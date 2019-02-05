Husqvarna AB (HUSQF) CEO Kai Wärn on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Husqvarna AB (OTCPK:HUSQF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 5, 2019 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Johan Andersson - Director, Group Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Kai Wärn - President and Chief Executive Officer

Glen Instone - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kenneth Toll - Carnegie

John Eliason - KeplerCheuvreux

Christer Magnergård - DNB

Rasmus Engberg - Handelsbanken

Olof Cederholm - ABG

Johan Andersson

Welcome to Husqvarna Group's presentation for Full Year Result 2018. My name is Johan Andersson responsible for Communication and Investor Relations, and I will be the moderator here today. Today here in Stockholm, we have our CEO, Kai Wärn and our CFO, Glen Instone that will present the results. And afterwards we will have a Q&A session both here at live in Stockholm and also over the telephone conference.

So with that I leave the word over to Kai.

Kai Wärn

Also from my side good morning welcome and thanks for coming in this weather. We'll talk about quarter four, which I would say summarize a bit along expectation what you will know or should know is that quarter four is very much a preparatory quarter for the season '19, seasonally small, less significant, but I think the important things about '18, I want to recapitulate, so we are perfectly clear. And then, of course, spend the energy looking into also '19 and where we are a bit more upbeat about the development. But starting then, summarizing the situation.

Yes there is a temporary disappointment in the financials of 2018 and particularly quarter three was disappointing. I would still describe quarter four very much in line with our expectations, but we have taken some strategic important decisions. We have dissolved the consumer brands division which has been a bit of a distraction a problem child. And, you know, how it is eventually you end up spending another proportional share of your time on fixing problems rather than dealing with the most important things which is the value creation so that's important.

I would describe that we have the main restructuring actually behind us in respect to this and we have also taken quite some hardship with reducing resources may that be -- centrally may that be on a divisional level as such that we are in shape for somewhat lower business volume as a consequence of this. There are still some shattering of plants to be done in front of us but all of that -- all the decisions or the planning or the communication actually to everybody who is going to be involved is behind us. If we look at for example McRae being the huge site affected of this.

I also can be very clear about that restructuring measures that we have taken or going to be EBIT accretive as of now pretty much with the start of '19 simply because it very much relates to the headcount reductions that are executed during the second half of '18. So now for '19, the top priority is to get back to the improvement of the results trajectory which we deviated from as you will be aware of during '19. So building on this strength I think that's the most important takeaway strategically from '18. We'll talk a bit about disappointments and I think the group financials exemplifies that.

Talking about quarter four currency adjusted flat all in all minus 282 and we had knock on effects from the season quarter three that we talked extensively about after the Q3 report. Yes, we have continued impact from raw materials tariffs and I would also be clear about logistics, freight costs is one item, which is has been high, I don't think it will leave us necessarily at this point either we will need to calculate that for '19. I think we have taken care of that in our preparations.

But I also want to emphasize that goes for quarter four as well as for the full year. We have maintained that strategic initiatives and the cost additions related to those throughout the year. So I mean there is a question, should we have been harsher to reduce them more forcefully actually we decided not to because we want to keep the momentum that we have on the top-line side. So we did that. I think that's a sign of strength and confidence on our side that we did that.

So for the full year 2% currency adjusted sales 7.9% EBIT margin miles away from where we want to be as you know and '17 as a comp 9.6 -- on the other hand 9.6 is the best year since this company was listed.

Yes, I think it is worth noting on the disappointment side given the high raw material tariffs and logistics. We did not manage and the difficulty we did see some, we did not manage to get the efficiency program to balance this strategic initiative cost, which we have so successful being or during the preceding four years. So that that is -- that is a disappointment. I think on the group management point of view that, but is something of course we are working very hard with to restore it for '19.

Dividend is suggested by the Board to the annual general meeting to remain unchanged. So that's the group review.

If you look at that top-line and remember this is the profitable growth division. So it's not a consumer, it's not including the items affecting comparability of the acquisitions of construction. So that's four average for the group -- for those three divisions sorry. We're of course, Gardena then is doing a lot better. On the flip side of the tough season for Husqvarna the long and dry summer of course was a great thing for Gardena, obviously.

Husqvarna then stepwise lowering down to +1 for the rolling 12-month and construction, 3.4, for organic so that 12, I think including the acquisitions. So but I think that 4% is still a healthy number. We normally talk about the ambition being to gain, wanted two percentage point to other markets and you will maybe recall that we have the growth target being 3 to 5 based on the logic [indiscernible] 2 to 3 and then plus 1 to 2 on that leaves us with 3 to 5.

