Occidental Petroleum: My Oh My, OXY's A Great Buy
About: Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), Includes: SLB
by: Fluidsdoc
Summary
OXY has a prime position in the Permian basin and positions in some international markets.
With its partnership with Schlumberger, it has access to the best drilling and completions technology in the oilfield.
We think OXY is a strong buy at current levels.
Introduction
I hope Brad Thomas will pardon me for using one of his most frequent eye-catching title rhymes to draw your attention to this article. Being an oilie (someone's work history is in the oilfield),