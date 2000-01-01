In the United States, where capitalism and free markets reign, our most popular professional sports league, the National Football League, tends towards socialism. Revenue sharing, a hard salary cap, unbalanced schedules, and a draft order based on worst records, all seek to drive "competitive balance". Despite this effort at leveling the playing field, the New England Patriots just won their sixth Super Bowl in seventeen years.

I grew up rooting for an AFC rival of the Patriots. It pains me to say that the Patriots have generated alpha. In a 32-team league, the Patriots have been in just over half of the last seventeen Super Bowls. There might not be another organization dominating an industry so thoroughly. Are there investing lessons to be gleaned from this franchise?

While quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick have been the mainstays, hundreds of players have cycled through the Patriots roster over the past two decades. While the franchise will make high upside free agent signings on occasion, the team has largely been built through the NFL draft, a selection of incoming players where the Patriots' winning records have tended to lead to lower slotted draft picks. Despite making later selections, the Patriots have dominated the NFL draft. If they can spot value in a market for talent, perhaps those skills can be translated to sourcing other assets.

Richard Thaler, one of the godfathers of behavioral finance and a recent Nobel Prize Winner, has weighed in on just this topic in the past. In 2005, Thaler and Cade Massey published The Loser's Curse: Decision Making & Market Efficiency in the National Football League Draft. In a draft, the top picks are expected to have the highest absolute value over the length of their careers. However, the authors found that, in a salary-capped league, these players tended to offer poor relative value.

In fact, they found that the #1 overall pick actually had the lowest "surplus value" of any pick in the first round despite conventional wisdom that it is exceedingly fortunate to have the right to choose any player to open the draft. While the #1 pick is expected to be a blue-chip stock, buyers have historically paid a dear premium for the right to choose first. The L.A. Rams sported a former #1 pick at quarterback in Jared Goff - the youngest ever #1 pick at QB to make the Super Bowl - but were unable to claim the ultimate prize this year. Expensive free agent signings may make it difficult for the Rams to continue to maintain a deep roster as younger players like Goff come up for new deals themselves.

The authors found that late first-round picks and second-round picks, which convey lower salaries on the chosen players, generated much higher relative value than the very high and expensive top picks. Those players occupied less of the salary cap, and their play over their careers ended up producing outsized value for the lower cost. Trading down in the draft has long been a Patriots strategy to increase draft capital.

Thaler and Massey also studied trades of NFL draft picks. Often you will see teams trade a 2nd round pick for a 1st round pick in the next year's draft. The authors found that when they measured the value of those picks, NFL teams were paying implied discount rates of over 100%! Teams in "win-now mode" were making irrational decisions, mortgaging their future to get better in the next year. That would seem to be a violation of market efficiency, and indeed, general managers seemed to be angling to keep their jobs for an additional year rather than working to extend their career longevity. Given the continuity in the Patriots front office, the franchise has had the ability to take a long view that has extended over the career span of most players.

If there are market inefficiencies in the draft, smart teams will exploit them to generate market-beating returns. Even as far back as 2005, the authors noted that the New England Patriots frequently traded back in the draft to capture future picks on the cheap. The newly installed champs, winners of 6 Super Bowls since 2002, also frequently opt to trade outstanding players approaching the end of free agency, choosing to sacrifice their remaining peak years in order to avoid overpaying for their decline.

In the most recently concluded draft, the Patriots set a new record for draft day trades. Even with more than a decade of evidence that the Patriots can create surplus value through the draft, teams are willing to trade away future picks to the Patriots in search of short-run gains. Their first round pick - running back Sony Michel - scored the only touchdown in the game, but that was not the only impressive move of the Patriots draft that saw them gain more future draft assets.

Of course, the defining pick of the Belichick era will always be the 199th pick in the 2000 draft, six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady. The Pats opted to keep 4 quarterbacks his rookie year, an unusual move given the capped roster spots, taking the long view on a low round pick with upside. In leagues with hard salary caps that strive for some semblance of competitive balance, the Pats have managed to continually outperform the market. Part of this outperformance has been idiosyncratic success in finding Hall of Famers like Brady, but this team continues to reinvent themselves in a competitive market featuring opponents with billion-dollar market caps.

What are our takeaways for financial markets? I have listed a few below:

Taking the Long View: Corporate America has become enamored with short-term quarterly earnings. Even with interest rates still low by historical standards, companies have chosen to eschew long-term capital investment in favor of share buybacks that boost quarterly EPS. It should come as no surprise then that some of the most valuable companies in the world are those that have taken an unconventional long view to markets. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), Amazon (AMZN), Steve Jobs' Apple (AAPL), and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) come instantly to mind.

One of my "5 Ways to Beat the Market" is value. Over long time intervals, buying stocks that are cheap relative to their intrinsic value ( financial markets. Positive Skewness: In "Why Many Investors Fail," I described academic research by Henrick Bessembinder that found that the equity risk premium is attributable to a surprisingly small number of stocks. The median excess return for stocks over the modern history of the U.S. stock market is negative, and the modal return is -100%. However, some stocks experience compounding gains over long time intervals that have led to high average returns. Trading down in the draft and acquiring more picks gives teams the opportunity to capture positive skewness. It was relatively inexpensive to draft Tom Brady, but that low-cost contract proved extraordinarily valuable - the asymmetric nature of positive skewness. The Patriots' ability to trade picks and aging players for better draft picks allows more chances to uncover value and experience positive skewness.

An exciting NFL season just ended, but the result was the same - the New England Patriots are again on top. As we head to the off-season, pressured general managers will sell future assets to add picks and players now in an effort to chase the champs. Even as his quarterback ages, Belichick, like Buffett or Bezos, faces no such pressure, given his long-track records of outperformance.

Hopefully, taking the long view, searching for value, and avoiding the overconfidence bias can lead readers to generate market-beating long-run returns akin to the Patriots.