So we are in the middle of that span, but still coming down from what we have seen so that it's areas for areas. I think given the season that unfolded in '18, I think we are pleased with it. General terms it's not fantastic, but it's okay. So if we look at the curve that we used to be so proud of, we have to accept that temporary dip that we will do our utmost now to prove that that is actually temporary nothing else, the 7.9% and move back.

So if we then jump into the divisional summaries, I mentioned the knock on effects particularly for a Husqvarna Division that shouldn't come as a big surprise. You have minus 2 in the quarter for them. You have a negative EBIT, again, the same reasons pretty much as for group shines through. What I could say in addition to that is that the mix was a bit negative as well. So that played into it, the regional side. So lower in Europe, which is pretty much also the knock on effect consequence from Q3.

What is important is that we have operating leadership structure in place. I'm talking about the new combined entity of the consumer brands and Husqvarna and Consumer brands less of course exited business. But I think this is important, so when I talk about the restructuring being behind ourself that is one item so we -- the chain of command center is installed since last summer. So the whole preparation for the '19 season has been done in this new setup and structure. And there are some good evidence of that that we see as we move into '19.

So all restructuring planning and decisions are behind us and as I mentioned some of the executional parts are still ahead of us, but I think that's less of energy and time consumption that's in front of us than what was behind us.

Gardena seasonally small almost completely insignificant less than 10% of the yearly sales in the quarter. So I think you bear that in mind then if you see that combined with of course the strategic initiative of course that we have taken, so you have relatively high cost structure for a too low sales, but that's the nature of the Gardena business. So don't look too much into the quarter I would say actually, but rather look at the full year the plus 14% currency adjusted of the sales and the 11.6% EBIT margin versus 12.5. So yes we had -- we don't have the full leverage as we would like and to some extent that there are also logistics burdens because this season unfolded in a very intense way. So we had to accept some extra costs to actually execute in the midst of the season there. But a very solid execution on this strategy talking about geographic expansion maybe even more so that channel expansion in those geographies and as well as product launches. So quite pleased with that actually.

So it's a very nice year and you will recall that the 3 preceding years have also been quite strong. So it's developing in a very interesting way actually.

Consumer brands Q4 improvements versus the preceding year of course a bit of savings on the minus 6 currency adjusted sales, we made a smaller loss, somewhat smaller I should say, I don't want to overemphasize that. But for the full year that's minus 300 million which is not great. And of course, this is obvious, there is a lot of raw material tariffs and logistics lower sales. So on the year it's 9%, which is I think what many of you I guess would have expected from the year in a total saw lower sales, lower manufacturing volumes which is of course a burden as well,

I will not spend much more time on at this stage. I don't think that's the focus for us. Construction, Q4 good development in Europe a little bit disappointing in North America actually, I will come back to that. So the EBIT is impacted by a negative mix to some extent product, but also geography because North Americas or the proportional profitability for us at these exchange rates that we see today. So that's good.

And normally good we have of course also absorbed some costs for continuing the integration of the Atlas Copco entity. And we have continued with the strategic initiatives also on the construction site. So if you look at the full year you have the 12% sales increase currency adjusted and 12.4% margin which we think is okay-ish. And in the quarter was plus 8 where the organic was flat.

EBIT margin a bit burden then by the comments I made about the mix -- the raw materials and some of the integration costs. So that's construction.

If I then move a bit to make some comments on the product side, we have quite some important launches ahead of us. One of them being a new generation of professional chainsaws, the 550 and which is actually very promising in terms of cutting capacity significantly higher than what's out there in the market of any type of brand. So let's look very shortly at a video describing that launch of that.

[Video Presentation]

Quite important product actually and you will probably be aware that if I mean the battery source are great. If you're in an urban environment, if you're an arborist in an urban environment you can still use battery, but if you're out in the woods you're still left to decide to deal with the petrol. Hence we developed this new generation. And you might also recall we had a launch of 770 VAC product last year and combined with the chains. And for that sake also improved bars. That's a lot of enhancement overall product system that we believe will play into our house in a nice way coming or going ahead.

So got another one. Another important launch is the world's first four wheel drive robotic lawn mover. And I think we have a short video on that as well.

That's coming.

[Video Presentation]

That's the short version that was really short. I thought it was bit longer than that. You will get an idea. So it's not only these steep slopes that's -- this is going to be good for us also better at managing uneven surfaces. So it's a very nice development and I think it's fairly unique. We don't think anybody has anything resembling this product. We foresee great interest of this of course not the least in countries such as Southern Germany, Switzerland or Austria, which are quite interesting also from a purchasing power point of view, but also new geographies like North America. I would speculate in addition to Scandinavia maybe not that many in Holland or Belgium but that's it.

