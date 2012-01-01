Groundhog Day is a strange American tradition. Each year on February 2, a furry rodent predicts the weather based on if it sees its shadow or not. Sounds crazy? Well, it certainly is a bit nuts.

The concept of Groundhog Day comes from an ancient Christian celebration, Candlemas Day, which marks the midpoint between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. On Candlemas Day, clergy would bless candles needed for the rest of winter and distribute them to their congregations. According to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club's website, if the day was sunny and clear the winter would be long and rough, but if the sky was cloudy, warm weather is on the horizon. Germans added the hedgehog to the tradition. If the sun appeared and the hedgehog saw his shadow, there would be six more weeks of winter.

Many of Pennsylvania's earliest settlers were German, and they imported the tradition. In 1886, the Punxsutawney Spirit newspaper reported the first observance of Groundhog Day. The tradition continues today, and last Saturday at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania Phil appeared for his annual duties.

The weather is one of the leading factors when it comes to the path of commodities prices. A cold winter leads to an increase in demand for fuels like heating oil and natural gas. When the winter season is prolonged, it often impacts the planting season for grains like corn, soybeans, and wheat in the US and around the world. Phil may be a Groundhog, but his arrival is a reminder that the peak season for some commodities is coming to an end and for others, demand will be rising over the coming weeks and months.

No shadow means an early spring

Commodity markets are highly sensitive to the weather, so Groundhog Day has a special significance to the raw material markets. Last Saturday, Punxsutawney Phil emerged, did not see his shadow and predicted an early start to the spring season. The news provided hope for the many people across the United States who are still thawing out from last week's blast of cold that sent temperatures to the lowest levels in a generation. In Chicago, readings over negative 50 degrees with the wind chill caused most people to stay home from school and work. However, in a sign that the groundhog may be on to something, temperatures have warmed up dramatically over recent days.

Phil's track record is not the best but hope springs eternal and the arrival of Groundhog Day is a sign that spring is on the way, eventually.

Natural gas already knew what was coming

Last week, when Phil was still sleeping the winter away, the natural gas market predicted that Phil would not see his shadow as the price of the energy commodity gapped lower on Monday, January 28 and kept on going. Last week, natural gas had declined below $2.75 per MMBtu. After hitting a high at $4.929 per MMBtu in mid-November as the winter approached, the price of March natural gas futures on the NYMEX division of the CME fell to a low at $2.639 on February 4 as the selling continued.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, at $2.639 this week, natural gas is now at its lowest price level since last April when the spring season was in full bloom. Whether Phil validated natural gas or vice versa, the energy commodity is trading like it is tee shirt and shorts weather these days, even though the coldest readings in decades covered vast areas of the US last week. Natural gas is now at a level that tells us to look past winter.

An early planting season, but trade issues will dictate the path of prices

The weather across the fertile plains of the United States during the planting and growing season for corn, soybeans, wheat, and other crops is always the primary factor when it comes to the path of least resistance for prices. The drought of 2012 caused soybeans and corn prices to rise to their all-time highs. Dry conditions around the world in 2008 and 2012 caused wheat prices to explode to the upside.

Over the coming weeks, farmers will begin to plot out which crops they will plant in 2019. However, while they can make plans for the future, Mother Nature is always the ultimate arbiter of the size of the annual crop for all agricultural commodities in the US and around the world.

In 2019, aside from the weather, the current trade negotiations between the US and China are likely to have the most significant influence on prices. In 2018, US tariffs and Chinese retaliation caused the price of soybeans to fall to the lowest level in a decade at just over $8 per bushel. China typically buys one-quarter of the US crop, and their cancelation of purchases for 2018 and 2019 weighed on the price of the oilseed. Corn, wheat and other agricultural prices followed soybeans to the downside last summer.

In an optimistic sign that the period of protectionism will come to an end, China pledged to purchase five million tons of US soybeans each day last week. However, time will tell if the US and China can agree on all of the issues that would lead to a new framework for trade between the two nations. The deadline is coming up in March, so expect grain prices to see increased volatility over the coming weeks as farmers huddle by their fireplaces and map out their plans for the 2019 crop year. A trade deal with China would ease the pressure on the producers of agricultural commodities.

