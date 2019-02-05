Disney Vs. Netflix: I'm Betting On The House Of Mouse

While Netflix has earned ~$15 billion over the past year, The House of Mouse has to be looking at taking a big bite out of that hunk of cheese.

Disney lost some $1 billion in their streaming projects over the past year. But, the company will be able to add more content and subscribers over time and become profitable.

Streaming services are putting a dent in revenues for movie studios. However, that does not necessarily mean that streaming services are going to be profitable in the long run. Movie studios, such as Disney (DIS), release their products to worldwide demand and pay for that particular movie's production costs at that time as well as pay royalties. Then, when Disney releases their products to their online streaming service the only cost they have is royalties; the franchise is already paid for. Contrast this to Netflix (NFLX) where the service releases a series to its paid audience and has to recoup both its costs for production as well as royalties and only have one primary venue for releasing their content. The significant difference is that a Netflix consumer pays one fee and they can consume all the content they desire for that one fee, whereas a Disney movie at a theater requires individuals to pay a ticket for each movie seen. This big difference is why a Disney streaming service business model will prevail over Netflix; it is the additional revenue streams that Disney has over Netflix for each particular franchise.

I have not spoken too kindly of Netflix; I believe their business model is flawed despite adherents' vehement beliefs otherwise. It is my contention that while streaming has its place for consumers, it is a feature, not a business. I see Disney as a clear potential winner in this arena with their streaming service despite a lack of being profitable with this division for 2018. I wonder, in the long run, however, if Netflix will remain a standalone company.

Here is a look at the two company's respective weekly stock charts:

Both stocks sold off in December along with the broader market on multiple concerns. Simultaneously, both stocks have moved back upwards but have not regained their recent highs.

Content is King

Bill Gates coined this phrase with an essay in 1996 with the title "Content Is King", whereupon the world's wealthiest man told legion that content will be the driving force of the internet just as it had for broadcasting in the decades leading up to the internet. If content is king, then Disney wins against Netflix all day long.

Do a search on the IMDb website (Internet Movie Database) on both Disney and Netflix and you will see some stark differences: Disney has 200 to its credit; Netflix has all of 43 listings. Both of these media giants are listed as either producer or distributor of their respective titles. But, the Disney listing in IMDb does not include titles from Marvel StudiosMVL, LucasfilmLFL, Touchstone Pictures, Hollywood Pictures, Miramax Films, Dimension Films, ESPN Films. And, Disney is about to add 20th Century Fox to its holdings. Disney has some of the world's biggest blockbusters and some of the biggest content. Netflix does not.

Granted, Disney has been around nearly 100 years and Netflix a fraction of that. But, that's an accumulation of content over those many years. Netflix is spending quite a lot of money to create as much content as they can.

Neither Company is Profitable in Streaming

Streaming is popular but, streaming is not profitable - for now at least. While Netflix has paved the way to show that a company can get subscribers, Netflix has been binging on spending for content more than its subscribers binge on paying to watch the content. This business model is something I've been keenly watching: I think it is a faceplant waiting to happen.

Disney has not fared better with streaming, however; Disney lost nearly $1 billion last year to the venture. But, their business model is different and this works to their advantage. Consider this: Look at Disney's business model. They produce movies and then there are three main outlets for the movies

Movie theaters

Selling movies after the release via DVDs

Showing movies aftermarket on television

This has been the main business model for movies for many years. Disney participates in all three of these potential revenue streams with its movies. I see going to the movies as the front end of the business and the back end being the "secondary" market of selling DVDs and either streaming videos online or showing them on televisions.

Streaming is, however, cutting into these models. At the same time, while the number of moviegoers has remained flat over the past few years, worldwide revenues for movies venues have increased and are hitting records; albeit at a slow rate of growth.

And, while I can see that streaming has its place, I do not think it is a primary source of income for a studio; movie theaters are still the primary source of income for studios.

