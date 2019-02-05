AMD: Share Gain Story
About: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), Includes: INTC, NVDA
by: Stone Fox Capital
Summary
AMD will continue to take market share in 2019 with launch of 7nm chips.
Server CPU market share still on pace to reach 10% around the end of 2019.
The company needs to update their long-term financial model shifting EPS guidance from $0.75 to $1.25.
My projections still expect a $1.50 EPS target for 2020.
With competitors warning on Q4 numbers and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) providing rather weak guidance for Q1, the market probably expected the stock to plunge following earnings last week. My investment thesis