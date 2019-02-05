SSR Mining Inc: A Buy For The Long Term

The technical indicators such as the RSI, the MACD and the STO are in the overbought zone, suggesting a near term correction.

Preamble

A few years ago, the formally named Silver Standard changed its name to SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM), to better reflect its involvement in both silver and gold mining activities. The previous name suggested that it was predominantly a silver producer, however since acquiring the Marigold gold mine in Nevada the newly named SSR Mining Inc is now largely a gold producer.

On 4th July 2017 we posted an article, “Silver Standard Is Now In The Bargain Basement: Buy” and since then the stock has had a torrid time along with most of the precious metals mining operators but of late has showed considerable strength. Fast forward 19 months and the picture has improved dramatically for SSRM as it could have been acquired for $9.24 back then and today the cost would be in the order of $13.88, registering a gain of 50.2%

At the time of acquisition, gold was trading at around $1210/Oz and today it stands at $1313/Oz. However not all in this sector have been as fortunate as the Gold Bugs Index, the HUI, clearly demonstrates. The HUI stood at 180 back in July 2017 and today it stands at 168 registering a loss of 6.7% over the same period that SSR Mining Inc made very good progress.

A Quick Look At The Chart Of SSR Mining

The chart below shows the acceleration of the stock price over the last six months and the steepness of the ascent suggests that it may have ran too far too fast. The technical indicators such as the RSI which stands at 74.78 is firmly in the overbought zone, likewise with the MACD and the STO both of which look set to rollover and head south.

Financials

In July 2017 we wrote:

Silver Standard trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NASDAQ: SSRI) and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSE: SSO) and has a market capitalization of 1.106B, with 119.49M million shares outstanding. Shares have a 52-week trading range of $7.70 to $15.84 with an average volume of one million shares traded, although spikes in trading have seen 10 million shares change hands. They expect production to be in the order of 355,000 gold equivalent ounces at a cost of $735/oz cash in 2017. In 2016, for the full year they realized an AISC of $923 per gold equivalent ounce sold. The company has an EPS of $0.64 for the year ended 31 December 2016 and a PE ratio of 14.00 which is respectable when compared with others in this sector.

The next news release that is of interest to us is the fourth quarter and year-end 2018 consolidated financial results which are to be released on Thursday, 21st February 2019, after markets close.

At the time of writing we understand that the company has a Mkt cap of $1.67B, a stock price of $13.88, an EPS of $0.22 and a P/E Ratio of 63. The average volume is around 900,000 on a daily basis. The attributable gold equivalent production was in excess of 335,000 ounces in 2018.

On the 15th January 2019 SSR Mining Reported Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Production Results and 2019 Guidance and we would like to highlight the CEO’s comments.

The President and CEO Paul Benson, commented as follows;

“As all three of our operations exceeded expectations and with both Marigold and Seabee at or near record annual production, we produced over 345,000 gold equivalent ounces in 2018. This marks the seventh consecutive year that we have met or exceeded our annual production guidance. In the year ahead, we are forecasting production growth to nearly 400,000 gold equivalent ounces, with Seabee and Marigold continuing to deliver to plan and Puna ramping-up to steady-state operations. Importantly, due to the exploration success across our portfolio and our strong balance sheet, we are able to invest in our assets for the long-term benefit of our shareholders, communities, and employees.”

The takeaway for me is that this company has matched or exceeded guidance for seven straight years in terms of production. This raises our level of confidence in them in that they will probably achieve their targets going forward. It should be noted that when a company issues guidance notes and then falls short the market reacts badly and some stocks have been savaged for wrong footing investors in this manner.

Conclusion

This company has managed to achieve or better its own guidance for 7 consecutive years which gives us a level of comfort in that the management team is capable of planning and delivering production as per their own guidance.

They are financially sound and have a well-qualified management team.

Technical analysis shows the stock to be overbought and that may result in a short-term pullback.

They operate in north and south America which are good jurisdictions for mining operations and usually safe from Geo-politically uncertainties.

Progress in the price of gold and silver is with doubt the most critical factor to influence the company’s profit margins and they look to have bottomed and are heading to higher ground.

If you don’t own this stock, then you may want to consider acquiring it on the next dip.

We do own it and are sitting on a reasonable profit which we could take today. However, we are of the opinion that a correction would be short lived before the rally resumes in this sector, so for now, we will hold our position.

As investors we are all unique and are defined by our different objectives, investment funds available, aversion to risk, etc, so I can only tell you what we have done or plan to do. It is up to you to do the due diligence as they say, as it is your hard-earned cash that is on the line.

Finally, don’t go crazy on any single trade and only deploy small amounts of capital when you do decide to make a move.

Got a comment, then please fire it in whether you agree with us or not, as the more diverse comments we get the more balance we will have in this debate and hopefully our trading decisions will be better informed and more profitable.

