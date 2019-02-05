How Boeing Will Become Even More Profitable

Earnings per share for 2018 were up 29% on record revenue, which was up 8% exceeding $100 billion for the first time.

Boeing Stock Price

Source: Finbox.io

Boeing's (BA) profit growth is the result of effective execution and actions to increase productivity. For 2019, Boeing expects to increase EPS by 23% to 24%. For 2020 and beyond, there are actions that will extend high profit growth. This growth in EPS makes it a strong buy.

2018 Results

Boeing record earnings were somewhat of a surprise because of the 737 recovery uncertainty. The success of this effort produced record revenue and EPS. Boeing delivered 806 aircraft, with 238 in the fourth quarter. Boeing has tough productivity goals for themselves and their suppliers through the "partnership for success "program which calls for regular price stepdowns. Boeing also repurchased 1.6 million shares. The importance of internal efficiency is shown below.

2019 Guidance

The achievement of the guidance does not depend on the market. The orders are all in backlog. It depends on productivity and execution. To achieve these gains takes a conscious long-term drive for efficiency made possible by a very stable production schedule.

737

Source: Boeing

Some parts of the supply chain can support production of 57 aircraft per month. CFM, the engine supplier, has made considerable progress, but it is not capable of meeting the current 52 per month schedule without interruptions. CFM is currently 4 weeks behind its delivery schedule. It expects to catch up by midyear. Boeing expects it to be capable of the 52 per month rate in a few months. It has sent personnel to CFM and to CFM's suppliers to help improve production. It is planning to increase production to 57 per month, but it will increase the production rate only when it has a supply chain that can support this rate.

The backlog of 737 max orders is 4,800 aircraft. It is offering production slots to its customers in 2023. It can deliver as many 737s as it can produce. As production increases, Boeing can provide quicker delivery and boost orders. Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) has 1,600 more orders in backlog than Boeing. The larger backlog means that Airbus delivery slots are further out, giving Boeing an advantage in signing customers. Airbus has scheduled a production increase at mid-year because it has two engine suppliers, so it has adequate engine supplies.

The Max version will be 90% of 2019 production up from 50% in 2018. This will simplify production. The switch over to the Max has raised production costs, which will decrease with stable more mature production.

Airliners are sold for about 50% of list price, so the Max sells for approximately $60 million. Boeing is increasing production in increments of 5 per month or 60 per year, given the supply chain limitations. Thus, each increase will generate $3.6 billion per year additional revenue. Boeing has the backlog to make several of these rate increases.

NMA

Source: Jon Ostrower

The decision on whether to proceed with the 797 will be made this year, with a public announcement of the board authorization to offer the aircraft to customers. It would be followed in 2020 by a launch with entry into service in 2025. The research and development funds for the NMA are in the guidance for 2019. The CEO, Dennis Muilenburg, prefaced the discussion by saying that they have made good progress on the business case, but it is still not complete.

Boeing has discussed the aircraft with 60 potential customers, and they are convinced that the market exists. They anticipate that it will serve medium-range markets where wide bodies are inefficient. The program will develop technology that can be used in other aircraft programs, including a smaller, single-aisle airliner. The statement and the fact that the money is in the budget is a strong indication that the announcement will be made to offer the aircraft, most likely at the Farnborough airshow in June.

Forecasts for the 797 range from 2,000 to 5,000 units. A real selling price of $85 million produces total review of $170-425 billion, over the life of the product. Of course, it will take some of these sales from other Boeing products, but it is still a large opportunity.

777X

Source: Boeing

The 777 production was 100 planes per year or 7.8 per month. Now, production is only 3.5 per month during the bridge to the 777X. In 2020, this production rate will increase to a combined 777 and 777X production rate of 5 per month. With the 777 bridge largely done, the marketing effort is now on the 777X. Boeing believes that a wide-body replacement market exists, so it has aggressive selling efforts underway to get the replacement orders. The 777 was a cash cow at 100 deliveries per month. Boeing will get it back to that status after 2020.

Producing at the normal rate of 100 per year would be 45 aircraft a year at $200 million per unit. This is an additional $9 billion per year.

Conclusion

Boeing has an order backlog of seven years production. They are excellent at driving productivity while producing the backlog. They do have a trade risk with China, but in the next decade, China needs airliners. The acquisition of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) is expected by year-end. The Boeing sales force should increase the sales of the Embraer product line with planes that have a passenger capacity of less than the 737. Embraer and the 797 are opportunities for future growth. Boeing is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.