Aixtron: Profit From A Near Monopoly

Modern semiconductors can be made up of hundreds of different layers, some of which are made up of a combination of two or more elements from the same or different groups of the periodic table. Hence the term compound semiconductor. These compound semiconductors are made from wafers that are manufactured by using deposition technologies that include chemical vapor deposition, atomic layer deposition (ALD) and many others. The focus of this article is on technology known as MOVCD (Metal Organic Vapor Deposition). It needs to be mentioned that these alternatives to MOVCD are by no means fringe production techniques. There are a number of manufactures who gain substantial revenues from one or more of the other technologies. AMS International (OTC: OTCPK:AMSSY), for instance, is well known for its ALD offering.

Founded in 1983, Aixtron (OTC: OTCPK:AIXXF) is a EUR 972 Mn (1,113 Mn USD) German technology company based in Herzogenrath. The company were early pioneers of the very first systems used in the production of wafers for the compound semiconductor market. Nowadays, Aixtron is a market leader in the supply of high end equipment used to produce wafers used to manufacture the compound semiconductors found in most hi tech electronic products.

There is a growing demand for compound semiconductors as they are used in such areas as; the lasers used for data transmission, LIDAR used in automotive and facial recognition in smart phones. Other innovative areas include, but are not limited to; LED, OLED displays, energy management and conversion, data storage and the data transmission technology used in 5G. As these areas of technology are experiencing dramatic growth, the demand for these semiconductors is also surging. A recent growth estimate from Veeco (VECO) suggested 25% CAGAR, whilst other reports from Aixtron state that the CAGR is between 12% and 21% dependent on the application.

Whilst there are a number companies selling deposition technologies that can be used to manufacture compound semiconductors, the two largest equipment suppliers marketing MOVCD equipment are Aixtron and Veeco. According to market share research into MOVCD equipment by Gartner Dataquest, Aixtron is the market leader with around 55% of sales and Veeco, which has around 37% of the total market.

I contend that that figure for Veeco is distorted by sales to the low specification commodity LED market.This is the key difference between Veeco and Aixtron, which is to the benefit of Aixtron investors. In terms of revenue Veeco is indeed Aixtron’s nearest competitor, however, Aixtron’s sole competence is in supplying equipment to produce wafers for higher quality products such as laser sensors, OLED and power electronics.

While researching into Aixtron’s customers I noted that many key wafer suppliers, which includes II VI (IIVI) and IQE plc (OTC: OTC:IQEPY), use Aixtron’s equipment. Indeed II VI highlight the fact that they use Aixtron and you can read it here. For those of you who are pressed for time, the relevant quote from II VI’s web site is; “Manufactured on an Aixtron MOCVD production platform, EpiHBT™ wafers set a new standard for quality, performance, and yield”

Turning to the figures for revenue for Aixtron and its nearest competitor Veeco. In brief, my research shows that whilst revenue for Aixtron is increasing, Veeco’s sales of MOVCD is declining as a result of lower sales in the commodity LED market. Furthermore, Veeco has a very low share of equipment serving the higher quality wafer sector.

With regard to Aixtron, it can be seen from the table that revenue is expected to be around EUR 250 Mn (286Mn USD), which represents a 9% YOY growth. In addition, order intake for the year has been above 2017 and according to the last quarterly result will be around EUR 290 Mn (332 Mn USD). This represents a rise of 12%, which bodes well for 2019

Revenue and orders for Aixtron

Aixtron 2017 Q1 Q2 Q3 Est Q4 Est 2018 Orders Booked (EUR) 258.7 78.6 75.6 76.0 60.0 290.2 Increase YOY 12% Revenue (EUR) 230.4 62.4 55.2 63.4 70.0 251.0 Increase YOY 9% EPS 0.06 0.11 0.03 0.11 0.11 0.4

Figures obtained from Aixtron financial results

Explicitly for Veeco, I have not only given the total revenue for 2017 and recent quarters but also shown various calculations to derive revenues for the MOVCD segment. As the company gives figures for total revenue and gives the percentage of this revenue by the four end markets that they serve, I was able to determine the total revenue for the MOVCD sector. In various quarters, Veeco also give some information about the percentage of revenue that is obtained from the commodity LED market in China. I was therefore able to strip out this figure to be left with an indication of the revenue for the remaining OMVCD. However, I am unable to provide a strictly accurate figure for revenue of MOVCD equipment since Veeco also produce physical deposition and atomic layer deposition equipment in this segment. This being so, I can provide a best case guesstimate of the revenue and market share that Veeco has of the higher end MOVCD market.

In short, as the revenue total for Aixton in FY18 will be around EUR 290 Mn (332 MN USD) and the OMCVD segment for Veeco will be about 129 Mn USD. Therefore one might conclude that the total market, at best, is 461 Mn USD. This conclusion is reasonable since Gartner has discovered that together they serve 92% of the addressable OMVCD market. At first glance one might surmise that Veeco does in fact, as Gartner suggested, have around 35% of this sector. However, Veeco does not identify individual sales within this segment. It must be emphasized that the figure of 35% assumes Veeco sold exclusively OMVCD equipment, which I would posit, is very far from likely. Indeed, as noted later in this article, executives on Veeco’s third quarter conference call are hopeful that they can transition their MOCVD technology from commodity LED to compound semiconductors. So, I must also suggest that the total addressable market is less than 461 Mn USD

It is evident from the Veeco data that overall revenue is plummeting at an alarming pace as a result of the collapse in orders from the Chinese LED sector. This fall in orders was amplified in the Q3 conference call and is likely due to the emergence of Chinese competitors supported by the Chinese government.

