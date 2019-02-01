By Tom Rowley, Director, Retirement and Education Strategies on Feb 1, 2019, in Retirement
According to US News & World Report, 80% of New Year's resolutions fail by February.1 The problem? Many people set overly ambitious resolutions with no tangible action plan to reach their desired goals - and as the old saying goes, "A goal without a plan is just a wish."
For a New Year's resolution that sticks, you've got to get specific. Consider saving for college. Each year, many parents pledge to save for their children's higher education but quickly find they're not sure how to get started. I believe opening a 529 plan is the first step to turning that overwhelming savings goal into an achievable resolution that could pay off for years to come. Here's why:
So, how can you get started with a 529 plan? First, determine how much you need to save. There are many great tools out there (like this college savings calculator) that let you estimate how much your child will need for college. Simply plug in their age and the type of college education (for instance, a public two-year school versus a private four-year school). Next, contact your financial advisor. He or she can help you find the 529 plan that best fits your family's needs and savings time frame.
Make 2019 the year you started saving for higher education, and come next year, you'll have one less resolution on your list!
Important information
Before you invest, consider whether your or the beneficiary's home state offers any state tax or other state benefits such as financial aid, scholarship funds, and protection from creditors that are only available for investments in that state's qualified tuition program.
For more information about CollegeBound 529, contact your financial advisor, call 877-615-4116, or visit www.collegebound529.com to obtain a Program Description, which includes investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other important information; read and consider it carefully before investing. Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the distributor of CollegeBound 529.
1 Earnings on non-qualified withdrawals may be subject to federal income tax and a 10% federal penalty tax, as well as state and local income taxes. Tax and other benefits are contingent on meeting other requirements and certain withdrawals are subject to federal, state, and local taxes.
