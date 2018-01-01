Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) as an investment option as its current market price. SPHD is always on the top of mind, as its high yield remains attractive, even after interest rates rose in 2018. With strong dividend growth last year, SPHD has a yield more than double the average S&P 500 company, which should keep income-oriented investors interested. While I was initially unsure about the attractiveness of the real estate sector heading in to the new year, its recent performance has been quite strong. This has been due to the Fed's updated outlook on interest rates, as well as underlying strength in multiple corners of the sector. Both of these are trends that are expected to continue throughout 2019, making an investment in SPHD now seem like a very prudent play.

Background

First, a little about SPHD. The fund's objective is to "seek investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index, which is composed of 50 securities that historically have provided high dividend yields and low volatility". SPHD currently trades at $41.28 and pays out monthly distributions. Based on its last twelve distributions, the fund yields at 4.06% annually. The last time I covered SPHD, back in October, I was not very optimistic on the fund as I believed its utilities and real estate exposure would be a negative going forward. However, since that time the market has seen a steep drop and also a quick correction to the upside, leaving SPHD with a gain around 2%. All things considered, this is fairly good performance. Given that positive move, I wanted to reassess SPHD and see how likely it was to perform well in 2019, and I will outline the analysis in detail below.

Real Estate - Macro Look

While 2018 was a volatile year for stocks, one area I believed would under-perform was real estate, mainly due to rising interest rates. While this story made sense for most of the year, the sector ended up performing quite well on a relative basis, as the majority of the market performed quite terribly in Q4. As a result, the real estate sector has out-performed the broader market by a wide margin over the past trading year, and has continued to out-perform since 2019 began, as the two graphs below illustrate:

Source: Fidelity

This is important for SPHD specifically, because when the fund rebalanced, the real estate sector surpassed utilities to become the fund's largest sector by weighting, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: Invesco

With this in mind, it begs the question, what is the outlook for real estate this year? Clearly, the sector has started off strong, but what needs to happen in order for it to finish strong as well?

To start, the outlook for interest rates is extremely important for this sector, for two reasons. One, the persistence of low interest rates will sustain investor interest in the above-average yields the sector offers, as the income stream remains desirable. Two, low rates enable real estate investors to buy property with relatively cheap money, which allows for greater potential income (all other things being equal). Fortunately, for SPHD investors, the outlook for interest rates this year is looking increasingly dovish, especially when compared to 2018, when the Fed raised rates four times. In fact, the Fed started off keeping interest rates steady in their first policy meeting of the year (on 1/30). The Fed announced rates would remain at current levels for now and, importantly, stated the Committee would be "patient" before determining whether or not further rate hikes would be appropriate. And the market has taken notice. In fact, the futures market is currently predicting rate will remain flat all year, according to data compiled by CME Group, illustrated in the chart below:

Source: CME Group

In fact, an important take away from the current outlook is that the chances of seeing a rate cut by year-end almost equals the chance of a rate hike. This is extremely dovish sentiment, and should provide continued short-term support for the real estate sector as a whole.

Furthermore, there remains considerable strength in the apartment rental market, as job gains in major urban areas and rising single-family home prices help fuel demand for rentals. According to Reis, a division of Moody's Analytics specializing in real estate data, while the apartment vacancy rate ticked up at the end of 2018, rents continued their modest climb, rising over 4% for the year, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: Reis

What I like about these numbers is that it shows sustainable gains to the rental market, which will help support the heft dividends offered by the companies that own those units. Furthermore, while the vacancy rate has been trending higher, this is mainly due to new construction, as opposed to declining demand. The current vacancy rate does not show the market to be too saturated currently, which leaves room for continued rent increases in 2019, which I expect to be at a slightly smaller rate than we saw in 2018.

Real Estate - Micro Look

Let us now look at the top three real estate holdings within SPHD, which are Kimco Realty Corp (KIM), Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM), and Macerich Co. (MAC). Together, these companies make up about 9% of SPHD's total portfolio and offer exposure predominately to shopping centers and data storage and destruction centers. This is interesting because it means SPHD's primary real estate exposure is not geared towards the housing market, but rather commercial properties. To get an understanding on how well these companies are performing in a competitive environment, I reviewed each firm's latest financial disclosures and noted some key metrics from 2018 and how they compared to 2017. For KIM, the entire year was included, but IRM and MAC have not yet reported Q4 results, so their year-over-year figures are only for January - September 2018.