Further alarm is raised upon analysis of the order intake for Q3. Of the total order intake of 100Mn USD, a very modest 13 Mn was for the MOVCD segment. Compare this with the healthy figure of EUR 60 Mn (69 Mn USD) for Aixtron. This equates to a meagre 19% share of orders for MOVCD for Veeco at best in the most recent quarter. Considering the figures, you are left with the inescapable conclusion that Aixtron has a virtual monopoly of the high growth area of high end MOVCD equipment.

In conclusion, I surmise that Aixtron has well in excess of 55% of the high end market for OMVCD technologies used in the production of compound semiconductors. I guestimate that Aixtron has over 80% market share of the high margin MOVCD equipment segment.

Table showing calculation of revenue for OMVCD for Veeco

Veeco 2017 Q1 Q2 Q3 Est Q4 Est 2018 Orders Booked (USD) 571 155 132 100 90 477 Decrease YOY -16.5% Revenue (USD) 484.0 159.0 158.0 127.0 90.0 534.0 Increase YOY 10.0% Percent Rev LED / Display / Semiconductor (OMVCD) 58% 57.0% 55.0% 46.0% 20.0% 44.5% Total Revenue OMCVD (USD) 253.2 90.6 86.9 58.4 18.0 254.0 Decrease YOY -20% Approximate Commodity LED 18.0% 34.0% 22.0% 21% 10% Total LED revenue from China (USD) 87.1 54.1 34.8 26.7 9.0 124.5 OMCVD segment (USD) 166.1 36.6 52.1 31.8 9.0 129.5 Percentage of Revenue 34% 23% 33% 25% 10% 23%

Figures obtained from Veeco financial results

Indeed, my conclusion that Aixtron leads is supported by comments made by Veeco executives during the Q3 conference call. It was mentioned that the MOVCD market is “robust” but that Veeco equipment “did not meet customer specifications”. The executives also stated Veeco was “transitioning MOCVD from commodity LED to compound semiconductor market” Tellingly, it was further noted that it would be several months before Veeco could supply merely up to specification products. Meanwhile, Aixtron are not resting on their laurels, they are investing heavily in R & D to further cement their lead over their nearest rival.

An analysis of Veeco’s financial position highlights further tailwinds that favor Aixtron. As can be seen from the table, even before the precipitous drop in orders, the financial situation of Veeco was less than perfect with a number of key indicators in negative territory. Compared to Veeco, Aixtron is in great shape and even has zero debt together with EUR 230 Mn (263.5 Mn USD) in cash and equivalents available to deploy for the benefit of shareholders. Incidentally, the cash balance equates to around 20% of the current share price of about EUR 8.7 (9.97 USD) a share.

Table showing financial data

Veeco 2017 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Net change in cash 2.3 -34.2 -83.3 -66.2 EPS -1.2 -0.7 -1.9 -0.8 Long Term Debt -276 -278 -281 -284 Debt to equity 49.2 Return on equity -39.2 Aixtron Net change in cash (USD) 122.48 -3.78 9.41 4.42 EPS (USD) 0.28 0.13 0.04 0.13 Long Term Debt 0 0 0 0 Free Cash Flow / Sh (USD) -0.39 0.54 -0.02 0.11 0.01 Debt to equity 0 Cash Balance (Mn USD) 264.5 Return on equity 14.8

Figures from Veeco and Aixtron financial results

Veeco’s prospects are not all doom and gloom, they have market leading positions in other areas in which they operate. Specifically, their advanced packaging, MEMS, RF filters and the front end semi segments. Given that there must be pressure to improve revenue and conserve cash, it makes sense to focus efforts on developing their market leading positions rather than chase a dominant competitor which has ample resources to defend a market leading position.

Veeco have demonstrated a willingness to buy both technology and market share with their purchase of Ultratech, a leading supplier of lithography, laser processing and inspection systems used to manufacture semiconductor devices and LED’s. This recent acquisition was seriously miss timed since it came with a large price tag and immediately before a slump in sales. Aixtron, on the other hand, have sold product lines which were unprofitable and established relationships with other companies such as Bluglass and Iruja to enhance their offering. As an investor, Aixtron’s strategy is far more appealing.

Worthy of note at this juncture is the budget each company allocates for R & D as part of the product development strategic plan. Whilst Veeco spends around 24 Mn USD per quarter, I assume it needs to be divided amongst 4 separate product segments. As previously noted, there may be pressure to reduce this sum as a result of falling income. For comparison, Aixtron allocates approximately EUR 13 (15 Mn USD) per quarter for R & D solely for MOVCD related research, a much larger sum for this area than is realistic for Veeco. In my view, given Veeco’s precarious financial predicament, even a first year business student would recommend focusing the limited R & D budget on those areas which will further develop existing market leading products.

From the table, the figures for P/E and P/CF are more than reasonable for a company growing by around 10% annually. Furthermore, the company is likely to accelerate growth given its market and increasingly dominant position. Considering Veeco’s gross marging of around 35%, a gross margin of 44% is enviable. The gross margin further highlights Aixtron’s leading technological advantage.

Table of commonly used valuation tools

P/E ratio 18 Return on equity 14.8% P/CF 14.89 Gross Margin 44%

Given that Aixtron will experience further growth in 2019 as evidenced by an improving backlog and an increasing eps, I envisage the share price to increase dramatically over the next 12 months.

It is clear that Aixtron has a bright future at the heart of the rapidly expanding compound semiconductor industry. Whilst it is true that Veeco have scored some wins for their offering, most notably with a recent order from Lumentum, they are, by their own admission, behind the curve.

Over the last 12 months, the Aixtron share price has moved down in lockstep with Veeco’s. The current low share price gives cool headed investors with an eye on the future an opportunity to buy at a low price and at an attractive valuation. Indeed, at around EUR 8.7, it is a considerable discount to recent highs of EUR 19.

