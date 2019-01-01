Micron's (NASDAQ:MU) momentum continues to turn more bullish, and the stock appears to have more gains on the horizon. The technical charts point to the shares rising to around $42, while the options market shows that the number of bullish bets is on the rise.

It was on December 19 when I wrote that Micron's Stock May Be Close To A Bottom, then it was on January 9 when I wrote that Micron's Stock Is On The Cusp Of A Breakout. Now momentum in the stock continues to build as DRAM prices appear to have finally bottomed out.

Bullish Charts

The technical chart shows very clearly that the stock is knocking on the door of a potential breakout which may send the stock sharply higher. The shares are approaching a critical zone of technical resistance between $40 and $42. Should the stock rise above $40, it paves the way for an increase to $42.10, a jump of 6.5% from the stock’s price of $39.50 on February 4.

A rise above $42 gets the stock through a significant level of resistance with the potential to rise to $45.50, an increase of over 15% from the current price.

The relative strength index had been trending lower since peaking at overbought levels above 80 in March. Now, the RSI is steadily rising since bottoming in October at oversold levels around 30. It is also breaking out too, rising above the previous downtrend. It would suggest that the stock continues to rise.

(Tradingview)

Increasing Number Of Bullish Bets

Options activity has seemingly turned more bullish in recent weeks too. The chart below shows that put activity for the options set to expire on March 15 at the $35, $40, and $45 strike price have seen tepid action in recent weeks. In the meantime, the number of open calls for the March 15 expiration date at the $35, $40, and $45 calls has been steadily increasing. It would suggest that options traders are betting on the stock’s continued rise in the coming weeks.

(Trade Alert)

DRAM Prices

One reason why investors may be getting more bullish on the stock is that it appears that DRAM prices may be finally showing signs of a bottom. According to data from Business Quant, prices for DRAM prices seem to have stopped falling and appear to be flattening out since December. It could at the very least suggest that Micron's revenue and earnings could start to stabilize once again and stop declining, which would be a big positive for the stock.

(Business Quant)

Consensus analysts estimates have fallen sharply since the beginning of October.

Data by YCharts

Consensus earnings estimates have fallen sharply as a result of the falling revenue.

Data by YCharts

Risks

The stock has witnessed very high levels of volatility in recent months on concerns regarding DRAM and NAND pricing and demand. The long straddle options strategy suggests volatility remains elevated and that the stock may rise or fall 11.5% from the $40 strike price for expiration on March 15. It places the stock in a massive trading range of $35.40 to $44.60 by expiration.

Additionally, if the stock is unable to rise above resistance on the chart at $40, the shares could fall back to around $36.40, a decline of about 8%.

What Now?

It would seem for now momentum continues to be in Micron's favor, and there are fundamental reasons for those changes. Should DRAM prices continue to stabilize or even improve, it could be a significant catalyst for the stock to keep moving higher off its December lows.

Disclaimer: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.