Think of a blockbuster movie, such as a Star Wars movie. Disney has the ability to recover all of its costs of production on this one worldwide release at the theaters. Then, they can release the movie as a DVD earning more income. There are also all of the products that are sold like toys and collectibles, but that is something distinctive to this franchise and Disney does not have a monopoly on this.

Netflix simply does not have the ability to release a series to a worldwide model such as a movie theater as a business model. The company needs additional revenue streams to be competitive.

Then there is the concept of the revenue model for Netflix. A perfect example is me - by way of my girlfriend. While I am toiling away on my laptop or iPad, my girlfriend will be streaming something on Netflix - she does this nearly every evening. She binges on what she watches and, by consequence, so do I. The total cost of this is all of about $10.00 per month. I can't tell you how much content I have consumed - whether I wanted to, or not - at the bargain rate of just $10.00 per month. This is in stark contrast to the revenue of a frequent moviegoer who has to pay a ticket price every time they go to a movie.

Looking at it from the perspective of a streaming series on Netflix, there are production costs for every single one of these series. Orange Is The New Black had a production cost of ~$4 million per episode in its initial season. There were 13 episodes that season for a total of $52 million for that series for that season. Your total cost to watch all 13 episodes - and every single one thereafter - was all of $10.00 if you binged on the series. And, you could watch The Crown simultaneously, a series that costs some $130 million per season to produce, and not pay a dime extra.

If you looked at it from the perspective of the consumer, it makes total sense. On average, consumers watch nearly 93 minutes of Netflix per day. That is 33,945 minutes per year or 565 hours. The average movie is about 130 minutes. The average movie costs ~$9.00 for a ticket - the movie studio only gets a percent of that, however. Still, on average, a moviegoer would be watching some 261 movies at that rate and only spending $2,350.00 annually for that. With Netflix subscription fees, they are spending ~5% of that.

With Disney's streaming service, they still get the revenue from their blockbuster films up front and then they also have the potential perpetuity of gaining revenue from people who would stream the service month after month. Keep this in mind: When I think of going back in time to view historic franchise titles, something tells me Snow White and the Seven Dwarves will beat out Doctor Foster - one of my forced Netflix binge-watched shows.

Also, when you consider a television network that runs a show on tv, there are costs involved in the production of that one show. And, with advertisements, each show can get paid via those ads recovering the individual costs for each individual show. With Netflix, it is the once-per-month fee that a subscriber pays and you get access to all shows; the revenue is too spread out over too many products despite the company having so many subscribers.

Streaming as a business?

Streaming has cut into movie revenues substantially. I get that. But, I do not think that the revenues they are taking in will outpace the costs they are incurring. Netflix needs some other kind of revenue stream on the front end to get individuals to pay for the premium they are paying in costs. Maybe Netflix could get individuals to pay a premium for content immediately as it is released, or otherwise, there be an embargo on the content for some period of time; binge watchers may be quite compelled to pay a small amount to avoid this. But, the way their business is running, it misses out on too much potential revenue like what Disney and other studios utilize.

I see streaming as a back-end business model, a feature to a bigger picture, not a business. I have a tough time with Netflix and their business model. Still, the company earned some $1.2 billion year-to-date off of ~$15 billion in revenue. I just see the company needing to be so much more, however.

As for Disney, if Netflix can become profitable - as they are - then the House of Mouse could easily power through with their massive catalog of products. Netflix has proven the model can bring in revenue and subscribers. Now, I believe that Disney will use that blueprint and take as much of those subscribers as they can. Disney has some distance to travel. But, they are Disney.

In the long run, I would be long Disney with their huge resources over Netflix all day long. I have been leery of Netflix's valuation and am ideologically short Netflix. As a potential investment with Disney, if there is a company that is going to take out Netflix, it would be Disney. Netflix has earned $15 billion in revenue year-to-date. Disney has to be looking at that as their next growth area. And, I believe they will put a significant dent in Netflix revenue. After all, it is Disney and their huge catalog of listings, and content is king.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.