Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCQX:EMHTF) is a Canadian cannabis stock in the small/mid-cap space. We have covered the stock a couple times in the past and concluded that the stock is overvalued based on its corporate profile. However, despite the 46% drop in 2018, the stock continues to trade at a market cap of 450 million which is very expensive in our view. Moreover, the company has recently entered into a complicated web of related-party transactions that pose questions at a sensitive time for the cannabis industry. After the recent Aphria (APHA) scandals, we think investors are becoming extra cautious. Emerald's deal came at a time when the industry is scrutinizing deals from cannabis companies, especially those deals with related parties.

Related Party Transaction

As we discussed in our first article back in February 2018, Emerald Health Sciences, Inc. ("EHS") is the largest shareholder of Emerald, the public company, with 32% stake on a non-dilute basis and 30% on a fully-diluted basis. We think it is common to have large shareholders among emerging companies, as we've seen in the case of Privateer's ownership in Tilray (TLRY). However, when the public company conducts complicated transactions with the related-party, shareholders need to sharpen their pencil and understand what is being traded for how much. As in the case of Aphria's Latin American acquisition, shareholders are often times not privy to the complete picture of information and could be deprived of values and rights in certain cases.

In April 2018, Emerald announced that it will create a joint venture called EHN with a company called Emerald Health Bioceuticals ("EHB"). However, EHB is actually a related entity and is 70% owned by EHS, the private company that also happens to be the largest shareholder of Emerald. The new JV will focus on selling cannabis-related health products. According to the press release, Emerald will invest $5 million for 51% of the JV while EHN will get the other 49% by licensing the Canadian distribution rights of its product line.

Formed a joint venture with San Diego-based Emerald Health Bioceuticals. EHT will receive 51% of the shares of EHN in exchange for an investment of $5,000,000. EHB will receive 49% of the shares of EHN in exchange for granting the joint venture exclusive Canadian distribution rights with respect to EHB’s product line.

Emerald, EHS, EHB, EHN

We think there are a couple question marks related to the EHB transaction from a strategic and financial point of view. The cross-ownership between EHS and EHB makes the deal look very messy and shareholders are not protected given that the two entities are controlled by the same group of people. The company did not have to do a formal valuation but there is a risk that the three directors that control EHS could have benefited by diverting $5 million of cash into the JV from the public company, Emerald.

Emerald The public company and what the public investors own

EHS: The largest private shareholder of Emerald with a 32% stake. The ownership of EHS isn't disclosed but three of Emerald's directors (Avtar Dhillon, Jim Heppell, and Punit Dhillon) are also directors of EHS.

EHB: A private entity that is 70% owned by EHS

EHN: The new joint venture created by Emerald and EHB

First of all, Emerald essentially paid $5 million for 51% of the Canadian distribution rights of EHN's product lines. However, EHN only claimed to have launched an over-the-counter product line of nutritional products that do NOT contain cannabis. Why is Emerald paying $5 million for the distribution rights of non-cannabis products? It seems strange and irrelevant.

Secondly, EHN is 70% own by EHS, which is the largest private shareholder of Emerald with 32% ownership. According to the Emerald's Annual Information Form, EHS acquired its stake in Emerald back in April 2015 at $0.21 per share. Furthermore, EHS has three directors (Avtar Dhillon, Jim Heppell, and Punit Dhillon) who are also directors of the public company, Emerald. Emerald has five directors including the three individuals above, which means that only two directors approved the deal. The company also did not have to obtain a formal valuation from financial advisors which mean shareholders are trusting the two directors to exercise their discretion when they approved the deal. Nevertheless, the appearance of significant ownership overlap between EHS and EHN is worrisome and looks like the exact type of relationships the Aphria incident had exposed.

In April 2015, the Company, together with certain of its shareholders, completed a transaction (the “Escrow Transfer”) with Emerald Health Sciences Inc. (“Sciences”), currently a control person of the Company, whereby Sciences acquired a total of 20,156,790 Common Shares (equal to 44% of the Company’s then issued and outstanding Common Shares) from five of its founding shareholders, including its former Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, at a price of $0.21 per Common Share.

There are also management contracts in place between EHS and the public company, Emerald. We've discussed these along with consulting contracts that seemed overly expensive in the past.

Putting Everything Together

We think the latest related party transaction between Emerald and its largest shareholder EHS, who has three directors that are also directors of Emerald, appears messy and could raise investor concern for conflict of interest. The privately held EHS owns 70% of EHN and Emerald paid $5 million for the distribution rights of EHN's non-cannabis products, which makes no sense from a strategic point of view. If EHN were completely independent, then the question becomes a business judgment one. However, EHS owns 70% of EHN and it raises the question of whether Emerald's three directors could benefit from the deal by diverting $5 million of cash from the public company to acquire assets from an entity of which they are also directors.

We do not have details on the ownership of EHS but it would appear that Avtar Dhillon, Jim Heppell, and Punit Dhillon could be shareholders as they are directors of the private company. We won't speculate but the appearance of a related party transaction without independent opinion would make investors nervous, especially after Aphria's alleged insider dealings have tainted the industry's reputation. The confusing names of EHS, EHB, EHN make the matter even worse by implying a close connection among the various parties and entities involved in this transaction. We remain Neutral on Emerald shares and would not recommend the stock due to the insider ownership and related party transaction. There are better and cleaner stories out there.