So that's an important launch and there are many others here. I just want to also draw your attention to that we have made some adjustments to the current portfolio of products -- product range allowing than a higher cut of the grass because in North America they are normally don't cut it that much as we do in Europe. So that is what we call the high cut version, so we have adjusted them to better suit the North American market.

I think coming back to one other point I made the reorganization combining now that remainder of the consumer brands with the old Husqvarna Division has allowed us to do something which is quite interesting and that is just sell through retail solutions including installation. So we've combined so to say the strength of the dealer network, the servicing dealers with the retail point of sales, which is then an attractive piece. So that's a vital component of the go-to-market strategy for this year. But of course, the dealer base it is a core element, but this will for sure make the retail space a lot more attractive in this situation. We will come back and report the progress of that as this season unfolds.

Maybe two more comments just to give you a feel. We were present at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas earlier this year with the Gardena, smart garden system. And it's quite interesting to see the recognition we get now from the big boys and girls working at Apple and Amazon and Google. So you see these people really recognizing the Gardena smart system as the outdoor system with the most extensive hardware components and really then covering of course cutting, watering, lighting, pumps, et cetera. So we have now a full integration with Apple home kit and quite many actually of the passionate gardeners do operate from that platform. So that's a full integration with the Gardena smart app.

And then there are some IFTTT integrations with for example Alexa or Google. So now you can talk also to your smart system that's one thing. So I think this is becoming quite an interesting strategic position where Gardena and building this domain leadership in the gardening sites. It's actually quite a strategic move from that historic strength of the host couplings moving into the garden domain leadership which we have spent now three years actively to build up. But actually I could even say five if you include from the very start of that acquisition of Koubachi that brought us that competence for the plant care. And the plant care database is of course one piece an element of this gardening to main leadership. Garden planning is another piece which is interesting. So a lot of end customer interaction touch points which is then an important piece when you start to deal with big channels like the e-tailers as well here.

On the construction side, we have a high performance power cutter, lightweight battery based. So that's an interesting development. And then, of course, the dry cutting system which is then a lot cleaner for everybody and the working environment and the people involved in that. So that's another, let's say optimization done based also on the acquisition of Pullman Ermator as one component. So those are just some few examples of product developments ongoing.

Now before I leave to Glen, I'd like to just make some comments then about '19. And this points I think some of you will have picked up from the Q3 because it's pretty much very similar. So if we look into '19, we talk about quite a high ambition. I mean the group financial targets is 10%, of course, we have the ambition to get that this year. That's the point of departure looking at '18's result with a 7.9 is a disappointment as I mentioned. So it makes the challenge a bit bigger. Let's be clear about that.

We also have quite some tough headwinds in further tariffs particularly tariffs year-on-year, but there is also some raw material Glen will give you some idea of that in more specific detail.

So that's against us, but what we're saying now is that we are pricing to compensate for those. So that's no question at this stage. That's all behind us so to say. We are also of course spending a lot of energy to restore a positive balance between their efficiency programs and the strategic initiatives and the cost of those. So that's going to be a plus. And then, you heard my statement as to the restructuring and full saving is 250 million for 2020. And Glen will make some comments on that but we feel very confident and that's what we expect and need to happen and then on the top item here about the growth.

Yes, we are leaving '18 with a plus 4 growth currency adjusted. And mind you, the pieces that we maintained from the consumer division, we don't make any different growth targets for us. They are also being folded under the same type of growth ambition because we say they are strategically justified. So we don't complicate anything going forward. We could have complicated with the piece we're going to take out for 2020, but that's SEK 1 billion to SEK 1.5 billion. We don't want to make that big thing at this stage, but that's there. But beyond that little piece all the remainder is supposed to grow and we don't give any forecast as you're aware that I think still the plus 4 is a proxy for what could be expected at this stage.

Remembering that our visibility into how this is and eventually it's going to unfold is very limited you know that. But if you want some type of direction, I think that's not a bad one. So that's what we are working with. That's the top priority. And what we have said is, whether we get all the way to the 10% or not is still fully to be seen what we firmly determined is to make this the best year compared to the previous years meaning that 9.6% at least we like to beat. So just zooming into something here of a range and then we'll see where this season will leave us.

So I think with that comment I am glad to leave over to Glen Instone who's the new CFO after Jan Ytterberg. And Glen why don't you start a little bit with some words about yourself.

Glen Instone

Okay. Thanks Kai. Good morning.

I am relatively new to this stage, but I'm not so new to the company. Some 17 years in the group in various capacities. So I look forward to meeting those or I haven't met so far on my travels.

So I will talk a little bit more detail on the numbers like Kai mentioned. Q4 of course is our seasonally small quarter and is very much the preparation quarter as Kai says. FX adjusted was flat and then adjusting for acquisitions it was minus 1.

