Medidata: Future Potential But There Are Risks

by: Kurt Pollet
Summary

Medidata is a growth company with slower growth expected for 2019.

The company is expanding into China to help boost future growth.

The stock is expensive with a forward PE multiple of 77x and should future earnings growth disappoint, Medidata is at risk of being revalued downwards.

Introduction

Medidata Solutions, Inc. (MDSO) provides cloud-based solutions worldwide for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies.

The company has a solid history of growth which is expected to slow through 2019. Over the