Translate Bio Suffers Clinical Hold But It Had Gone Through This Issue Before

Translate Bio (TBIO) suffered a setback when the FDA put its IND on hold for a study that was supposed to use MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency. There is no doubt that the study will be delayed, but I believe that the biotech should be able to fix the issues brought up the FDA. Matter of fact, Translate Bio had already gone through such an issue before with another drug being used to treat patients with cystic fibrosis. That hold didn't last long at all, which is why I believe that the biotech should be able to handle this issue promptly to get the phase 1/2 study initiated as soon as possible.

Clinical Hold MRT5201

The issue noted by the FDA to place MRT5201 on a clinical hold was done so in a verbal fashion. What that means is Translate had not yet received formal written communication from the FDA for the hold. However, once the biotech receives such a notice, it should be able to quickly work with the FDA to resolve it quickly. The IND that is on hold is a phase 1/2 study that was supposed to be initiated in early 2019 to treat patients with a rare disease known as ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency. OTC is a rare inherited disease that causes ammonia to build up in the blood.

The company will have to answer both clinical and non-clinical questions in order to eventually get the hold lifted. In my opinion, this is just the FDA being cautious about MRT5201. In addition, Translate Bio is no stranger to receiving a clinical hold. For instance, back in 2017, it had a hold placed on its cystic fibrosis drug MRT5005. The FDA at that time needed additional info on chemistry, manufacturing, and other data before it would allow the drug to proceed as planned. In this instance, the matter was cleared up quickly. Matter of fact, it only took 4 months to get this clinical hold removed. Especially, since no new studies were needed at that time to get the hold lifted. The time frame to get the hold lifted will depend upon whether or not the FDA is satisfied with the responses, but once the biotech submits its answers to the FDA's questions, things should start to move fast.

Backup Product

The other drug candidate from the pipeline, which was noted above, is the MRT5005 cystic fibrosis (CF) drug. This drug is being tested in a phase 1/2 study that is treating patients with cystic fibrosis. This product is highly promising because it intends to treat the entire CF population regardless of mutations. Matter of fact, MRT5005 is being used to target the underlying cause of the disease not just treat it. It is a drug that is encoded with mRNA of a fully functional cystic fibrosis conductance regulator (CFTR) protein in the lungs. This study is currently running well with two parts to it. There is a single-ascending dose part being tested and then a multiple-ascending dose part as well.

Being successful in the CF space will likely depend upon preliminary data. That's because Translate Bio will have to perform well with its initial results if it expects to eventually challenge Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX). Vertex, for the time being, is the main contender in the CF space. In its third-quarter earnings alone it generated $783 million in sales for its CF franchise. There are many other biotechs that are working on getting into the CF market space. It is a large market though, therefore, there should be plenty of room for other competing products. It is estimated that the global cystic fibrosis therapeutic market is expected to reach $13.9 billion by 2025. This is a large market opportunity and investors won't have to wait long to find out results from this study. The phase 1/2 CF study using MRT5005 is expected to report data in the second half of 2019. That will give a preliminary look at safety and efficacy of this mRNA clinical product in treating this disease.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Translate Bio has cash and cash equivalents of $161.1 million as of September 30, 2018. It did earn some additional cash from the partnership deal that was established with Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), but that was very minor in nature. Collaboration revenue was $0.2 million for Q3 of 2018. For the time being, the collaboration revenue isn't generating that much cash for the company. This will change though as the company advances the vaccine programs it has with Sanofi. However, despite that issue, Translate believes it is still in good shape for a while. It estimates that it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations until the 1st half of 2020. What that means is that it won't have to raise cash again until the end of 2019.

Conclusion

The FDA clinical hold definitely had a hand in setting back Translate Bio in terms of being able to initiate the phase 1/2 study treating patients with OTC. Considering that the biotech had gone through this issue before, I expect it to resolve it fairly quickly. Once the FDA receives and is satisfied with the responses from the biotech, it should lift the hold. The prior hold was resolved in as little as 4 months and considering that a new study won't be necessary, I believe the hold should be lifted around the same time period. Despite this issue, a risk still remains. If the company's response to the FDA is not adequate enough to alleviate the FDA's concerns, then it's possible that the hold could take slightly longer than expected to be lifted. In that instance, the trial initiation for the phase 1/2 study could be delayed. It is supposed to start in the 1st half of 2019, but a delay on getting the hold lifted could likely push the trial initiation towards the end of 2019. The good news is that the financials are good until the 1st half of 2020. That means Translate Bio should have enough cash to get the clinical hold lifted first for MRT5201 before it would need to raise additional funds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.