Moving down into the gross margin, you will see a decline from 26.8% to 26%. If we quantify that, of course, we have the headwinds of the raw materials. Tariff starting to take effects certainly in the fourth quarter, I'll come back to that for the full year and also the guidance for this year. And also we had the continued investment on the strategic initiatives notably in R&D. So that's really what's causing the margin decline at the gross margin level.

Moving down into the SG&A quite a sizable increase 27.9% up to 30.4%, it's around about SEK 200 million and in big terms you can say a third of that is FX, a third is strategic investments, people in brand and marketing. And the other third would be partially volume component, but actually the headwind that Kai mentioned earlier on logistics in particular. So I would group the volume the logistics piece together that is a headwind to us.

That sums up as Kai said is minus 282 which was pretty much in line with our expectations actually as we went through the quarter. So no surprises there. Of course, we made a very large booking in Q4 in relation to the restructuring 822 on the back of 349 in Q3. So we have 1171 on a full year basis booked for the restructuring. We guided at 1.2, that is still the guidance a little bit will move across into 2019.

So I will now jump to the full year where the -- of course the items below operating profit are more unappropriate to talk about. So starting at the top-line again. We had a full year plus 2 currency adjusted sales backing out the acquisitions, it is plus 1.

Moving down into the gross margin, we did decline from 29.1 to 28.2. Again, we have raw materials, tariffs and the continued strategic investments in R&D. If I quantify the magnitude of that raw material headwind flavored with a little bit of tariffs coming into Q4, I would say that's around about SEK 300 million of raw material burden that hurt us into 2018 hitting our gross margin. But I've said we continued investing in the R&D side, which also burdens the gross margin.

Moving into SG&A a sizable increase 19.5% up to 20.3% but in our SEK terms some SEK 640 million increase. Again, I will group it into the three levels or the three groups. Third would be FX into that given the weak Swedish krona. Then we would have the continued strategic investments roughly a third as well of the 600, and then the headwinds from logistics and also of course the cost increase from the volume element of growing by 2%.

So all said, the operating margin 7.9 versus 9.6 prior year, so a disappointment as Kai has described. We then booked full year effect as already mentioned 1171 for the restructuring, a little bit more to come in 2019 less than 50.

We guided the finance net pretty much in line with prior year and then income tax we came in at 22% full year versus 19% in the prior year. We guided to 23, so I would call it within the range. Why was it higher than prior year? We actually had a deduction that we took in the prior year in Q4 of 175 million that we called out last year. Sewing all that up, then we have earnings per share of only 212 versus prior of 462.

Moving over to the cash side, we have a direct operating cash flow moving from 2.9 billion down to 1.3. So another disappointment. If we look at the constituents within that then of course we have a lower operating result. Adding back depreciation of about SEK 2.4 billion, we have a higher operating working capital of roughly 1 billion and we have higher CapEx of about SEK 300 million.

Full year CapEx came in at SEK 2.2 billion and that was in line with the guidance we previously issued. Jumping into 2019, I would guide CapEx at a very similar rate 2.2 maybe slightly higher up to possibly 2.4, but that is going to be the range on the CapEx side.

One of our financial measures of course is to have operating working capital below 25% of net sales and we landed at 25.9%. So we're not quite there yet and unfortunately it's started to trend in the wrong direction.

If we look at this, it's really the result of increased inventory. We increased our inventory significantly which I will come on to on the next slide when talking the balance sheet. So inventories where we've slipped partially it is pre-built. We were preparing for Brexit. So preparing our more robotic lawnmowers. And also as Kai said when the season hit for watering in 2018, it was a huge spike. So we actually have also prepared more of the Gardena watering products ahead of season '19.

We have made some good developments on both the receivable side and the payables side. So I would say two of the three operating working capital measures are working pretty well. But we have to get much more focus and execution improving our inventory.

So how does it look for the total balance sheet? It inflated. No doubt about it. Of course there's a large FX effect coming into this given the weak Swedish krona. As you see on the inventory side inflated by some SEK 1.5 billion not a proud number. Within that roughly SEK 450 million would be FX and the remaining 1.1 would be operating inefficiency for the reasons we said. Very late start to the season, very big spike and then more or less shut down very quickly. So it must get much more agility into our supply chain.

On the net debt side, w also increased the net debt from some 7.2 billion to 9.9. If I look at the constituents within that. Again FX which is the -- FX impact of the equity hedges some 0.7 billion for working capital build up as I've described give or take 1 billion. Higher tax cash out, we did have a broad forward tax loss that we utilized in 2017 that we didn't get the benefit of from the cash side in '18. So a higher tax out of roughly 0.5 billion. And then as mentioned higher CapEx and also of course, we had the acquisition of Atlas Copco during the year.

