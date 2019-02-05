Alliance Resource Partners: Market Worried About Coal Producers But This One May Have Potential

The market generally considers coal to be a declining industry but that may not be the case according to the EIA.

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) is a major producer and distributor of coal that operates primarily in the Illinois basin and the eastern United States. The company is structured as a master limited partnership and like all such companies boasts a very high distribution, yielding 10.64% at the current price. Admittedly, a coal producer is not going to be the first thing that most people think to invest in as climate change concerns have led countries all around the world to push to alternative sources of power (especially natural gas).

Even China, the largest consumer of coal in the world, has been moving away from coal to try to clean up its air. That yield may certainly attract investors though, and will in fact result in market-beating total returns if the company can maintain it. Let us investigate to see if this is likely to be the case.

Alliance Resource Partners is the largest producer of coal in the Illinois basin and the second largest coal producer in the eastern United States. The company operates eight mines throughout the region from which it generates this production:

Source: Alliance Resource Partners

These areas are among the richest sources of coal in the United States, which does position the company quite well in the industry. This resource wealth has allowed the company to maintain and even grow its production:

Source: Alliance Resource Partners

This has also allowed the company to maintain its EBITDA over time:

Source: Alliance Resource Partners

Please note that Alliance Resource Partners managed to beat the EBITDA estimate shown above as it reported a $686.9 million EBITDA for the full year 2018 last week. The fact that the company has been relatively stable in terms of earnings does mean that we are unlikely to see much growth from it over long periods of time. This reinforces my earlier assertion that the majority of the company's returns are going to come from the distribution that it pays out.

A lot of investors may be hesitant to invest in coal and this does make some sense as coal is generally considered to be a declining industry as politicians and cheap natural gas prices are causing cleaner methods of generating electricity to supplant coal. The Energy Information Administration believes that the worst is behind us though and that coal consumption will be more or less flat going forward:

Source: Energy Information Administration

If the EIA is correct here then it could prove a net positive for an investment in Alliance Resource Partners. This is due to the fact that the company is already dominant in the industry and is generating positive cash flow. When we consider that the company's distribution yield is higher than the historical average total return of the S&P 500, we can conclude that all the company has to do in order to beat the market is stay steady.

Alliance Resource Partners expects to do better than this, though. In the discussion accompanying its fourth quarter 2018 earnings results, the company stated that it expects both coal production volumes and sales to be 10% higher in 2019 than they were in 2018. It bases this forecast on a few factors:

The utility stockpiles across much of the company's target market are lower than normal as cold weather has increased the electricity consumption of customers in the eastern United States.

Strong foreign demand has allowed the company to already secure commitments to export 8.0 million tons.

A relatively stable price environment.

The company's performance in the 2018 fiscal year supports this high demand narrative. During the year, Alliance Resource Partners sold a record high level of 40.42 million tons of coal. This represents a 6.9% increase year over year and was driven by an increase in thermal and metallurgical coal. The big question therefore is likely not the company's future in the near term, but where the industry will be in about a decade or so. If the EIA is correct though, it may not be as bleak as many fear and this puts Alliance Resource Partners in a relatively solid position.

As is always the case, before making any investment in a master limited partnership, it is critical for us to ensure that the company can actually afford the distribution that it pays out. Fortunately, this does not appear to be a problem for Alliance Resource Partners. We can see this by looking at the company's distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP measure that tells us the amount that the company generated from its ordinary operations that is theoretically available to be paid out to its limited partners.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, Alliance Resource Partners had a distributable cash flow of $118.746 million, which represents an 8.97% increase over the $108.969 million that the company reported in the prior year quarter. During the same period, the company paid out $69.220 million to its unitholders, which gives it a distribution coverage ratio of 1.72x. Clearly then, the company is generating more than enough money to cover its distributions and still provide a considerable margin of safety. This high coverage ratio gives the company ample room to boost its distributions further as well, which is certainly nice to see.

The final thing that we want to examine is the company's level of debt. Here too, Alliance Resource Partners looks to be very well positioned. The normal metric that we use to evaluate the overall debt load is the net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio, which tells us how long it will take for the company to pay off its debt if it devotes all of its pre-tax cash flow to this task. In the fourth quarter of 2018, Alliance Resource Partners had an adjusted EBITDA of $176.838 million. This works out to $715.352 million annualized.

The company currently has $411.854 million in net debt. This gives the company an extremely low net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.57. This is the lowest leverage ratio that I have ever seen for a company like this and is clearly well below the 4.0x that I usually target. Thus, we can conclude that Alliance Resource Partners will have no trouble covering its debt even if earnings decline significantly.

In conclusion, Alliance Resource Partners is a very high-yielding master limited partnership that many investors will not even consider due to being an industry that many consider to be dying. However, a look under the hood shows that there could be a lot to like here as the company is extremely well capitalized and even has some growth prospects. The company should at least be able to stay steady for the next several years and its distribution is high enough to outperform the broader market in that case. This company might be worth considering.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.