A Look At The Market's Next Rally Catalyst

The 14% gains in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) since the December low are impressive, but there are signs that the rally is beginning to encounter resistance. The high short interest levels which helped propel stock prices higher in January are declining, which is another concern for the bulls in the near term. In today’s report we’ll talk about why stocks need a fresh new demand boost and where this boost is likely to come from. Suffice it to say there are no shortages of potential catalysts and the bulls should be able to maintain control of the intermediate-term (three to nine month) trend.

Over the last few weeks, much of the gains the SPX and other major averages have been courtesy of excessive pessimism among traders. This pessimism, which manifested in the form of too much short selling, only served to push the market higher. A combination of attractive valuations at the December low and historical “oversold” technical conditions made it all too easy for the bulls to force short sellers to quickly cover their positions. This in turn resulted in an upward spiral for stock prices as short covering begat more and more short covering, leading to the impressive gains shown in the following chart.

Source: BigCharts

Overall short interest levels are still somewhat high, though they coming down rapidly. According to recent statistics, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) saw a notable decline in short interest last month. SPY short interest totaled 192,063,053 shares as of Jan. 15, which is an 8.1% drop from the Dec. 31 total. The days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days based on average daily trading volume.

As the major indices continue to rally, short interest will continue to dwindle. This means that the market’s “free lunch” of being able to move higher with ease on short covering will soon end. In order to continue moving higher, stocks will soon need to find a new catalyst. The most likely candidate for the market’s next rally catalyst is the gradual improvement in the emerging markets.

There are already preliminary signs that investors are gradually waking up to the bargains to be had among beaten down EM stocks, many of which are at record low valuations. The improvement visible in the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM), a widely used benchmark for EM stocks, is a testament to the recovery well underway. Emerging market stocks have gained 9 percent so far in 2019, but earnings yields for EM stocks are still quite attractive when compared with the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury bond.

Source: BigCharts

There have also been discussions in the financial press lately about the Fed’s latest “U-turn” on its interest rate policy. Many analysts believe that the Fed’s more dovish interest rate policy may help improve sentiment on the global economic outlook and also reverse some of last year’s losses in the emerging market stocks. One piece of evidence which has been put forward as evidence for this sanguine view is the recovery in the sovereign bonds of many EM countries. The following graph illustrates the remarkable recovery in EM government bonds in recent months. As you can see, all of last year’s losses have been recovered. If the bond market is taken as a leading indicator for the stock market (which it often is), then this has to be a comforting piece of evidence for the bulls as we head further into 2019.

Source: Bloomberg via Financial Times

Another positive development for the emerging markets recovery now underway is the rising optimism that a resolution will soon be made in the U.S.-China trade tariff dispute. A resolution which benefits both countries would be almost certainly be welcomed with fresh buying of emerging market stocks, which stand to benefit from an amicable U.S.-China trade deal.

Even if no such trade deal is forthcoming in February, the ongoing strength and recovery evident in emerging market stocks and sovereign bonds is encouraging. Keep in mind that it was the emerging markets economic slowdown which served as the initial catalyst for increased volatility in the global markets last summer. That weakness eventually spilled over into the U.S. equity market and, combined with interest rate fears, led to the 20% plunge in the SPX. It would therefore make perfect sense for the gradual improvement in the EM stocks to serve as a catalyst to higher stock prices in the coming weeks and months, especially since the fear over higher interest rates is no longer a factor.

Turning our attention to the immediate-term (1-4 week) outlook, even with diminishing short interest levels there is no shortage of incremental demand for equities yet. As of Feb. 4, the ratio of stocks making new 52-week highs versus lows on the NYSE was 10:1, which is a testament to the strong demand for higher quality stocks right now. On the Nasdaq, the new highs/new lows ratio was 3.5:1, not as high as the Big Board, but still impressive.

By comparing the new highs-new lows data of both exchanges it’s easy to see that investors aren’t quite ready to throw caution to the wind. Most participants clearly favor the more conservative NYSE-listed securities over the riskier techs. This is actually a good sign for this stage of the recovery, for it shows that investors are exercising restraint and haven’t yet fully bought into the bullish case for stocks. Normally, when the market is ready to top out, we’ll see the new highs-lows for the Nasdaq outperform the NYSE. Also, the NYSE/Nasdaq volume ratio will show more trading activity in the tech-heavy Nasdaq than the Big Board. So far that hasn’t been the case.

It’s also worth mentioning that the 4-week rate of change for the Nasdaq 52-week highs and lows remains in a rising trend. This indicator (below) suggests that the immediate-term path of least resistance for tech stocks remains up. Thus, even without the benefit of expanding short interest the Nasdaq market still has some additional near-term upside potential.

Source: WSJ

With the emerging markets outlook continuing to improve, investors shouldn’t worry about the lack of upside catalysts in the coming months. The U.S. stock market is still benefiting from strong corporate earnings momentum and equally strong internal momentum (based on the momentum of new 52-week highs versus new lows on both major exchanges). Investors are therefore justified in remaining bullish on an intermediate-term basis. On a strategic note, some conservative buying can still be done in the sectors and industries which are showing the most relative strength and solid fundamentals. In particular, investors should be looking at consumer staples, pharmaceuticals, and real estate equities, as well as the tech sector in general.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.