So putting that together and how it does then the net debt to EBITDA ratio work on a rolling basis now we're now at 1.8. So starting to trend up from the 1.6 level that we left to 2017 at. Again, as we get the operations back into where we expect them to be and we should see this also starting to come back down.

So a little bit more I would say forward looking in terms of the restructuring and how it does it actually look towards the new divisions. I'm just really going to reiterate some of the messages we give at the end of Q2 again in Q3 and here again in Q4. We will exit roughly SEK 1.5 billion to SEK 2 billion of sales in 2019 consumer branded sales. Low margin and then we will exit a further 1 to 1.5 in season 2020.

As Kai said all decisions relating to restructuring are behind us and the benefits should start to come through now and be EBIT accretive for 2019. We have charged roughly 1.7 billion into the P&L in 2018. And we will charge less than SEK 50 million of the remaining restructuring that is still got to feed through in H1 actually.

From a cash perspective, it's been relatively low in relation to the restructuring. Only SEK 30 million. We guided on SEK 400 million of cash effect. We stick to that guidance and the rest of the 400 i.e. the 370 will come through in 2019.

Annual savings from restructuring expected to be 250. We remain on that level with a very large proportion coming through in Season '19, full year effect coming of course in 2020.

So the next slide, I believe is something very new for all of you. And it's basically how the divisions then look. How did we divide up the consumer brand business and put it into the Husqvarna Division and the Gardena Division. So let's start with the Husqvarna, which then takes on the remaining consumer brand North America business.

On the left-hand side is 2018, the right-hand side 2017. You will see what we then add in from a Husqvarna -- from a consumer brand division North America perspective. We adding some SEK 7.4 billion of sales with a loss excluding items affecting comparability of roughly SEK 170 million that's a minus 2% EBIT business.

Put together the new Husqvarna Division then becomes 27 billion just north of that generating some SEK 2.1 billion of operating income and a 7.8% margin. And that's as you will see as a significant decline from actually the comparable in 2017, which of course we've had the headwinds from raw materials and logistics and tariffs as we've described previously.

Looking at then Gardena Division new taking on the consumer brand Europe element much smaller some 1.3 billion, however, with a higher loss actually a 10% operating loss you will see in that area that it takes on. What I would say is like the Husqvarna Division in 2018, the business in Europe of course for consumer brands was equally affected in Northern Europe long dry summer was really of course detrimental to the consumer brand Europe business. So we take on a bigger loss in that respect into the Gardena Division putting the two together SEK 8.1 billion or 8% division it becomes.

You can say from a weighting perspective what is going to be exited. It's roughly 85% of the business is North America, 15% Europe. If I'm going to guide on that SEK 1.5 billion to SEK 2 billion of exited business, it'd be slightly more weighted towards Europe. But you can take those proportions as well 85/15 maybe more like 80/20 as a proportion level for the exited business.

At that, I will hand back to Kai to summarize, and then, we'll take some questions. Thanks Kai.

Kai Wärn

Thank you, Glen.

So just putting it back on the screen, the key items to succeed with now in '19 to achieve what we want to start with organic growth. And you will realize that Gardena has a much tougher comp in '18 Husqvarna will have. So that of course says something on what you should expect for '19 and construction then pressing on. Prices the well prepared for compensating that increase, well prepared to restore the balance between the strategic initiative, cost additions versus the efficiency program and I would say well prepared also to make sure that we materialize that the restructuring measures are EBIT accretive from start to this year. So I think from that perspective we have reason to be more optimistic after this '18 season.

Not yet before we get to the question, I wanted to take some other type of data point here and to share with you and that is actually sustainability, [sustainavate] [ph] which is the terminology we use when we talk about integrating sustainability into a way of being. We have set the target of reducing the intensity of CO2 to with minus 10% until 2020. That was done based on the reference of '15, if I remember correctly. Actually we are at minus 24. So we are way ahead. And of course, there are some good reasons that by large it is more decisive move from petrol-based lower added value platforms walk behind tractors the consumer brand situation. You would recall that we also left one of the larger retailers et cetera. For more of the battery-based products, the robot based products, more of software adding value oriented. So I think that's a great result which shows that if we take this seriously and I want to be very clear about that. Just to give you another data point we look at the energy and the share that comes from renewable energy sources we are almost at 60% I think we're at 58% now that was 0% in 2015.

So we are taking some big steps to really put this on the agenda, I don't talk maybe as much as I should give it all the good things we're doing, but I just want to draw your attention to that this is an important piece of Husqvarna going forward. Someone you will recall that we committed very clearly to the scientific based targets and the green path some few years back. So we are on the right side because those targets were approved by the scientific based organization related to UN as what we need to do and take our fair share. So to say for the global warming to be less than 1.5 to 2 degrees versus pre-industrial levels. So I think that's an important statement. And we see market leadership when we talk about that. Of course, it's technology the innovation, but it's also increasingly this aspect that becoming the importance.

