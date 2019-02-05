Dividend Aristocrat Performance: January 2019

By showing the recent performance of the Dividend Aristocrats, some active dividend growth investors may be able to suss out relative bargains.

The relative outperformance by the Dividend Aristocrats in the risk-off environment over the last couple of months highlights the strategy's defensiveness.

Components of the S&P 500 that have paid steadily increasing dividends for at least 25 years have outperformed the broader market over time.

Dividend growth investing is one of my "5 Ways to Beat the Market". The Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL), S&P 500 constituent companies that have successfully increased their dividends for at least 25 years have outperformed the S&P 500 on both an absolute and risk-adjusted basis over the past three decades. Over nearly thirty years, the strategy has outperformed by 2.2% per annum with roughly eighty percent of the return variability of the broad index. In each of the six down markets for the S&P 500 over the past 30 years - 1990, 2000-2002, 2008, and 2018 - the Dividend Aristocrats outperformed the market benchmark, demonstrating that part of the structural alpha delivered by this strategy is from its defensive bent.

While the Dividend Aristocrats got off to a strong start to 2019, positing a +5.6% total return through Friday's close, they have lagged the broader market as lower quality shares beaten down in the fourth quarter have rebounded more sharply. Dividend growth investors sacrifice some upside in risk-on markets to glean that better performance in risk-off markets, a tradeoff many investors are comfortable with making.

For 2019, there are four new Dividend Aristocrats. On January 24th, four new constituents were added to the Dividend Aristocrats index:

Caterpillar (CAT), the world's largest construction equipment manufacturer;

Chubb (CB), the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty company;

People's United Financial Inc (PBCT), a New England regional bank holding company with an operating history stretching back more than 175 years;

United Technologies (UTX), an American multinational conglomerate in the commercial aerospace, defense, and building industries.

The table below lists the now 57 constituents sorted descending by indicated dividend yield and lists returns over trailing 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month periods. Performance data is through February 1st.

A couple of observations from this data:

If you split the list into half by dividend yield, the highest dividend yield stocks produced trailing twelve month total returns - including both price returns and dividends - of negative 3.6%. The lowest yielding cohort produced a total return of positive 3.5% over that period. The lower yielding stocks outperformed by about 1% again in January. Some dividend investors can have the tendency to focus just on the dividend, but risk-adjusted total returns are what ultimately matters to building sustainable wealth. This is a topic that we will try and examine in this piece over time.

Just six companies - McCormick & Co (MKC) -9.9%, AbbVie (ABBV) -8.5%, Franklin Resources (BEN) -2.1%, Clorox (CLX) -1.5%, McDonald's (MCD) -0.9%, and Kimberly-Clark (KMB) -0.1% produced negative total returns over the first month and a day of 2019.

AT&T (T) remains the only company outside of the Dividend Sweet Spot on the high end - the 3-6% dividend yield that has led to higher absolute returns over time. The company produced record free cash of $22 billion in 2018, but will need to balance debt reduction and its dividend payout with that cash flow to continue increasing payouts to shareholders while right-sizing the balance sheet after a string of leveraging transactions. The company is an outlier among the 57 Dividend Aristocrats and its dividend sustainability will be an interesting story as this business cycle matures.

People's United Financial entered the list with the fourth highest indicated dividend yield. The company's ability to pay increasing dividends through the financial crisis makes it an impressive and unique financial addition to the index.

I noted last month that at 17.2x trailing earnings and 15.5x forward earnings, the Dividend Aristocrats looked like decent value. With this basket rallying around 6% over the past month, the values are not as compelling. I do believe these stocks, given their defensiveness, should command a premium multiple. Given the tendency for these stocks to outperform over long-time intervals, there are bound to be opportunities to emerge and I will keep this list in front of Seeking Alpha readers.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOBL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.