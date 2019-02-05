Deutsche Bank Needs A New Strategy

The bank’s operational performance has been weak for years and a turnaround is unlikely in the short to medium term.

Deutsche Bank (DB) continues to report very weak results and a strategy overhaul seems necessary to change this trend. Until its management recognizes this, I think an operational turnaround is unlikely and Deutsche Bank’s shares are a value trap.

Operational Background

As I’ve analyzed in the past, Deutsche Bank’s operational performance has been quite weak over the past few years as the bank has been affected by several issues, including litigation costs, weak capital markets and reputational damage from past misconduct.

Additionally, the bank’s strategy has been focused for too long on what is perceived as its main strength, namely fixed income, commodities and currencies (FICC) activities. This has been in my opinion the biggest mistake made by the bank’s management since the global financial crisis and the main reason why Deutsche Bank’s operational performance continues to struggle nowadays, while most of its peers have turned around their business models over recent years and are now delivering improved results.

Indeed, the bank’s most recent capital increase performed in the first months of 2017 was justified by the need to improve its capital levels, expecting to regain investor and customer confidence and return to a growing revenue path.

However, since then, Deutsche Bank has maintained a weak operating performance, with revenues declining for several quarters. This has resulted in a change of CEO in April of last year, but the bank’s strategy didn’t change much and remained focused on cost cutting and expecting a return to a growing revenue path.

As capital markets turned more volatile in recent months, revenue continued to contract and speculation about a potential merger with its German peer Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBY) has been widely discussed as the best way to fix the bank. As I’ve analyzed previously, I agree that this may make sense, even though I don’t expect a merger to happen in the short to medium-term.

Deutsche Bank’s management is still saying that the bank can improve its financial performance on its own, but this seems to be increasingly challenging as each quarterly performance is disclosed and the bank continues to perform below expectations. The last quarter was no exception, with the bank reporting results below undemanding expectations by the street.

Recent Earnings

In the last quarter (4Q 2018), Deutsche Bank’s results were again quite weak even though the bank returned to annual profits after three straight years of losses. However, the bank’s net income was about €300 million ($342 million), which was below analysts’ expectations of about €500 million ($570 million) and net income is still is a very low amount compared to the reported losses in previous years.

Source: Deutsche Bank.

Regarding its top line, this was the main issue for the bank and where it missed expectations by the widest margin. In the fourth quarter of 2018, revenues declined by 2% compared to the same quarter of 2017, while in the full year 2018 revenues decreased by 4% year-on year, to €25.3 billion ($28.8 billion).

The unit that was mainly responsible for this poor development of Deutsche Bank’s top line was Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB), which is the bank’s largest, representing 51% of total revenue. CIB’s revenues declined by 8% in the last year, with fixed income sales and trading performing particularly badly.

This trend accelerated in the 4Q 2018, with revenues in fixed income declining by 23% year-on-year, being worse than its U.S. peers, such as Citigroup (C). Additionally, revenues from equity sales and trading decreased by 1% year-on-year in the last quarter, while U.S. peers increased revenues on average by some 4%. This means that Deutsche Bank lost market share to its main rivals in both businesses, not a good sign for a revenue rebound in the coming quarters.

Source: Deutsche Bank.

Beyond CIB, private and commercial bank operations reported flat revenues in 2018, while asset management had a decrease of 14% in revenues due to net outflows and falling capital markets in the last months of the year.

This clearly shows that Deutsche Bank’s strategy of maintaining a large fixed income business continues to be a drag for its operational performance, while other operations aren’t performing much better. Therefore, the bank urgently needs to target growth in other areas with better prospects over the long term, such as private banking/wealth management.

This is not something easy or fast to do, thus much probably the bank needs to merge with a competitor to increase significantly the size of these activities within the group. The most obvious candidates for a merger that would give Deutsche Bank scale in wealth management would be UBS Group (UBS) or Julius Baer (OTCPK:JBAXY).

Both potential combinations would make much more sense for the German bank than a politically motivated merger with Commerzbank as they would change much more significantly the bank’s business mix.

Nevertheless, I don’t think that a merger with a Swiss bank is something likely to happen in the near future due to political push back, thus Deutsche Bank is likely to keep following its current strategy in the next few quarters, despite weak results obtained recently.

Regarding costs, the bank is doing a good job in cutting expenses and was able to achieve its headcount reduction targets and an annual cost base of less than €23 billion ($26.2 billion) of adjusted costs.

Source: Deutsche Bank.

However, as revenues contracted significantly during 2018, Deutsche Bank’s cost-to-income ratio, a key measure of operational efficiency, was 93%. This is a very poor efficiency ratio (large U.S. banks have ratios of around 60%) and shows that Deutsche Bank barely achieves profit on an operational basis (a ratio of 100% means that expenses are the same as revenues).

Therefore, Deutsche Bank has a structural issue with its operations, given that its core businesses generate very low earnings. This means that even without considering litigation costs, provisions for credit losses and taxes, Deutsche Bank’s earnings power is quite limited.

What's more worrying to me is that the bank’s management continues to guide for "controlled growth" in the future, even though the bank has failed to achieve this for several years. Moreover, cost savings expected in 2019 are only €1 billion ($1.14 billion), which assuming a stable revenue line would result in an improvement in the efficiency ratio to 86%.

This would remain a very poor efficiency ratio and shows that Deutsche Bank’s management is not trying to change the bank’s business mix and is not pushing really hard enough to improve efficiency. This is clearly evident on the bank’s target for the Return on Tangible Equity (RoTE) ratio of only 4% in 2019, a profitability level that's way below the cost of capital and the level achieved by most of its peers.

Therefore, I don’t see Deutsche Bank capable of turning around its poor fundamentals in the next 1-2 years, unless management changes radically the bank’s strategy. Taking into account analyst estimates for the next few years, it seems that the market agrees with this view, considering that revenues are expected to remain flat during the next three years and profitability is expected to remain quite low until 2021.

Thus, Deutsche Bank's prospects remain quite sluggish and a different strategy seems to be needed. I doubt management will recognize this in the next few months, and if operational performance continues to be weak (very likely), the odds of a politically-driven merger with Commerzbank seem to be increasing by the day.

Conclusion

Deutsche Bank continues to report very weak results with a declining top line being its main issue currently. This is justified by the bank’s reputation damage and is therefore a structural issue that isn’t easy to fix.

Taking this background into account, I think that Deutsche Bank needs a strategy overhaul and downsize considerably its CIB operations and push for growth in other areas, namely wealth management.

Until management recognizes this need to change the bank’s business mix, I don’t see much improvement in its operational performance and therefore its depressed valuation, trading at only 0.25x book value, is clearly warranted and Deutsche Bank’s shares are a value trap.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.