Last slide before Johan runs the show with Q&A here, just to inform you that we will have a Capital Market Day. Actually we intended to have it already last autumn, but we felt the important thing was to get the consumer brands restructuring down. We said let's deal with that and then we take the Capital Market Day when we can be more forward looking and have your mental focus also on the forward looking pieces. So, 17 of September, some interesting product innovations talking about that next financial period and strategy which is going to be quite exciting and there's a lot of work progressing on that as we speak.

And we thought it would be good actually to go to talk on, it's a little more effort for you in respect of transportation, but I think it will be rewarding at the end. So with that Johan please.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Johan Andersson

Thank you very much Kai and Glen. And we will start the Q&A session with the questions here in the floor in Stockholm. And please wait for the microphone and also say your name and company before you ask the question.

So let us start with Kenneth.

Q - Kenneth Toll

So Kenneth Toll at Carnegie. A question on the knock on effects. You said there were knock on effects from the weak season in Q4, the last season, but now when you look ahead into the sell in season for 2019 for the first quarter you still see that dealers and retailers have excess inventories compared to a normal year that you sell in each one will also be affected of last year's dry weather so to speak.

Kai Wärn

That's a very valid question I should actually have answered it in the speech preemptively that may deal with it. Now, we had knock on effects with a bit probably higher versus average inventories going into Q4. And during the course of Q4 for Husqvarna whereas we had a bit opposite with Gardena, I would say there is no knock on effect from Husqvarna in this season. I think you can see that's a depletion of the excess inventories during Q4. So I think we're walking in with fairly, fairly. There are some smaller geography variations as always in that but as a by and large that's the view for Husqvarna. And for Gardena, it's still of course a little bit less than average which means that filling reasonably should be higher on the other hand there were some fairly large e-channel fill up early on last year quarters. So but it's going be on the reasonably -- going to be on the positive side on that side as well.

Johan Andersson

So next question.

Johan Eliason

Yes. John Eliason, Kepler Cheuvreux. It's interesting that you put the remaining consumer businesses into this new division and they also get the same 3% to 5% growth target as I understood it. Can you say something about the growth profile of the businesses you're keeping from the consumer brands has that part enabled to show historically these growth rates or is this a step up now for them.

Kai Wärn

I think what we for example now, if you are looking at North America which is the big piece that's now we have eliminated certain brands and we are focusing on Husqvarna branded bits and pieces, which means we can also put a bit higher pressure on those items going ahead. There are also channel expansion opportunities which might have been underserved in the old structure and channel synergies like the one I described with a robot where we combine actually retail and dealer structures to create more customer value solution orientation that that enables us overall to actually have same targets for those bits and pieces. So it's a bit smart to set up to two synergistically deal with it. And that's why we feel comfortable to actually state that those bits and pieces staying they can be folded under this same growth targets.

Johan Eliason

And then, that goes for their longer term 3 to 5 not only for...

Kai Wärn

Correct. There is no reason to make an exception beyond the one I mentioned which is that the business still to be accepted. But that's not in the greater scheme of things. The 1 billion to 1.5 billion in 2020.

Johan Eliason

And then, just us an update on the robotics and battery handheld. It was a difficult year for them, I swear, I guess last year, but the share of turnover and growth rates roughly growth, growth rates of robotics stand. I normally talk about this -- that's a combined electric type of growth number and the statement has been well about 20% in the last few years. That was not necessarily true for the 18 season and particularly the robotics suffered from that is still growth positive but not really impressive.

On the other hand we don't think we'd really have lost share either. So I think we have by and large kept our shares, but a fairly small number compared to what we're used to. On the other hand that will continue to be well above. So on that side, it moved on in a good way also as for absolute levels and we look at their share of revenues I think we talked about 10% in '16 and apply them that more than 20%, still you can say by and large wave 14% 15%. The rough numbers.

Johan Anderrson

Okay. I think we had a question here in the back, Christer.

Q - Christer Magnergård

Christer Magnergård from DNB.

Couple questions. First one on your business that you're exiting in Q3, you said that you were targeting about 2 billion in sales that you exit in the consumer brands and then 1 billion to 2 billion for 2020. Now you lower that target a bit. Why is that?

Kai Wärn

I think it's just a consequence of a better visibility into the detail. I wouldn't over dramatize this piece. It's somewhat lower but it's not miles away. It's nothing fundamental that has changed. It's rather the visibility that has become a lot better. The second one is, this actually on a competitor AI robots launched their first robots. Last week after four years of development. This is a new technology compared to all other robots in the markets and you commented on that technology or that kind of technology compared to technology you use.