Company YOY Revenue Growth YOY Net Income Growth YOY Dividend Growth Forward P/E KIM (3.3%) 18.0%* 0% 11 IRM 10.9% 25.5% 4% 27 MAC (3.2%) (57.4%)** 1.4% 11

*Substantial net income growth due largely to sale of existing properties in the amount of $230M in 2018, compared to $93M in 2017.

**Large drop in net income due to a one-time $20M expense in 2018 due to "shareholder activism" and a $37M gain resulting from the sale of properties in 2017, which was not replicated in 2018.

Source: Seeking Alpha Financial Disclosures

As you can see, the results are a bit mixed, but it is not surprising that mall operators are under-performing other real estate assets. The bright side is the companies are handling a challenging environment relatively well, have attractive dividend yields, and are priced well below the market average. IRM, on the other hand, is showing very impressive figures, but trades well above the other stocks in terms of its P/E ratio.

With that in mind, how are these sectors, retail shopping and data storage, going to perform going forward? Starting with retail malls, this is not an area I want to be invested in for the long-term, because I believe the sector will continue to face declining foot traffic and sales as consumers move more towards online purchases. However, in the short-term, consumers are still spending large amounts of time and money in traditional shopping centers, and that should help keep revenues and dividends relatively steady for investors in stocks such as KIM and MAC in the short-term. In fact, the Q4 retail mall report from Reis shows continued resilience in the sector, despite store closure announcements from companies like Sears Holdings Corporation (OTC:SHLDQ) and J.C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP). The report noted the U.S. mall vacancy rate dropped 9% (from 9.1%), while the average mall rent increased by .2%, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: Reis

Overall, this performance is not wildly exciting, but it contradicts the theory that retail malls are dying a quick death. In fact, Q4 reversed the Q3 anomaly of lower rent prices, which should provide some confidence for investors as we move further in to 2019. The lowering vacancy rate is also a major plus, indicating the worst may be over for the short-term.

Furthermore, IRM's strong performance illustrates the strengthening demand for data storage. As companies continue to place importance on storage and destruction of data, whether physically or digitally, IRM is positioned to benefit from this trend. While this will certainly benefit tradition information technology and security firms, it is also a data storage play, as business leaders are going to look for ways to protect confidential information. And this is indeed absolutely on the minds of CEOs today. According to PwC's Annual CEO Global Survey, cyber threats remain among the top risks facing businesses in the new year, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: PwC

Clearly, business leaders are increasingly concerned about how their data can be accessed and/or attacked, and this tells me the amount of money spent on data protection, storage, and destruction is only going to go higher from here.

Dividend Story - High Yield, High Growth

As a "Dividend Seeker" a fund's dividend is of extreme importance to me, and is of paramount importance in any recommendation I make. With a yield just over 4%, SPHD seems to fit the bill on the surface, but at this time I am especially concerned with dividend growth, not just high yield. On that point, SPHD has a lot going for it, as the fund has seen strong growth over the past twelve months, as the chart below illustrates:

Feb '17 - Jan '18 Distributions Feb '18 - Jan '19 Distributions Dividend Growth Rate S&P 500 Current Yield $1.35/share $1.68/share 24% 1.89%

Source: Invesco (with calculations made by author)

As you can see, the story here is largely positive. While I doubt we will see a similar level of growth this year, if we see a rate of growth at half that level, it will help keep SPHD's yield above 4% even as the share price rises, which is a win-win for current investors.

Bottom-line

SPHD has performed well over the past few months, and has out-performed other high-yield ETFs in the short-term. While I had viewed the fund's exposure to real estate negatively towards the end of last year, the Fed's new found dovish sentiment will be a nice tailwind for the sector going forward. Until we see interest rates head higher, the yield offered by the real estate sector, and SPHD in particular, will remain well above the risk-free rate, and income-oriented investors will be drawn to this dividend stream. Furthermore, there is some underlying strength in some of the fund's top holdings, with IRM seeing strong year-over-year performance and the top mall REITs within the portfolio are holding up well, despite constant headlines proclaiming the death of traditional shopping centers. Therefore, I see SPHD as an attractive choice for our current market climate, and would especially recommend it for those looking for some relative safety from a volatile market.