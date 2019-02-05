IPO Update: Cibus Aims For $100 Million U.S. IPO

Quick Take
Cibus (CBUS) intends to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A stock, per an amended regulatory filing.
The company has created plant trait development technology that provides a potentially safer and more precise way to genetically modify plants.
CBUS is staking its reputation for worldwide licensing opportunities on its first product launch, SU Canola, in North America.
Company & Technology
San Diego, California-based Cibus was founded in 2001 to develop proprietary plant and microbial breeding technologies that enable precise and predictable changes to be made in plants and other organisms without integrating foreign genetic material.
Management is headed by President, CEO and Director Peter Beetham, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously Director of Research at ValiGen.
Cibus has developed the Rapid Trait Development System [RTDS] which enables the company to introduce customizable, specific and predictable value-enhancing traits into plants and microorganisms.
The RTDS gene-editing approach promises to provide a faster, versatile and low-cost means to increase crop yields for farmers, to develop healthier food for consumers, and to reduce waste for a sustainable agricultural ecosystem by accelerating the natural processes that underlie breeding.
Because other gene-editing approaches represent a foreign genetic material being integrated into the plant’s genetic code, those seeds are considered as bioengineered or as a genetically modified organism and are subject to strict regulations. According to the filing, developing a single trait through this method could take more than ten years and cost up to $135 million.
The company’s lead product candidate is SU Canola which represents a canola plant that is tolerant to specific sulfonylurea herbicides. In Sep. 2018, Cibus relaunched their product under the brand name Falco in the Canadian provinces of Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
CBUS is further developing canola product candidates for the North American market that include additional herbicide tolerances, yield protection, and disease tolerance traits.
Source: CBUS Website
Investors in Cibus have included Fidelity Management and Research, Alexandria Venture Investment and Cormorant Asset Management.
Source: VentureDeal Venture Capital Database
Cibus has secured partnerships with major companies due to the rising demand for non-GMO foods in North America and the non-transgenic nature of their gene-editing technology.
Market & Competition
According to a 2017 market research report by P&S Intelligence, the agricultural biotechnology market was valued at $28.5 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a strong CAGR of 10.1% in the near term.
The main factor driving market growth is the ability of synthetic biology to generate larger clusters of genes and gene parts in a single genome of a crop seed, as compared to a conventional transgenic approach.
Demand factors include rising per capita income, growing population size, strong demand for transgenic crops, regulatory support in the U.S. and Brazil, and growing demand for biofuel.
In 2016, North America held the largest share in the agricultural biotechnology market, representing 47.4% of the total industry.
Below is a chart showing the global agricultural biotech market by technology:
Source: P&S Intelligence
Major competitors that provide or are developing agricultural gene-editing technologies include:
- BASF (BAS.DE)
- Bayer Monsanto (OTCPK:BAYRY)
- Corteva AgriScience (DWDP)
- ChemChina Syngenta
- Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)
- Calyxt (CLXT)
- Performance Plants
- Certis USA
Source: Sentieo
Management says the company’s non-transgenic gene-editing approach results in seeds that don’t comply with the genetically modified organisms or bioengineered regulatory definitions and are exempt from the strict regulations that govern GMO plants.
Financial Performance
CBUS’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
- Growth in topline revenue from a small base
- Uneven gross profit
- Uneven gross margin
- A large amount of cash used in operations
Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¾ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):
Source: CBUS S-1/A
Relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
TTM Revenue
|
Period
|
TTM Revenue
|
Variance vs. Prior
|
To Q3 2018
|
$ 2,625,000
|
3.2%
|
2017
|
$ 2,687,000
|
20.3%
|
2016
|
$ 2,233,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Variance vs. Prior
|
To Q3 2018
|
$ 772,000
|
-48.0%
|
2017
|
$ 1,627,000
|
32.7%
|
2016
|
$ 1,226,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
To Q3 2018
|
29.4%
|
2017
|
60.6%
|
2016
|
54.9%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Variance vs. Prior
|
To Q3 2018
|
$ (23,244,000)
|
47.7%
|
2017
|
$ (30,673,000)
|
-15.6%
|
2016
|
$ (27,465,000)
Sources: CBUS S-1/A, IPO Edge
As of September 30, 2018, the company had $25.5 million in cash and $36.0 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)
Free cash flow during the nine months ended September 30, 2018, was a negative ($24.7 million).
The firm’s Selling, General & Administrative costs as a percentage of revenue have been dropping as the firm begins to scale operations:
|
SG&A
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
To Q3 2018
|
474.6%
|
2017
|
511.8%
|
2016
|
584.5%
Sources: CBUS S-1/A, IPO Edge
IPO Details
CBUS intends to sell 6.67 million shares of Class A stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $100 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.
Regarding the Class A and Class B stock, management said,
The rights of the holders of Class A common stock and Class B common stock are identical, except that the Class B common stock are subject to a reduction in distributions payable upon liquidation and are subject to conversion and repurchase provisions...[Italics mine]
Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $324.6 million.
Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 28.6%.
Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:
approximately $55.5 million to fund research and for development costs to advance trait development, to continue developing and improving our crop platforms in canola, flax, potato, cassava, peanut, wheat, corn and soybean, to progress our breeding program and germplasm collection and to add additional product candidates to our portfolio;
approximately $12.2 million to further our automation capabilities, bioinformatics, lab information systems and other IT systems to support our research and development endeavors;
approximately $17.3 million to build out commercial capabilities, which includes sales and marketing personnel costs as well as promotion and advertising for our products, to help drive demand creation;
approximately $4.8 million to be used as working capital related to seed production; and
the remainder for general corporate purposes.
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch, Piper Jaffray, and BMO Capital Markets.
Valuation Metrics
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$350,000,145
|
Enterprise Value
|
$324,616,145
|
Price/Sales
|
126.45
|
EV / Revenue
|
117.27
|
EV / EBITDA
|
-9.85
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$1.62
|
Total Debt To Equity
|
-19.79
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
28.57%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$15.00
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
-$32,183,000
Sources: Company Prospectus, IPO Edge
As a reference, CBUS’s clearest public comparable would be Calyxt (CLXT); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric
|
Calyxt (CLXT)
|
Cibus (CBUS)
|
Variance
|
Price/Sales
|
1,037.66
|
126.45
|
-87.8%
|
EV / Revenue
|
831.33
|
117.27
|
-85.9%
|
EV / EBITDA
|
-13.73
|
-9.85
|
-28.3%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$0.89
|
-$1.62
|
82.5%
Sources: Company Prospectus, IPO Edge
Expected IPO Pricing Date: February 13, 2019.
An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes my commentary and opinion on the IPO.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.