It's true. I'm not sure it's true that they actually launched something. I think they presented something which was a prototype to be more precise and I don't think they were very specific about when it will be sold. That was my understanding I might be wrong. So I don't want to be quoted but that's my understanding as now per now.

As to the technology piece, they have their legacy of course with the [indiscernible] and with the vacuum cleaners and I think they've been hugely successful particularly in North America for that. I don't think we should be surprised that they try to make a technology synergy and move out door. I think it's still to be seen what -- how well they will have that being reliable over time. But let me also say very clearly they are for sure not the only one working with that technology. The benefit of that technology that can be argued whether it's more suited for the residential garden or other types of focus is.

So I wouldn't overstate the importance of that in true terms for the residential garden but it might be a marketing argument. A perceived argument I think the reality of it is there are very few more reliable and cost effective solutions than the boundary wire for the residential setting. Then there might be a tech image where you would like to avoid that and rather work with pecans into soil at the couple of locations battery powered which seem to be the way they have chosen. And that's an opportunity, I think to do as well. So I wouldn't say that's by any standards strange or surprising to us.

We have of course worked with [indiscernible] similar systems for it since quite some time. So I think I'll leave it there.

Q - Christer Magnergård

Last one, sorry. Is the companies investors where has been doing a lot of spin offs. You have just got going you have electronics. I've asked this question for like 10 years now. What are you thinking about construction products?

Kai Wärn

Yes. I had that question before. I would say there are some obvious things of course brand that that you can deal with. I guess back and supply production et cetera. That you can probably deal with. I would say the way I see it, the construction probably has more synergies within the group now than ever before. If you look at the petrol to battery shift, if you look at the digitization and what it doing to both those areas. Actually there are huge synergies and I think you saw, I didn't comment upon that but maybe I should have. Yes, scroll back a bit and show you again the construction battery based power cut it that battery system is the same ecosystem that we have on the forest and garden side. So we utilize the same ecosystem here. So there are many developments which can be true synergies such and I particularly like to point out those two areas. So maybe it is the right question, but the wrong time. So to say that there might be a future in which that kind of tapers off and then that question might resurface with higher intensity. I don't see it being relevant right now.

Johan Andersson

We have another question here from Rasmus.

Rasmus Engberg

Hi, Rasmus Engberg with Handelsbanken.

I had a couple of questions. Firstly, can you explain when you sort of make this exit from certain segments in the U.S. you're going to reproduce for several for the season. So your inventories will be completely strange. Is that correct?

Kai Wärn

Yes. Glen want to jump in. Yes, please.

Glen Instone

Obviously, the main segment there is petrol [indiscernible] products and we're going to still be producing through Q2. So the season is largely behind us then, it's really a March, April, May season. So it's largely behind us. So I don't see that will be a big effect on the balance sheet.

Rasmus Engberg

I thought you said that you would close during Q1 in the last presentation.

Glen Instone

It will be finalized during Q2. That will be doors locked.

Rasmus Engberg

That we don't have to worry about that so much. And the second thing is, can you sort of outline your presence in the U.S. in terms of lawnmowers or automotive in particular if you were to sort of compare '19 to '18. Where are you so to speak in that process?

Kai Wärn

Mid-'19 versus '18. So if I look at the ambition of this year, it's probably a factor of 10 versus '18. So I think we start now to really expect more significant changes of our sales profile in the market maybe the '18 to '17 was a factor of three or something. But the numbers are so small in that. So I think '19 is the first season that really might become more significant of a breakthrough and we see them even though it is more of us an early adopter market at this stage. We still see a lot of interest of the category from various directions. So I rather come back and talk about that when we have more facts than plans. Plans are quite extensive, I tell you Rasmus that, reality is better.

Rasmus Engberg

Can I just ask the final question? You're going to launch some new robo mower as well.

Kai Wärn

I wouldn't have used the terminology the robo mower because there is a competitor called Robo Automobiles please.

Rasmus Engberg

What's in that new one that you're going to release and show off in Barcelona?

Kai Wärn

Well, I think is a lot happening of course on the software side and how we apply and start to use them. The connect apps in a more structured way. I mean there are -- if you look at the total number of connected products, give and take a couple of hundred thousand for sure. And how do we deal with it. They thought for a year gathering through that. And how do we start to apply more machine learning/AI into that space. I think that's an aspect of the whole thing and then from the launch side it's going to be very much around the four wheel base from the hardware platform. But I think you should see the whole system and a little bit the way I talk to those folks about Gardena. How Gardena has managed to become the outdoor gardening domain leader in the eyes of the big tech companies. I don't think it's actually quite interesting that recognition that we are starting to receive from that site. Huge interest to work with us on that site which is I think very positive for the future.

