensus analysts’ estimates in 2019. Therefore, the company could earn between $8 - $11 for the full year, which implies that it’s stock could be trading at just 27 – 38 times forward earnings. This is not expensive for a dominant, increasingly profitable, market leading company, likely to increase revenues by 35 – 60% this year.

Thus, I’m keeping my buy rating on the stock, with a $485 - $520 price target outlook for year end. A $500 stock price coupled with EPS of around $10 in 2019 gives Tesla a P/E ratio of 50, which seems appropriate for a company in Tesla's position.

Risks to My Thesis

One possible risk to my thesis is that the higher priced Model 3 may be reaching a high level of saturation in the U.S. This could potentially create a demand issue in the U.S. Another possible ramification of this phenomenon would be lower than expected profitability.

It is conceivable that if demand slows in the U.S., Tesla will be forced to ship more Model 3s overseas at higher costs. This could further hamper the company's profitability.

In this case, Tesla could report below consensus figures in 2019, and the stock could potentially remain trapped in the current trading range, or could even break lower in a worst-case scenario.

The next significant support level below the $250 level is all the way down at around $180 - $200. This is where Tesla shares could trade down to if Model 3 demand declines, and profitability prospects decrease in 2019.

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please consider consulting a professional before putting any capital at risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.