WASDE this Friday and the grilling season is coming

Each month the USDA releases the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report which outlines the supply and demand fundamentals for the commodities that feed the world. The partial government shutdown that began in December and lasted through January in the US shuttered the USDA, and there was no WASDE report for the first month of 2019. This Friday, the USDA will release its February report which means that the period of trading in the dark without the USDA's reports will end. The monthly WASDE report is the gold standard, and many farmers depend on the report for the data they require to make decisions about how to best utilize their acreage. If Phil and the natural gas market are correct and spring is coming sooner rather than later this year, it will give the farmers a head start when it comes to preparing their land for the 2019 season.

Another agricultural sector is the animal proteins that feed people around the globe. Processing of cattle, hogs, chickens, and turkey will commence in the coming months as the season of peak demand starts on the Memorial Day weekend at the end of May and runs through the Labor Day weekend at the start of September. Soybean meal is a critical ingredient in the feed that ranchers and producers need to raise their animals.

At the same time, with the end of the heating season in the energy sector, the 2019 driving season, the time of the year for peak gasoline demand, will commence. Gasoline processing spreads will likely begin to rise from their lowest level in years. An early spring could cause a sudden increase in the demand for the fuel as drivers venture out onto roads and put more clicks on their odometers.

A good time to consider adding grains to your portfolio on dips - SOYB could be a mover in the coming weeks

Commodities are seasonal products, and the shift from winter to spring is a significant time of the year. Energy requirements shift from heating to automobile fuels and eventually for increased demand for cooling and electric power.

In the world of agricultural products, the uncertainty of the weather and the current status of trade between China and the US could cause additional volatility over the coming days and weeks. Since soybeans were hit hardest by the trade dispute last year, they could be the primary beneficiary of a deal between the US and China over the coming weeks. Soybeans are on the front lines of the trade issue, and the futures market that trades on the CBOT division of the CME could become highly volatile. Meanwhile, farmers are likely to plant more corn than beans this year because of increased inventories from the 2018 crop. Therefore, a trade deal could suddenly increase the demand for the oilseed during a year when farmers plant fewer oilseeds.

Moreover, if Mother Nature does not provide the ideal weather conditions that allow for the bumper crops, the glut of 2018 could shift to a deficit in 2019 putting additional upside pressure on prices. Each day the population of the world grows, and that means there are more mouths to feed. Soybeans are an essential crop. Soybean products; meal and oil, feed the world.

The most direct route for an investment or trade in the soybean market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the CBOT, for those who do not venture into the highly-leveraged world of the futures arena, the Teucrium Soybean ETF product (NYSEARCA:SOYB) provides an alternative. The most recent fund summary for SOYB states:

The investment seeks to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares' NAV reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal market conditions in Benchmark Component Futures Contracts or, in certain circumstances, in other Soybean Futures Contracts traded on the CBOT or on foreign exchanges.

The ETF does an excellent job replicating the price action in the soybean market because it holds futures contracts. The most recent top holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The latest rally in the soybean future market took the price from a low at $8.9125 on January 16 to a high at $9.3125 on February 1, a rise of 4.5%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, SOYB moved from $16.14 to $16.81 per share or 4.2%. SOYB has net assets of $27.94 million and trades an average of 46,785 shares each day. A trade deal with China, a problem with the weather in 2019 that results in anything but a bumper harvest in the fall, or both could send the price of the oilseed and the SOYB ETF soaring. Given the fundamentals for the bean market, growing demand limits the downside and the uncertainty of the weather and trade could prove explosive for the price of soybeans in 2019.

Punxsutawney Phil said that the spring is coming sooner rather than later this year, and the natural gas futures market said the same thing. It is time to start focusing on the agricultural markets in the US as each year is always a new adventure and soybeans could offer the best upside potential over the coming weeks and months.