Johan Andersson

I think we had a question in the back Olof.

Olof Cederholm

It's Olof with ABG. Two questions. First on product mix 2019 was not a good auto-mower year.

Kai Wärn

'18.

Olof Cederholm

'18, yes. Going into '19. Are you expecting that growth will again exceed 20% going into '19 over '18? And then also how do you think about the product mix in Gardena. Would that be a contributor or negative year-over-year? That's the first I guess those two questions now.

Kai Wärn

The first question there about growth rates of robotics in '19 versus '18. Yes, very clearly, we expect that to be about 20% again. Yes. As to the mix for Gardena, I'm not fully sure how I should interpret it, but I interpret it as we had a high share of watering versus other pieces, is that correct? And watering is a profitable category. There is no discussion about it. So there is an element of lower, let's say profitability improvement with the Gardena. I think they have a tough reference. I think we communicated that before. So with '18 year, I think if they stay about given take on that level, I think that's a realistic situation. Sales profitability, I'm sure they would like to make something better than that. But I think that's a realistic one given all that they lined up stars during the '18 season for them.

Olof Cederholm

Yes. Okay. And then, lastly, on the cost savings the 250, are you including underlying profitability improvement in the remaining part of that business in that or is this simply cost out because the remaining parts I hope will be more profitable than the stuff you let leave.

Glen Instone

The 250 we talk about on the exit of business, the restructuring that's purely cost out.

Olof Cederholm

Yes. There is an element of underlying improvement in profitability just by keeping the better parts.

Glen Instone

You could say we exit the worse part of the business. Yes.

Olof Cederholm

Would that be profitable, the remaining part in 2020?

Glen Instone

That has got to be the end. I will leave it at that.

Kai Wärn

If you say 2020 I think that has to be good.

Johan Andersson

I think we have another question over here.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] optimistic at least on EBIT margin development in 2019. And this is due to better visibility within certain of the elements of the EBIT bridge? Is more cost related or demand rate related?

Kai Wärn

I think, yes, we were kind of taking a lot of beating in '18. We were standing on the wrong foot with the whole price versus tariff for materials. And the season unfolding and we still kept investing so to say. So that situation is what we really dealing with now. And when we do the pluses or minuses of that we should give a reasonable average season and be ending up somewhere around the region of the best previous year or something better. But that something better is where it starts to become more unclear. If that business there no hesitation whether reality supports it still to be seen. But we are optimistic because of these reasons and of course the other reasons mentioned the strength of the product offering. And of course they have support from the previous strategic initiative investments done.

Unidentified Analyst

As you also continues to drive investments to drive growth for Gardena as you highlighted now. Could you give some color on what your -- what kind of activities that relates to -- in Gardena ahead of '19?

Kai Wärn

Yes. I think we are pressing on in a fairly broad sense. I think we have a pretty much up to date battery-based system or actually to 18 volt and 40 volt, you have an updated watering system. You have hand tools being very much up to date and then you have of course robotics movers and a lower priced model in the market as well as the whole smart system configuration. So I think it's a very strong offering by and large. I don't think we really have any -- broadening I should say. And if you take the terminology of breadth and level up being updated, it's actually both those dimensions. It looks very strong. There are always things to continue working on city gardening, we are making new plants but yes.

Unidentified Analyst

And I see not only U.K. market that can -- saw some evidence of a good '18 from extremely low based if there is robotics?

Kai Wärn

U.K. Gardena, and we are talking Gardena now or generally?

Unidentified Analyst

Generally.

Kai Wärn

Okay. Generally I wouldn't overstate '18 in U.K. on the robotic side. Gardena, if there is one little disappointment on the Gardena side, that's probably U.K. but very much related to the entry point being a partner of ours on the retail side from another continent on the other side of the world getting into U.K. but then withdrawing so we have to change our strategy of go to market for a bit. So there was a temporary setback in the U.K. in the revenue growth versus what we expected.

So you could say that's still to be materialized, but the trajectory of that is going to be a bit more time consuming, but we're very clear about how to do it. So we will get there on the Gardena side, but it will take some more time.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Johan Andersson

Okay. Thank you very much. Let us see if we have any question, we have -- running a little bit short of time, but let's see if we have any questions on over the phone and let's take one or two of them.

Do we have any questions over the telephone conference?

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Johan Andersson

Don't we have any questions?

Operator

There are no further questions at this time please continue.

Johan Andersson

Okay. Very good. So I think with that we will thank you very much for coming here and also for the ones that are listening over the Web. And then we have the next report in April. So see you then. Thank you very much for today.

Kai Wärn

Thank you.

Glen Instone

Thank you.