Shaw Communications: Multiple Years Of Growth Expected
About: Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR), Includes: QBCRF, TU
by: Ploutos Investing
Summary
Shaw Communications is a leading cable operator in Western Canada and currently the fourth largest wireless communication service provider in the country.
Shaw should be able to grow its wireless segment with strong subscribers and ARPU growth in the next few years.
The company is suitable for investors with a long-term investment horizon.
Investment Thesis
Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSX:SJR.B) had a good Q1 F2019 in both its wireline and wireless segments. The company should continue to benefit from strong growth in its wireless segment as it