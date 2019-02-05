Summary

Thinking that the main tenet of the short thesis is supply is well, short sighted, pun intended.

Demand improvements in Q4 are due to demand pull forward, which is short term and has most likely dissipated. Q1 demand would most definitely be a lot worse.

Tesla's profitability and FCF are most likely not due to operating leverage, but rather due to neglecting customer service and under-investing in long term projects.

We believe that the final $35k Model 3, if it ever arrives, will be so underwhelming and lacking in features that it would not be competitive with other electric cars.

Either way, Q4 actually invalidates the bull case, which hinges on high growth + ability to beat competition.