Bonanza Creek: 2019 Plans Should Create Additional Value

Summary

  • Bonanza Creek is expected to have a fair bit of cash burn in Q4 2018 and 2019 as it grows its Wattenberg production after divesting its Mid-Continent assets.
  • Average 2019 Wattenberg production may be 45+% higher than its Q2 2018 Wattenberg production.
  • Despite the cash burn, Bonanza Creek's leverage is expected to remain low, with debt to unhedged 2019 EBITDA of around 0.6x at the end of 2019.
  • It appears undervalued, with its current share price and estimated 2019 year-end debt translating into an EV/2019 EBITDA multiple of 3.2x.
  • Its share price could rebound as it gets further out from restructuring and it tapers off its growth (and achieves neutral or positive cash flow) once its production base becomes large enough.
Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) is focusing on developing its Wattenberg assets in Colorado's Weld County after divesting its Mid-Continent assets in 2018. Bonanza Creek's 2017 restructuring and the proceeds from its Mid-Continent sale have left it with only a modest amount of debt as it spends to rapidly grow its Wattenberg production.

2019 Outlook

At $55 WTI oil, Bonanza Creek is expected to deliver $291 million in oil and gas revenue during 2019. This is based off of its expectation for approximately 22,000 BOEPD in production (guidance range of 20,000 to 24,000 BOEPD) along with roughly 59% of that production being oil.

Bonanza Creek's hedges are expected to have slightly positive value, due to it having hedges that are effective in the upper $50s for nearly half of its oil production.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million
Oil (Barrels) 4,699,156 $50.25 $236
NGLs (Barrels) 1,403,644 $19.00 $27
Natural Gas [MCF] 11,563,200 $2.40 $28
Hedge Value $10
Total Revenue $301

Source: Author

Bonanza Creek is estimated to have approximately $350 million in cash expenditures, including around $242 million in capital expenditures. This results in around $49 million in projected cash burn for 2019.

Expenses $ Million
Lease Operating Expense $26
RMI (Midstream) Expenses $10
Gathering, Transportation and Processing $12
Production Taxes $25
Cash G&A $32
Cash Interest $3
CapEx $242
Total Expenses $350

Source: Author

Debt Situation

Bonanza Creek paid off its credit facility with the $103 million in net proceeds ($117 million original purchase price) from its Mid-Continent asset divestiture.

This left it with no debt and $24 million in cash on hand at the end of Q3 2018. However, Bonanza Creek's 2018 capital expenditures were heavily weighted towards Q4 2018, and around 43% of its full-year capital expenditures was expected to occur during that quarter.

With $275 million in full-year capital expenditures, Q4 2018 capital expenditures would have been around $118 million as it operated two rigs and two frac crews during the quarter. Thus, Bonanza Creek likely used up its cash on hand and may have ended up with close to $55 million in credit facility debt by the end of 2018.

Combined with its projected 2019 cash burn, it would have around $104 million in credit facility debt at the end of 2019. This is around 0.6x its unhedged EBITDA at $55 WTI oil and expected 2019 production levels.

Valuation

At Bonanza Creek's current share price of $24.02, it has a market capitalisation of approximately $493 million. That would result in an enterprise value of $597 million at the end of 2019 using the same share price.

This enterprise value is only 3.2x Bonanza Creek's estimated unhedged 2019 EBITDA at $55 WTI oil. Thus, Bonanza Creek appears to be quite undervalued at the moment.

Part of the reason for its relatively low current valuation may be its projected cash burn, as the market is favoring companies with neutral to positive cash flow after capital expenditures at the moment.

Bonanza Creek is growing its production significantly, though, in return for that spending, with Wattenberg production expected to grow 45+% between Q2 2018 and average 2019 levels.

Source: Bonanza Creek

Bonanza Creek appears capable of delivering positive cash flow at $55 WTI oil if it held production flat instead of growing production. Due to its early 2017 bankruptcy filing, it isn't burdened by high interest costs. However, its G&A costs per BOE are still fairly high (at around $4.00 per BOE, excluding non-cash G&A), so I can see why Bonanza Creek would want to spend a bit to get production up to the 25,000 to 30,000 BOEPD range.

Conclusion

Bonanza Creek's stock appears to be undervalued at the moment as it is being penalised for the cash burn it is incurring to grow its Wattenberg production. Bonanza Creek's leverage appears likely to remain fairly low, though, and I believe that its value should be more in the $35 to $40 range if it can grow production as expected during 2019. It may take a while for the market to acknowledge Bonanza Creek's value due to the cash burn it is incurring as it grows production and the stigma associated with restructuring.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BCEI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

