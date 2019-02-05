A Temporary Loss Of Gold's Fear Factor

Gold’s latest rally has suffered from a loss of upside momentum in recent days, due partly to positive U.S. economic data and a subsequent loss of the “fear factor”. With fear diminishing and the U.S. dollar trying to rally, today we’ll discuss the possibility that the next couple of weeks will witness a consolidation of gold’s immediate-term upward trend. As I’ll argue here, however, gold’s intermediate-term (3-9 month) recovery should remain intact.

Gold has had a string of mostly “good” news come its way since last October. And by “good” I mean bad news for equity investors, which gold has benefited from. Investors responded to the negative interest rate and trade war developments by turning to gold as a safe haven and pushing the yellow metal to higher levels in the process. After rallying above the psychological benchmark $1,300 level in late January, the gold market clearly became over-extended from its underlying 50-day trend line (which many investors use to identify the dominant interim market trend). This led to some profit taking and the latest pullback for gold, which can be seen in the April 2019 gold futures chart below.

The economic news in the U.S. continues to improve, which hasn’t helped stimulate additional interest in gold. Last week, the Labor Department revealed that 304,000 jobs were created in the U.S. in January despite the government shutdown, which was underway for most of that month. January’s nonfarm jobs number was well above the consensus expectation of 172,000. Traders reacted to the report by selling bonds and continuing the recent trend toward buying stocks. The implication of recent positive economic reports is that investors are regaining their confidence in the strength of the U.S. economy. This has led them to question to some extent the case for safety assets such as U.S. Treasury bonds.

Other traditional safe havens have also seen diminished interest in recent days, including the Japanese yen currency. Shown here is the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (FXY), which has gradually drifted lower after peaking in early January. FXY is now testing its widely followed 50-day trend line (below), which is an important benchmark of the intermediate-term trend. A break below the 50-day MA in FXY would suggest that global investors are shedding their risk aversion, which could in turn threaten gold’s immediate-term upward momentum.

Yet gold has so far remained relatively immune to selling pressure which has recently plagued other safety assets. The yellow metal’s price remains near its multi-month high and also above the rising 15-day moving average, which means its immediate-term (1-4 week) trend is still technically up. The likely reason for gold’s continued resilience in the face of investors’ fading worries is that ETF demand remains high as hedge funds and other speculative interests are still chasing the upside momentum gold has generated since October.

According to recent data, while investors pulled some $1.79 billion from the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) last year, lower-cost gold ETF, including the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), saw higher inflows in 2018. What’s more, central bank buying gave gold a boost in 2018. A 4 percent increase in annual gold demand was driven by the highest amount of central bank buying of the last 50 years, according to the World Gold Council.

Despite the dollar’s latest attempt at rallying, the fact that the U.S. dollar index remains stuck in a multi-month holding pattern is another reason for gold’s resilience. As I’ve argued in recent reports, gold’s currency component should remain strong as long as the dollar index remains under its 50-day moving average on a weekly closing basis. Shown here is the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), my favorite dollar proxy, in relation to its 15-day and 50-day MA.

Turning our attention to the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), the gold trading vehicle used for this report, the ETF is still confirming that its immediate-term trend is up. IAU is above both its rising 15-day and 50-day trend lines, and to date the recent erosion of gold’s fear factor hasn’t affected demand for IAU. I continue to recommend a stop-loss slightly under the $12.35 level on this open trading position. I’ll maintain my immediate-term bullish posture on IAU as long as this level remains inviolate.

In summary, gold faces the challenge of rising investor confidence in the coming weeks, which could diminish safe-haven demand for the metal. However, the combination of rising speculative demand from investment funds and retail investors, as well as increased central bank demand, should support gold’s intermediate-term recovery. Gold’s currency component is also still strong, which should also allow gold to keep its 5-month rising trend intact. Based on the combined technical and fundamental weight of evidence, investors are still justified in maintaining a bullish posture toward the metal.

