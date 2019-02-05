'Short-Selling Corner' Weekly Digest #1 - Middleby, Ineffective Audits, And Tesla
About: The Middleby Corporation (MIDD)
by: Jan Svenda
Summary
I'm starting a new weekly digest exclusively focused on everything related to short-selling.
This week I look at MIDD, highlight a quick podcast with Spruce Capital, talk about the inefficiency of external audits and I add a small note about TSLA.
Make sure to leave feedback regarding the weekly digest. I would like to especially see suggestions about features that the weekly digest should have.
Dear readers,
Many of you know me as a person exclusively focused on the OTC market. Recently, I have decided to broaden my focus. While I am going to continue screening the OTC market, I