The price of coffee has been in a bear market since 2011 when it traded to a high at $3.0625 per pound on the nearby Arabica futures contract that trades on the Intercontinental exchange and is a member of the soft commodities sector of the raw materials asset class. Today, coffee is trading at approximately one-third the price level at the 2011 peak.

Coffee is a beverage that is part of the daily routine of many people around the world. With global population growth, the demand for coffee and many other agricultural commodities continues to rise. Moreover, in Asia, many people who traditionally drank tea are incorporating coffee into their diets given the number of coffee shops like Starbucks and others popping up all over the landscape in China and other nations in the region. Production of coffee beans around the world has kept pace with consumption as the weather has cooperated with annual output and there have been no significant outbreaks of crop diseases like leaf rust which can wipe out supplies in a heartbeat.

One of the other reasons the price of coffee dropped in 2018 was that the currency of the world's leading producer and exporter of Arabica beans fell sharply. The political and economic state of Brazil sent the value of the real plunged. Since coffee futures use the US dollar as their pricing mechanism, the decline in the real offset more than a little of the dollar-based losses. Therefore, Brazilian growers did not suffer as much as the dollar-based coffee would indicate.

As we move forward in 2019, the price of coffee is building a base at the $1 per pound level and a new government in Brazil is attempting to stabilize the economic climate and currency of the South American nation which could be good news for the soft commodity and a reason to look seriously at adding some coffee to your portfolio. For those who do not trade or invest in futures markets, the iPath Bloomberg Coffee Total Return ETN product (NYSEARCA:JO) does an excellent job tracking the price of coffee and could offer attractive rewards when the soft commodity begins to percolate on the upside.

The lowest price in over a dozen years last September

The bear market in the coffee futures market took the price from the most recent lower high at $1.76 per pound in November 2016 to a low in September 2018.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, the price of Arabica coffee bean futures fell to its most recent bottom at 92 cents per pound in September which was the lowest level since December 2005. The move to the downside was slow and steady as ample supplies, and a weak Brazilian real weighed on the price of the soft commodity. In 2018, coffee declined from a high at $1.3135 per pound at the start of the year by 30%. However, producers in the world's leading Arabica coffee-growing nation, Brazil, did not experience the same degree of loss.

Source: CQG

As the chart of the currency relationship between the Brazilian real and US dollar illustrates, the real fell from $0.32005 against the dollar last year to a low at $0.23725 or 25.9%. Therefore, Brazilian producers only suffered a 4.1% loss in the price of the beans from a domestic perspective.

The real found a bottom in August and has been making higher lows and higher highs over the past months. A political change in the South American nation with the election of Jair Bolsonaro who pledged to clean up corruption has caused a resurgence in the currency of the continents leading economic power. Aside from coffee, Brazil is a leading commodity producing nation and the most significant sugarcane producer in the word. The price action in the sugar market was similar to in coffee as the sweet commodity fell to its lowest price in a decade and recovered alongside the appreciation in the real-dollar relationship after reaching a low last September.

A significant recovery and retreat to the $1 per pound level, which is the long-term pivot point for coffee futures

After reaching a low at 92 cents per pound in late September, coffee futures put in a bullish reversal on the weekly chart and exploded higher on the back of the stronger Brazilian real.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that the reversal to the upside led to a recovery over five consecutive weeks that took the price of coffee futures to a peak at $1.2550 per pound, 36.4% higher than the low. The rally in coffee found a peak in October and moved back down to below the 96 cents per pound level on the nearby ICE futures contract. Coffee exploded higher over five weeks and then imploded lower over six consecutive weeks to 95.75 cents per pound, a higher low than the September bottom. The coffee futures market became a little too overenthusiastic on the way up which led to the corrective move. However, there are signs that the September low was a significant bottom in the coffee futures market given the most recent price activity.

Higher lows since mid-December with rising open interest

While the price of coffee fell back below the $1 level, it has been making higher lows and higher highs over recent weeks and has remained above that pivot point most of the time in 2019. Before August, coffee futures had not ventured below the $1 per pound level in twelve years since 2006.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of the March ICE coffee futures contract shows that the price has been making a series of higher lows and higher highs since the mid-December low at 98.60 cents per pound. The most recent high came on February 1 at $1.07, and March futures were trading at the $1.05 per pound level on February 5.

Price momentum and relative strength on the short-term chart are in neutral territory. The open interest metric has been rising with the price since December. In futures markets, a rising price alongside increasing open interest tends to validate an emerging bullish trend.

The price consolidation in the coffee market above the $1 per pound level could be a healthy sign for the price of the soft commodity in the months to come in 2019.

Levels to watch in the coffee futures market

From a short-term perspective, the short-term area of support stands at $1 per pound and the mid-December low on the March contract at 98.60 cents. Short-term technical resistance is at the January 25 peak at $1.0715.

The medium and longer-term picture shows that support is at 95.75 cents, the mid-December low and the line in the sand on the downside is at the September bottom at 92 cents. On the upside, the October peak at $1.2550 stands as the target for the price of the Arabica beans. Above there, the 2018 high at $1.3135 is a level of resistance. Since the bear market took coffee lower in a slow and steady selloff, every ten cents above is likely to stand as technical resistance levels up to the November 2016 peak at $1.76 per pound which is the line in the sand on the upside for the coffee futures market.

Coffee is an agricultural market, and that means that any weather events or crop diseases can quickly turn the market into a frenzy that rises above technical levels on the upside like a hot knife through butter. Therefore, there may be limited downside potential in the coffee futures market while the upside could become explosive under the right set of conditions.

JO provides an alternative for those who do not venture into the futures arena

I believe the coffee market offers excellent potential for price appreciation on a risk-reward basis from its current price at just over $1 per pound. Coffee is likely near or at the bottom end of its pricing cycle, and a rally in the Brazilian real, weather event in critical growing regions around the world, or outbreak of crop disease could ignite the price and make it percolate on the upside in the blink of an eye. It is hard to hop on board a volatile commodity like coffee once the price gets going on the upside, so this could be the perfect time for a long position. The most direct route for a trade or investment position in coffee is via the futures and futures options offered on the Intercontinental Exchange. However, for those of us who do not venture into the leveraged and volatile world of futures, the iPath Bloomberg Coffee Total Return ETN product provides an alternative. The fund summary for JO states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the index components) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.

JO has net assets of $55.53 million and trades an average of 31,395 shares each day making it a liquid market ETN product. The price of coffee rallied by 36.4% from mid-September to its October high.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, JO moved from $35.95 to $47.06 per share, an increase of just under 31%, so the ETN did a respectable job tracking the price action in the soft commodity.

Coffee is sneakily making higher lows and higher highs since mid-December. The risk versus reward in the coffee market continues to favor the upside and the period of price consolidation and current trend mean that adding JO to your portfolio could make in percolate with profits at some time in 2019.