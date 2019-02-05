UDN: The U.S. Dollar Could Move Lower This Year

Following a notable slide last year, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish ETF (UDN) has been moving sideways since the start of this year. While it witnessed a dismal 2018 amid a hawkish Federal Reserve, central bankers have been turning very dovish this year, which should place downward pressure on the US Dollar this year. Consistently weakening economic data will also undermine the monetary tightening process and weigh down on the greenback, and thereby benefit UDN investors.

Prospectus Review:

The objective of the UDN ETF is to inversely track the Deutsche Bank Short US Dollar Index Futures Index. It aims to short the Dollar Index using futures contracts against six major currencies: Euro, Japanese Yen, British Pound, Canadian Dollar, Swedish Krona and Swiss Franc. The annual net expense ratio of the ETF is 0.76%, which is actually above the 0.71% average expense ratio of other ETFs that offer bearish exposure to the USD. However, the ETF offers more diversification in comparison to its peers.

The fund seeks to track the index by establishing short positions in DX Contracts that are linked to the six underlying currencies, or the index currencies, of the U.S. Dollar index (USDX).

Risk note from UDN prospectus:

Because the value of the USDX could, in theory, rise infinitely, a short position in DX Contracts exposes the Fund to theoretically unlimited liability. The Fund’s losses could result in the total loss of your investment.

The distinctive reason I have chosen this particular ETF to short the USD is because the fund's strategy incorporates shorting the USD against various different currencies of developed countries, mitigating the risk of solely being exposed to just one currency to short the Dollar against, thereby offering more diversification. For instance, if the ETF were to only short the USD against the Japanese Yen, then this would undermine investors' ability to short the USD in anticipation of a dovish Fed if the Bank of Japan was also increasingly dovish. Hence, the fact that the fund's holdings are more diversified makes it a more appealing investment vehicle.

Consumer sentiment is plummeting

On Feb. 1, 2019, consumer sentiment reading for January came in at 91.2, which marked a 7.1 decline from December. While financial market bulls had been claiming that the economy is strong by pointing to strong consumer sentiment when it was well above 100, their bullish case has since diminished. Declining consumer sentiment is a concerning trend given that it could undermine consumer spending and retail sales going forward. Thus, this weakening economic factor, amid others, could derail the Fed from raising rates at all this year, which will push the USD lower, and support the UDN ETF higher.

Dovish Powell

Following the latest Fed meeting, chairman Powell finally delivered some very dovish statements, as he expressed, "the case for raising rates has weakened somewhat". This has significantly lowered rate hike expectations for this year, and the Dollar fell following his statements.

While weakening US economic conditions and a vastly dovish Fed provide compelling reasons to be bearish on the US Dollar, note that the UDN ETF has mostly been moving sideways this year. This is because other major central banks, such as the European Central Bank (ECB), have also turned notably dovish amid a slowdown in their own economies. As a result, other global currencies are also witnessing downward pressure against the US Dollar, which is inhibiting the UDN ETF from rallying strongly.

Nevertheless, keep in mind that the US Dollar had indeed been rallying for most of last year amid a very hawkish Fed compared to other global central banks. Hence, while other major central banks are also dovish this year, the US Dollar has more room to fall compared to other currencies, as bullish bets from last year continue to unwind. Therefore, this year we could witness a reversal in the USD rally from last year, which could be bullish for the UDN ETF.

Bottom Line

As US economic data continues to weaken, the US Federal Reserve has finally struck the dovish tone the markets wanted to hear. Hence, this will certainly weigh down on the US dollar this year, as the likelihood of rate hikes this year has reduced. While this will allow the UDN ETF to move higher, keep in mind that other major central banks are also turning increasingly dovish, which will also weaken their currencies against the USD, and thereby undermine the performance of the UDN ETF. Though given the rally in the US Dollar from last year, the greenback certainly has notable room to fall.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UDN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.