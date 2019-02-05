IPO Update: Cibus Aims For $100 Million U.S. IPO

We don't have enough information on the status of that launch or its market reception, so I'll be watching the IPO from the sidelines.

CBUS says its future licensing business model will depend on the success of the current N. American product launch of its SU Canola seed.

The firm has created a platform for non-transgenic seed modification.

Cibus has filed proposed terms for its $100 million IPO.

Quick Take

Cibus (CBUS) intends to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A stock, per an amended regulatory filing.

The company has created plant trait development technology that provides a potentially safer and more precise way to genetically modify plants.

CBUS is staking its reputation for worldwide licensing opportunities on its first product launch, SU Canola, in North America.

Company & Technology

San Diego, California-based Cibus was founded in 2001 to develop proprietary plant and microbial breeding technologies that enable precise and predictable changes to be made in plants and other organisms without integrating foreign genetic material.

Management is headed by President, CEO and Director Peter Beetham, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously Director of Research at ValiGen.

Cibus has developed the Rapid Trait Development System [RTDS] which enables the company to introduce customizable, specific and predictable value-enhancing traits into plants and microorganisms.

The RTDS gene-editing approach promises to provide a faster, versatile and low-cost means to increase crop yields for farmers, to develop healthier food for consumers, and to reduce waste for a sustainable agricultural ecosystem by accelerating the natural processes that underlie breeding.

Because other gene-editing approaches represent a foreign genetic material being integrated into the plant’s genetic code, those seeds are considered as bioengineered or as a genetically modified organism and are subject to strict regulations. According to the filing, developing a single trait through this method could take more than ten years and cost up to $135 million.

The company’s lead product candidate is SU Canola which represents a canola plant that is tolerant to specific sulfonylurea herbicides. In Sep. 2018, Cibus relaunched their product under the brand name Falco in the Canadian provinces of Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

CBUS is further developing canola product candidates for the North American market that include additional herbicide tolerances, yield protection, and disease tolerance traits.

Source: CBUS Website

Investors in Cibus have included Fidelity Management and Research, Alexandria Venture Investment and Cormorant Asset Management.

Source: VentureDeal Venture Capital Database

Cibus has secured partnerships with major companies due to the rising demand for non-GMO foods in North America and the non-transgenic nature of their gene-editing technology.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by P&S Intelligence, the agricultural biotechnology market was valued at $28.5 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a strong CAGR of 10.1% in the near term.

The main factor driving market growth is the ability of synthetic biology to generate larger clusters of genes and gene parts in a single genome of a crop seed, as compared to a conventional transgenic approach.

Demand factors include rising per capita income, growing population size, strong demand for transgenic crops, regulatory support in the U.S. and Brazil, and growing demand for biofuel.

In 2016, North America held the largest share in the agricultural biotechnology market, representing 47.4% of the total industry.

Below is a chart showing the global agricultural biotech market by technology:

Source: P&S Intelligence

Major competitors that provide or are developing agricultural gene-editing technologies include:

BASF (BAS.DE)

Bayer Monsanto (OTCPK:BAYRY)

Corteva AgriScience (DWDP)

ChemChina Syngenta

Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

Calyxt (CLXT)

Performance Plants

Certis USA

Source: Sentieo

Management says the company’s non-transgenic gene-editing approach results in seeds that don’t comply with the genetically modified organisms or bioengineered regulatory definitions and are exempt from the strict regulations that govern GMO plants.

Financial Performance

CBUS’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growth in topline revenue from a small base

Uneven gross profit

Uneven gross margin

A large amount of cash used in operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¾ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: CBUS S-1/A

Relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

TTM Revenue Period TTM Revenue Variance vs. Prior To Q3 2018 $ 2,625,000 3.2% 2017 $ 2,687,000 20.3% 2016 $ 2,233,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) Variance vs. Prior To Q3 2018 $ 772,000 -48.0% 2017 $ 1,627,000 32.7% 2016 $ 1,226,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To Q3 2018 29.4% 2017 60.6% 2016 54.9% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Variance vs. Prior To Q3 2018 $ (23,244,000) 47.7% 2017 $ (30,673,000) -15.6% 2016 $ (27,465,000)

Sources: CBUS S-1/A, IPO Edge

As of September 30, 2018, the company had $25.5 million in cash and $36.0 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the nine months ended September 30, 2018, was a negative ($24.7 million).

The firm’s Selling, General & Administrative costs as a percentage of revenue have been dropping as the firm begins to scale operations:

SG&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To Q3 2018 474.6% 2017 511.8% 2016 584.5%

Sources: CBUS S-1/A, IPO Edge

IPO Details

CBUS intends to sell 6.67 million shares of Class A stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $100 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Regarding the Class A and Class B stock, management said,

The rights of the holders of Class A common stock and Class B common stock are identical, except that the Class B common stock are subject to a reduction in distributions payable upon liquidation and are subject to conversion and repurchase provisions...[Italics mine]

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $324.6 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 28.6%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $55.5 million to fund research and for development costs to advance trait development, to continue developing and improving our crop platforms in canola, flax, potato, cassava, peanut, wheat, corn and soybean, to progress our breeding program and germplasm collection and to add additional product candidates to our portfolio; approximately $12.2 million to further our automation capabilities, bioinformatics, lab information systems and other IT systems to support our research and development endeavors; approximately $17.3 million to build out commercial capabilities, which includes sales and marketing personnel costs as well as promotion and advertising for our products, to help drive demand creation; approximately $4.8 million to be used as working capital related to seed production; and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch, Piper Jaffray, and BMO Capital Markets.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $350,000,145 Enterprise Value $324,616,145 Price/Sales 126.45 EV / Revenue 117.27 EV / EBITDA -9.85 Earnings Per Share -$1.62 Total Debt To Equity -19.79 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 28.57% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $15.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$32,183,000

Sources: Company Prospectus, IPO Edge

As a reference, CBUS’s clearest public comparable would be Calyxt (CLXT); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Calyxt (CLXT) Cibus (CBUS) Variance Price/Sales 1,037.66 126.45 -87.8% EV / Revenue 831.33 117.27 -85.9% EV / EBITDA -13.73 -9.85 -28.3% Earnings Per Share -$0.89 -$1.62 82.5%

Sources: Company Prospectus, IPO Edge

Expected IPO Pricing Date: February 13, 2019.

