Market Volatility Bulletin: One-Year Anniversary Of The Volpocalypse

Stocks do not look to be overly concerned about this evening's potential fireworks session: VIX is in the low 15's, and stocks are near two-month highs.

Market Intro

CNBC: 10:37AM EST

Spot VIX falls to a low 15-handle, even as the President's State of the Union address this evening promises "epic political drama". Regardless of what political media is asserting, markets appear rather unconcerned and ready to move ahead with a market-in-recovery narrative. US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) are all enjoying healthy gains in the Tuesday morning session, with each index at or near two-month highs.

Thoughts on Volatility

Risk assets are taking are giving global concerns such as Italian debt flare-ups a back seat at the moment.

It's not just the US where stocks are careening upward (ACWX). It seems that one of the most prominent questions of the day is "how much upside is there remaining?", which effectively amounts to asking whether stocks can pull off a full V-bottom recovery.

In the mathematical sense, of course there is positive probability of this occurring: anything can happen, and that goes for both favorable and unfavorable outcomes.

Recall that it was only a year ago that the "Volpocalypse" transpired with very little notice. The popular investor product XIV, with over $1B in assets, essentially ceased to exist overnight.

As investors, one of the great life lessons we can learn is to have 'strong opinions, loosely held'. This means that we ought to do our legwork in forming any conclusions, but we need to be very open to the idea that the facts on the ground can change, and even if we have a strong basis for our view, we can still be wrong.

Excellent point made by BiancoResearch. Of course it is good to understand where you are in the economic cycle, for any number of reasons. But if the present state of affairs was all one needed, it would speak to a reality of approximately deterministic economies that followed predictable paths.

Economic busts tend to not just come from out of nowhere (could happen: for example a nuclear bomb or a cataclysmic natural disaster). So there is value in keeping an eye on various metrics. But economies expand and contract on their own schedule.

Ah, I would have loved to be present at this informal meeting between these three, only a day before the State of the Union no less. This has about as much 'informality' associated with it as when Bill Clinton and Loretta Lynch had an informal, spontaneous meeting on the tarmac in Phoenix in June 2016.

Relations between the President and the Chair strained in 2018. It will be interesting to see if and how Fed independence is tested over the next few months, as economic data will offer a better (and perhaps politically unpopular) view on what monetary policy ought to look like.

Term Structure

There's a good read out by Vance Harwood at sixfigureinvesting.com about causes of last year's volatility blow-up. I recommend taking the time to read the explanation.

Note how the term structure pressed rapidly into a state of steep backwardation a year ago. It took time, but the Spot-F1 roll gradually flattened out (after significant failed attempts in late Feb and March of 2018) and then broke back into a state of sustained and meaningful "contango" (it's not technically contango because it involves spot).

In some sense, the current state of affairs resembles what we saw six months ago, in terms of the overall trajectory. Note, however, just how smooth the current transition is relative to what markets experienced about a year ago.

VVIX is at pretty astoundingly low levels here, which does not indicate that vol has to collapse. To the contrary, it hints that VX option markets are not seeing scope for sucker punches, either to the upside or the downside. VVIX is calling for low-magnitude moves in VX futures.

Wrap Up

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long timeframe, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.