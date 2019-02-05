The Best ETF To Play Biotech

Not surprisingly, the biotech ETF with the largest exposure to mid-cap biotech companies has the best performance over the past 1-, 2-, 3- and 5-year periods.

The recently announced deal of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) acquiring Celgene (CELG) got me thinking about biotech & big pharma stocks. The following chart perfectly sums up why I believe big pharma will continue to be acquirers of large-cap biotech companies and small/mid cap companies. Slowing growth due to generic competition and increased scrutiny of drug prices has caused shares of big pharma companies to underperform biotechs and the overall healthcare sector. As you can see below, big pharma as represented by the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH), has gone nowhere since the beginning of 2016, while biotech as represented by the SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) is up substantially, as is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV). Simply put, given this vast underperformance, I expect big pharma to go on a spending spree to buy future growth and I will be detailing the current ETF options available in the biotech sector.

ETF Choices

There are five main ETFs to play a bullish outlook for biotech stocks. Each has advantages and disadvantages in terms of costs, number of holdings, coverage universe, weighting methodology and performance. I have provided the following key facts about each of the biotech ETFs.

SPDR Biotech ETF

Expense ratio: 0.35%

Weighting methodology: Equal weight

Number of holdings: 119

Average market cap: $10.62 billion

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

Expense ratio: 0.47%

Weighting methodology: Market cap

Number of holdings: 223

Average market cap: $35.46 billion

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index ETF (FBT)

Expense ratio: 0.56%

Weighting methodology: Equal weight

Number of holdings: 30

Average market cap: $21.50 billion

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (BBH)

Expense ratio: 0.35%

Weighting methodology: Market cap

Number of holdings: 24

Average market cap: $38.70 billion

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO)

Expense ratio: 0.50%

Weighting methodology: Market cap

Number of holdings: 69

Average market cap: $2.22 billion

As you can see, within this group, there is something for everyone, cheap exposure via XBI or BBH, exposure to the largest biotechs via BBH or IBB, exposure to small-cap biotechs via SBIO, and equal weighting via FBT or XBI. Beyond those key metrics of the underlying holdings, one of the important things to do is look at how each fund has performed over different time frames. After looking at the performance charts below, there is a clear winner for the best performing biotech ETF.

Performance Overview

I compared the performance of each fund over various time frames (1 year, 2 year, 3 year, 5 year and the SBIO start date).

When looking at the performance over the last year, FBT has performed the best, followed by BBH, IBB, SBIO and XBI. This could have been expected given the large market decline because companies with larger market caps tend to fall less than small companies, and SBIO and XBI hold more small or mid cap biotech stocks, which is likely why they performed the worst. If you continue looking through each of these charts, one thing becomes apparent immediately: FBT consistently outperformed other biotech ETFs.

The next trend I noticed was that as the time frames got longer, the ETFs with a focus on smaller companies SBIO/XBI, outperformed BBH/IBB, which focus on larger companies, with FBT being right in the middle of the two. The following table from the data collected above shows this in visual form. In addition, there is an ETF fee war going on, where many providers are lowering costs to try to bring in assets. This group of ETFs is a perfect example of how sometimes it pays off to pay a higher expense ratio for an ETF. FBT is the most expensive fund of this group, but the history of outperformance is worth the added cost. What is interesting is how IBB has the most AUM of the group by far, but is in the middle of the road in terms of costs but consistently near the bottom in performance over the time frames I examined.

Expense Ratio Average Market Cap (billions) XBI 0.35% SBIO $2.22 BBH 0.35% XBI $10.62 IBB 0.47% FBT $21.50 SBIO 0.50% IBB $35.46 FBT 0.56% BBH $38.70

Colors in case images can't be enlarged:

Purple: FBT

Green: XBI

Red: SBIO

Orange: BBH

Blue: IBB

1 year

2 year

3 year

Since SBIO start date

5 year

Closing Thoughts

In closing, I believe FBT is in the sweet spot in terms biotech exposure and I believe the ETF is worthy of further research and consideration. FBT has exposure to small, mid and large cap biotech companies, but the fact that they equal weight the holdings tilts the fund to a balance between large cap companies and mid/small cap companies. In addition, the historical performance shows FBT has been a standout performer among the group over varying time frames. Since FBT equal weights its components, there is not a top-heavy concentration like there is in IBB or BBH.

Another reason why FBT appears to be in the sweet spot is shown by the underperformance of large cap biotech companies. Both big pharma and large cap biotechs are likely to continue acquiring mid-cap, potentially needle moving companies. The biotech ETF that has the most exposure to mid-cap biotech companies according to ETFdb.com is FBT.

As always, past performance does not guarantee future results.

